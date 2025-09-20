The Republic of Letters



Paul Clayton
1h

Judith,

Thank you for reviewing my latest. And yes, I’m working on a third book, Worlds in Collision, almost done, about Carl’s further travels into the 80s through the 00s of America.

After your dissection of The Fake Memoir, you found that the pieces did not hold together for you. I’m sorry that was your experience. And, I confess to having written the book ‘while male.’ I think it is a book that will be appreciated more by males than females.

In my writing group (what do they know?), two of the three young men enjoyed it thoroughly; of the two women, one thought if wonderful and a possible contender for a future literary prize; the other had a hard time and never got through it, saying that ‘It was not her Jam,' and had too many ‘that’s’ in it. (She writes cozy mysteries.)’

Best in your endeavors!

