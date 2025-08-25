The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Tripp's avatar
Andrew Tripp
Aug 25

Stellar piece. I don't read much contemporary literature at all, but really interested to check out Sokolov and Ulitskaya.

Bravo to ROL for this kind of survey.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason's avatar
Jason
Aug 26

I've been on a tear of buying Russian literature of late. Discovered Sorokin a few months back, and buying a lot of others (Shalamov, Vodolazkin, etc.). I was hoping to slow down and absorb some of them before I bought more, but your article just blew that completely out of the water. Sigh, it's just money......A School for Fools will be here Thursday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture