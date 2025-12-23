Dear Beloved Republic,

Martha Patterson kicks off our Christmas Blues series. The prompt is “My Worst Holiday Memory.”

-ROL

CHRISTMAS APPROACHING

Icicles hang from the fir trees, and new-fallen snow dusts the sidewalks. Everyone’s busy shopping for gifts. I’ve been working as a cashier at a drug store. It’s not much of a job, after finishing a degree in English, but I didn’t know what else to do with myself. I’d already been hospitalized, for a mental disorder I barely understood. And I wonder about my own judgment. I wonder about people who seem “okay,” but turn out not to be...is it me, or them? I’m trying to feel festive, but instead I’m sad.

One day not long ago a young man wandered into the drugstore asking for condoms. I found a pack behind the counter and sold them to him. Then — to my shock, after he’d just bought condoms! — he asked me out.

“You’re pretty. Busy tonight?”

“Yes,” I answered, “Already have a date…,” which wasn’t true, I just had zero interest in the guy after his purchase.

But the next day he showed up again — with a girl in tow. She had shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing a sweater that looked handknit.

“This is my girlfriend, Mary,” the guy said. “You might remember me from yesterday.”

“I do,” I answered. “Nice to meet you, Mary.”

Mary smiled. She seemed shy. I felt sorry for her, being with this man. He selected some spearmint gum and Mary giggled. Maybe she seemed a little silly, but I rang up the pack of gum and took his change. Then they left.

I forgot about this for a while. I’m trying to overlook small annoyances. I’m only 38, and it’s holiday-time. But I keep remembering the hospital... Once, last year, I’d been dozing on the haystack-filled grounds of Westchester State. They’d let me out for a walk after a four-week stay. I’d had a bad love affair and a terrible, stress-filled job…..I guess my hospitalization was because of depression and anxiety. My grandfather suffered from the same thing.

I felt lonely, but it was a sunny day with a few fluffy clouds above in the sky, and I was relatively happy in my solitude — but still feeling embarrassed about having ended up on a psych ward. Suddenly a man about my age approached me. He looked like a farmer from one of the neighboring fields. He grinned at me. He wore a straw hat and faded, patched jeans.

“Patient in the hospital?” he asked.

“Yes,” I answered, even though it was really none of his business.

He sat down next to me, though, and started telling me about growing up on his family’s farm next door, all about milking cows in the morning and heaving bales of hay at the end of summer onto a tractor his father owned.

“I’m Mike,” he said, rambling on about how beautiful the day was. “Care to go to a movie?” he finally asked. “Can you get permission from the hospital staff?”

“Actually, I’m being discharged Friday,” I answered. “I have a studio apartment lined up in Orville, that little town nearby.”

“I’ll pick you up Saturday night, then. What’s your new address?”

I gave it to him, then rose from my resting spot in the field, and returned to the hospital ward.

On Friday I was discharged and took a bus to Orville, armed only with a knapsack for my clothes and my 6-string guitar. I unpacked when I arrived, and went to a nearby homewares store to order a twin mattress and bed sheets, to be delivered the same day. I had a bit of money saved from my previous crummy job as a bank teller.

Then, on Saturday night, Mike picked me up in his Datsun and we drove to the movie theatre. The film was Casablanca, the 1942 war tale that I’d first seen in a retro festival in college.

When the movie was over, Mike turned to me and said, “Here’s looking at you, kid!”, and he smiled at me. I was charmed — I guess I’m naive, but he seemed romantic. We went back to my studio and I played folksinger Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” on my guitar for him. And I fed him some baked chicken I’d cooked earlier.

But then, to my shock, he rolled me around on the floor and tried to pull my khaki pants down over my hips.

“Ow — you’re hurting me!” I cried.

He got up off the rug and said, “What’s the problem?”

“You have a lot of nerve!” I shouted.

He scoffed.

“I know what it is,” he said. “You were hospitalized. A psycho. I don’t know why I asked you out. See ya then.” He left.

Why had I even agreed to go out with him? He didn’t even thank me for dinner. He’d forced himself on a woman who’d only agreed to go to a movie with him. Christmas is approaching and I feel glum. Why are some men such creeps? I’m remembering the loser in the drugstore recently who bought spearmint gum, how the girl who was with him knew so little about him. Am I still as naive as she was? Like I possibly have been about my acquaintance Lewis...

Lewis is pushy. I’ve known him since college. Recently I mentioned to him when he dropped in that I had a lunch date that afternoon with an old friend of my dead mother’s — a nostalgic Girl’s Day Out, one we’d set up a couple of months earlier. I hadn’t seen her in ages. Autumn was approaching, with leaves changing color. It looked like a Rembrandt painting outdoors. I told Lewis I was meeting Sue Ellen at The Golden Goose.

“Oh, I’ll come, too,” he announced, as if he’d actually been invited. He knew Sue Ellen slightly.

So in the end I didn’t have lunch with this woman after all. I didn’t want Lewis tagging along like an annoying fly, and when he left my apartment to meet Sue Ellen, I sent her my regrets through him that I couldn’t make it that afternoon. After all, why would I have wanted Lewis horning in on my special day? And he doesn’t let anyone get close. He’s told me he doesn’t like people knowing details about his life because “they’ll put two-and-two together.” I wonder what harm he thinks other people intend.

Last month, I introduced him to a kind friend from college who majored in American history. I thought possibly they’d have something in common. I’d invited them both to meet me at a cafe.

But Lewis monopolized the entire conversation, leaving me out and quizzing Joyce about her academic studies as if they were something in which he had a great and particular interest. He was clearly trying to make me feel competitive with a friend.

Two weeks later, I ran into Joyce at my hair salon and she said she’d had a date with Lewis — he’d phoned and invited her to a movie.

“But it was odd,” she said. “He told me our date was a secret and I shouldn’t tell you about it. Why not? He’s strange. How do you know him, anyway?”

“We used to work together,” I said, annoyed.

The next day I called him and told him off.

“What business of yours is my date with Joyce?” he asked stiffly.

“Well, why is everything in your life such a secret?” I replied. “After all, I introduced you! I always tell you who I’m going out with.” But he was resentful.

“Fuck you,” he answered, “and I won’t wish you a Merry Christmas.” We haven’t spoken since.

The thing is, I like my new studio in Orville, and the job at the drugstore is okay. I only stock supplies and man the cash register, and hope oddball customers don’t bother me. Like the guy who bought the condoms…or Mike, who imposed himself on me.

And outside it’s a winter wonderland. I should feel happy, right? I ought to buy a miniature Christmas tree with which to decorate my apartment. …I’m trying to overlook slights from the past — small things that shouldn’t matter. But I don’t feel so young anymore. I just wish Lewis had apologized.

Martha Patterson's 27-story collection Small Acts of Magic was published by Finishing Line Press in 2021, and her poetry collection Luna at Dawn — 23 poems — was published by Bottlecap Press in 2025. Her work has also been published in more than 35 anthologies and journals, and her plays have been produced in 21 states and eight countries. She has two degrees in Theatre, from Mount Holyoke College and Emerson College, and lives in Boston, Massachusetts. She loves being surrounded by her books, radio, and laptop.