Dear Republic,

With our endlessly positive outlook we are able to find joy even in retail — as in Nicholas Frederick’s contribution to what is rapidly turning into Blue Collar Week.

-ROL

DIDN’T KNOW THAT RETAIL RULES, DID YOU?

The retail life did not choose me. I chose the retail life out of necessity.

When I graduated from college in 2016, my goal was to be a writer. When my best-selling novel failed to materialize out of thin air, I needed to find something, so I took a job at a local Walgreens. I felt sorry for myself. I remember stocking shelves one early Sunday morning in the pharmacy section, blinking away sleep and telling myself that I didn't belong there. After getting over myself, I jumped ship to a grocery store about a year later and worked in the dish pit. A move to North Carolina and grad school and two store locations later, I am now a supervisor for the customer service section of my store. Now making a comfortable amount for my situation, and am comfortably situated.

Retail work has a mythology. This is where the suck is. TV shows and books and movies and other pop culture display retail and service industry work as the ass end of the working world. Here is soul destroying drudgery and annoying managers telling you to wear more flair. This stereotype has some truth to it. I deal with difficult customers every week. Karens are real. And I don't want to spend the rest of my days working in this industry. That Library Science degree hangs on my wall for a reason, and I still write. But if I sit by myself and think about it, I cannot deny that I like my job. In some ways, I love it.

Some surface reasons first. Being a supervisor keeps me busy and makes clock watching hard. I can be on the store floor on a busy Sunday, blink, and find that two hours just passed. Related to this is the physical activity. My job keeps me on my feet, letting me expend energy and get exercise in. My boss, Josh, is a dynamo of a man that embodies this benefit. There is always something to do, and always somewhere to move. There's also the work-life separation. My job begins and ends at the time clock. I take nothing home with me, and I love it.

But what I love most about my job is the people. The greatest work truth I know is if you love the people you work around, all can be right in the universe.

I cannot stress enough about how blessed I am to be in a team like this one. My bosses in my department are all understanding people who get me. They come to me directly to give me pointers and criticism on how to do my job, and respond with favorable feedback when I change my behavior accordingly. I can trust that my co-supervisors have my back on a busy day and can get their hands dirty just as quickly as they can shoot the shit on down time. My employees are good people, and I am thankful for their hard work every closing shift.

During my first annual review as a supervisor, I honestly felt pride when my boss told me I was meeting expectations. Does that sound cliche and Norman Rockwell-ish? All I know is that it is possible in this line of work to feel that your time is appreciated, and that is a blessing.

I build friendships. There's Adrian, someone who let me be his roommate after I graduated from grad school and was searching worriedly for a place to hang my hat. He invited me to dinner with his family and later Thanksgiving dinner that first year, which I never forgot. Even after I moved out, we still dine together frequently, and I count him and his girlfriend as good friends. They have two black cats that like me, too, which is a plus. Then there's Andrew, a fellow nerd who invited me over to his apartment to a Lord of The Rings Extended Cut marathon from 9:30 in the morning to 10:30 that night, cooking breakfast and ordering pizza; that the outing came during a time of family drama and provided a blessed reprieve from it all only made me more grateful. He cooked a damn good breakfast too. There's Josh, again, and his love for ACC college football and his gleeful schadenfreude at Bill Belichick's devastating first loss as UNC football coach: he's a NC State fan, and the hate runs through his veins the color of crimson. There's Jeff, one of my employees and a big sports fan and hockey nut, who showcases his clear-eyed fatalism towards his Pittsburgh Steelers with a tired smile. Fellow Yinzers, you know what I'm talking about.

I could go on. There are people who I haven't named, who make and made my job a source of joy everyday. But this is only one dimension of my reason. I enjoy what I do not just because of the people I work with, but because of the people around me. Retail work is a peopled profession, putting you in close proximity to other humans throughout the day, and as much as some might say hell is other people, people are the reason I enjoy what I do.

I can best start with an anecdote. Back in 2020, when the lockdowns came down and normal vanished, I was in grad school. My social world shrank and collapsed. Classrooms with a cohort of students I was starting to know by face and name shrank down to Zoom sessions and email. My yearlong library internship with nearby Wake County changed when the libraries locked down. The only part of my day-to-day routine that didn't really change was my retail work. Grocery stores couldn’t just close down, and so I became part of the class of essential worker that had to carry on like the world didn't just turn upside down. Now, I see this as a blessing. I could break isolation and be close to other human beings, talking to them like normal outside of the masks. I could hear human voices come not from a computer, but an actual human. As school became a source of stress and burnout, work actually kept me sane.

What I mean is when you have a job that puts you around people for eight hours a day, you start to feel connected to people and the wider world. I made my friendships; there are regular customers who are happy to see me. I have standout stories, the biggest being an older gentlemen I met at my first North Carolina store. He was a very style-forward man and always came to the store in immaculate polos, slacks, or sweaters and with a fine hat. Being a follower of men’s style myself, we hit it off. He was the sort of man who had high expectations for customer service not out of entitlement, but because he had high expectations for his own decorum. For as intimidating as he could be, he was also generous; he once gave me three Polo Ralph Lauren sweaters from his collection, one of which was cashmere, and I treasure that sweater. With how he conducted himself, his approval meant something.

Yes, I do see the lows of people, the carelessness, the snobbery, the entitlement, and sometimes the cruelty. But I see plenty of the higher faculties. I see happy families, smiling couples, and friendly older folks. Sports fans wearing their teams’ jerseys and shirts and eager to talk about the game last night. I haven’t lived long enough to say that humans are inherently anything, but I’ve seen too much good to say that they are inherently awful. My job gives me a reality check that prevents me from painting people top broadly, of reducing them to their most obnoxious attitudes and behaviors.

One last thing. I live in a time where it is so easy for people to isolate themselves in their homes and digital spaces. I wonder how many conclusions about people are formed in such spaces, where irony and misanthropy are the tools of the trade. There is something to be said about any job that puts me out in society and prevents me from holing myself up in bitter spaces and pretending I understand people. I don't know if I will always be this optimistic, but at least my job keeps me honest. And that’s something.

Nicholas Frederick is a writer out of North Carolina. He went to college at Clemson in South Carolina, and finished grad school at The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His Substack is The Corner for Rambles

Photo by William Eggleston.

