Dear Republic,

It’s been a little heavy at The Republic of Letters recently, so let’s take a short break and focus on a topic dear to the editor of The Republic of Letters — the craft of Lana Del Rey as well as her insights into desire.

-ROL

DATING TIPS FROM LANA DEL REY (AND ALLIGATOR GUY)

Male heterosexual desire is about women; female heterosexual desire is about women too. That’s a provocative and untenable generalisation, but there we are, this isn’t a science paper, I’m allowed to say such things.

I do on one level sort of believe it; I know many more long-married men who adore their partners whatever shape or changes to their body, that they are still just so excited by the event of having a woman near. Whereas a woman’s libido, her being down to clown, always seems to me much more linked to how she feels about herself. Even a little bald guy with a beer belly feels that, at heart, he merits an evening with Scarlett Johansson.

The flipside of this is, I suspect, that a lot of straight men don’t really know what it’s like to feel desired for themselves. I’ve had plenty of good sex in my life, but I can’t really say, particularly as I get older, that I’ve ever felt what a woman really wanted about me was my body; I appreciate I could have tried being more attractive.

Anyway, what I felt the women who liked me liked was my ability to create pleasant circumstances for us to get naked in. That the humour, the good conversation, the ease and the gentle touch all added up to conditions where sex was something we had and we were both into. But it was always the woman’s body which felt like the main event. And we were both there to celebrate it.

Enter, as a counterexample, Lana Del Rey. For Lana seems to me one of the few modern artists who likes men for being men. Indeed, her lyrics celebrate, even fetishize codifiers of masculinity; ‘Blue Jeans/White shirt/You walked into the room you made my eyes burn.’ This is the kind of sexuality, less seen these days, that we used to see in that ‘90s Diet Coke advert with the window cleaner with his shirt off; the idea of a woman really getting off on the way a bloke looks.

In contrast, much of the modern pop canon seems to be women singing primarily about themselves as the object of desire, from a place of almost narcissism; take the song ‘Wet Ass Pussy.’ If I wrote a song called ‘My Big Hard Dick,’ do you really think the focus of my attention is the opposite sex?

There’s a sweet video where someone asks Lana for a date on camera and she asks them to send an email. It gets at something in her, the reason why in addition to her devoted LGBT+ and female followings, Lana also has legions of straight male fans. I think we intuit that she likes us; she is after all a woman who chose her stage name to be ‘Of the King.’ Precisely the things which Lana has got in trouble for before, being in her own words a ‘modern day woman with a weak constitution,’ is what men respond to in her self-presentation.

Even a cursory glance around Substack seems to indicate that a lot of men and women are not having that great a time together these days. Of course, people write from the overanalytical extremes; there’s not going to be much obvious inherent understanding between Worst Boyfriend Ever on one side and defeated heteropessimism on the other.

Every week seems to bring a new article hooked on some minor aspect of male behaviour being coded as annoying (‘manbreathing’) or ordinary female existence as provocative (‘look at this mid-girl with a JOB’). These people disappointed by and recriminatory towards the opposite sex have one thing in common; they really just want to fall in love. Anyone recusing themselves from dating for whatever reason has usually just been hurt too much for the time being and needs a break. With time it usually works out.

My advice is that it’s always going to help you get a partner if you make a little fuss over them. I’m not saying men should be made a fuss over for being men; they should be made a fuss over for being human. I don’t understand the idea of getting into a relationship with someone and not going all out for them; otherwise why bother?

For there is an idea out there that, even if women do have to date men, being really nice to them is a bridge too far. I’ve known several straight white men in relationships with women whose female partners were extremely hostile to ‘straight white men,’ as if being mean about the identity of your heterosexual partner made the relationship less conventional in its set-up. Personally, I believe whenever two people fall in love, it always gets a little trad, just because people have by now been falling in love for a very long time. There’s precedent.

Lana, for her part, once launched an album by putting up a single billboard in her ex’s hometown (Tulsa, Oklahoma to be precise). Imagine making that much fuss of a guy in this day and age! If you were dating a woman like that, your average straight man — and nobody does average like us — thinks he’d really make her the centre of things. We wouldn’t be like all those ungallant rogues who’ve mistreated our Lana. And that she’d be good to us too.

Of course, Lana recently got hitched, in a tough day for said straight white guy fans. And yet, I’m sure I speak for all of us in wishing her well. That alligator guy better treat her right.

The question of what women want, judging by the writing on Substack, remains a relatively complex one. I read those pieces and enjoy them, albeit there’s an awful lot of them which provoke an internal response of ‘Are you possibly overthinking this?’

Still. If I were forced to answer what straight guys want, I think I’d probably just play them Lana Del Rey’s ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman.’ ‘Let me love you like a woman/Let me hold you like a baby.’ Not going to lie, that sounds pretty good at the age of 42. Just hold me like a baby for a while.

Without exception, the happiest moments of my life have been lying in a woman’s arms. There’s a new film out called Sorry, Baby — I’m wasn’t a huge fan of it generally — but there is one really beautiful scene where the protagonist makes loves to a guy and afterwards just smiles at him with this kind of loving pleasure. I’ve seen that smile and the world has nothing better to offer.

If we get that, men can get on with road-building and dam-blasting and developing telecommunications networks and all the other stuff that feminine fuel has always kept us at. You know, that old Goethean ‘ewig Weibliche,’ eternal feminine. Which isn’t for a moment saying that women shouldn’t be involved in road-blasting and dam-building as and when they want to be. That’s another discussion entirely; I'm talking about showing just a little love to the men here, loving them like Lana does.

James Harris is from Nottingham, England. He writes the weekly ‘Stiff Upper Quip’ Substack.

Leave a comment