Dear Republic,

It is both Pride Week and Craft Week at The Republic of Letters — and, among other things,

’

s bracingly honest piece has the merit of qualifying for both categories.

-ROL

DELETING A FIRST NOVEL

I spent most of my twenties working on a queer young adult novel titled Castles in the Sky. It followed three gay characters and their struggles with mental health in a lighthearted, comic of age narrative story. I had visions of The New York Times bestseller list. I wanted to become a “top 30 under 30” type author. For years, I typed and edited all 400-odd pages with the goal of publication.

One day, I realized it was unpublishable trash.

I've known I wanted to be a writer since I first picked up Harriet the Spy at age 8. I carried a notebook everywhere — just like Harriet — from second grade on. I took notes and crafted stories in secret until tenth grade English. I had a teacher who saw my worth and talent; she encouraged me to take my writing to a more serious level. So, I began submitting to literary magazines at just 16 years old, and by 18, I’d amassed a handful of publications. My name was in print before I started college. This was an important achievement for a disadvantaged person like me. I understood the importance of hard work, knowing I’d have to work twice as hard to compete with others. As the product of a single-parent household and a first generation college student, anything less than top-tier success was failure, and failure was not an option.

Choosing to go into writing, as opposed to medicine or law, was not a celebrated decision. There is a certain pressure when you’re poor but academically gifted, as if you have to over perform and choose a top-paying career to save yourself from financial ruin.

Regardless of that, I had to be the young prodigy I was always expected to be.

In college, I pushed through my anxieties, found a group of friends, and a professor who would ultimately change my life. He made me feel seen and recognized as “a real writer.” His praise and guidance inspired me to begin writing my own novel. No amount of creative writing workshops could prepare me for the reality of writing my first book. This process was not immune to my “you must be perfect and flawless.”

After finishing the initial draft, I edited my novel ten times, bringing in others to check for punctuation, character, and content. I had a vision for this novel. No amount of changes brought it closer to that. One more read through lead to another round of pointless edits.

Five years later, after 35 rejections, I had a realization: well shit, this sucks.

The novel was not unsalvageable. There are good ideas, and some beautiful lines. But it was time to admit that no amount of rewrites could turn this mess into a cohesive and genius work. I can admit when I’m wrong. Mistakes, even 384 pages of them, are part of the process, purple prose, typos, and all.

At first, I was defeated. My whole life, I wanted to be a novelist. The first attempt made me question my entire career choice.

It was a learning experience, a tester book to get my feet wet. It took months to rectify that a non-viable novel did not mean I had failed, rather, that I tried and learned in the process. I struggled to rectify this with a lifetime of overachievement. I am not a person who copes well with making mistakes. Simply put, I was never allowed to make them; there was no room for error. Now, I am someone who wrote a bad novel.

Eventually, I accepted my failure as part of the process.

Most artists produce garbage. Waste is a natural consequence of production, but waste management is the vital practice that justifies the means. Five years ago, I would have been mortified to admit mistakes were made.

I hoped to publish my first novel before my 30th birthday. Things happen, and I do not think this is fully possible. I sit here 28—almost 29—having devoted my post-collegiate life to caring for sick and elderly relatives. Both my mother and grandmother have passed away, and I am trying to move on with life. This means starting over with a new knowledge and world-experiences that I carry into my craft.

Some people would say “I told you so.” No young author has much of worth to say. This feels counterintuitive. For one thing, as a trauma survivor, I had to grow up rather quickly. For another, I’ve never shied away from the fact that I was “young.” I’ve always been transparent about having a lot more to learn about writing.

I consider the “bad book” a painstaking, immersive opportunity for improvement. It taught me more than any triumph ever could. I take the milestones as they occur and learn from the experience.

I took that first novel and ripped up the pages. I felt no regrets about throwing it in the trash. The experience was cathartic, and represented a change. It was a new start to tell a better story: the one I wanted.

I’ve started a second novel, which I hope to be my first to be picked up by an agent or a publishing house. The ease with which I approach this next story is matched by an artistic abandon and an educated decorum. The anxiety is no longer dominant. Truly, I’m having fun and enjoying the creative process. Whatever follows this attempt will be met with humility, grace, and objectivity.

And if I fail again, then I know it’ll be okay.

Anastasia Jill (they/she) is a queer writer living in Central Florida. They have been nominated for Best American Short Stories, The Pushcart Prize, and several other honors. Their work has been featured or is upcoming with Poets.org, Sundog Lit, Flash Fiction Online, Contemporary Verse 2, Orca, and more.

Leave a comment