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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
6h

Good, deep analysis here. For some reason, there's been a tendency to denigrate "A Tale" as inferior to Dickens' bigger, more eccentric, more complicated novels. But as you demonstrate, it's very well put together and full of memorable characters and scenes. (One of my favorites being the early scene of the four servants required to serve chocolate to a pampered aristocrat - the existing social situation nicely summed up in that vignette.)

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