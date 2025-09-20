Dear Republic,

has been one of the early stars of The Republic of Letters, with his essays on

and on

. It’s a treat to be able to review one of his books.

-ROL

DOES ANYBODY EVER REALLY RETURN FROM VIETNAM?

The work under review is said to be a novel (Paul Clayton, The Fake Memoir of a Mid-List Writer: a Novel). It is, however, evident — and not only from the title — that the work closely resembles a memoir, even if a ‘fake’ one; in addition to the fact that at the Republic of Letters we have recently read an essay by Clayton which essentially outlines the same material in explicitly autobiographical mode. In any event, the work is a coming-of-age first-person account of Carl Melcher, on his return from service in Vietnam (and, therefore, a sequel to Clayton’s published novel Carl Melcher Goes to Vietnam (2001), a finalist for the Frankfurt E-book Awards for that year. The title’s self-deprecating ‘mid-list’ reference may reflect insecurities hanging over from an earlier age: legacy media’s best-seller lists, and writers’ festival line-ups, look tired and predictable, in comparison with much current writing on Substack.

As Paul Bloom reminds us, an energetic opening hooks the reader in. Clayton begins in medias res, with the medivac from Vietnam:

The giant Air Force C-141 Starlifter had been divided into two sections. The forward half was hung with the litters of the badly wounded, each litter attached to the one above, three in all, loosely anchored at the deck. These men, some missing limbs, others with head injuries and internal injuries, were fed by IV drips and drained by catheters, all of them tended by female Air Force nurses, taking temperatures, pulses, offering quiet words of care and kindness, as they made their periodic walk arounds. They were great, like angels. We hit some turbulence, like a bus on a pot-holed road, and the litters swung slightly. A few people exchanged tired looks but said nothing. The drugged badly-wounded were oblivious. The rest of us were unfazed, we were going home (7).

So far, so riveting: the problem is that Carl and his creator cannot sustain this grip strength, certainly not through over two hundred pages of his extended, and relatively uneventful, return and adjustment to civilian life.

This, then, is where the varying aims of the memoir and the novel become significant. A novelist is at liberty to shape his material into a form — a plot — which will continue to engage the reader; the memoirist, even the creative one, has fewer options, having at least in principle to tell the tale he has undertaken — his own. Clayton’s work, officially neither or both, becomes a series of episodes and loosely connected anecdotes, in which friends, jobs and colleagues come and go, leading inevitably to repetition and longueurs.

That is not to say that good, or even great, novels cannot be executed in an ambiguous, quasi-memoir mode (while shorter pieces positively lend themselves to hybrid, crossover, or pastiche, as recently defended by two leading exponents,

and

). Donna Tartt’s magisterial

(1992), ironically claiming veracity in its title (with a nod to Procopius’s pseudo-history of the same name), maintains a tight and eventful plot, in the fictive voice of a male narrator, across six hundred pages. With Clayton, there is not enough fiction to shape the narrative, and the work suffers; Carl is, we fear, all too reliable a narrator.

The Secret History

At times, to be sure, Clayton skillfully incorporates flashbacks, in which Carl recalls key moments from his childhood. Carl comes of age at a cataclysmic moment in American life; and the scenes he recalls, from his early years, truly reveal a world as lost as that of the dinosaurs:

I knew I wasn’t ready for marriage and fatherhood, but I couldn’t get my mind off girls. If I got one pregnant, chances are she would have ended up at the Woodside Home for Unwed Mothers, an old Victorian mansion up on Woodland Avenue. I had walked past there many times and ogled the girls sitting on the front porch, all pretty as hell, but with enormous bellies. They stayed there until they had their babies and then left them behind at the Woodside Orphanage, housed in an adjoining building (29).

The treatment of unmarried — or unwell, or destitute — mothers, and the mass institutionalization and/or forced adoption of their children, remains one of the horror stories of the twentieth century; readers should consult Joanna Penglase’s authoritative Orphans of the Living (2008), and thank God for the changes made during the 1970s and 80s. (Not that we have, in the West, fixed child protection, but at least we no longer consider forced labor camps appropriate settings for children.) Changing sexual mores remain one of the book’s themes: Carl, brought up a Catholic, remains a virgin long after his peers. His first girlfriend Lisa is ‘on the Pill,’ but as Carl eventually understands — after a stern hint from a cousin that, in the family’s view, he might have been ‘using’ Lisa for sex — that contraception does not, by itself, solve all problems around intimacy.

Another nightmare we glimpse in flashback is mid-century psychiatry: a relative informs Carl that his mother had twice been hospitalized to undergo electroshock ‘treatment’ for depression (81). The fact that the episode had been kept from her children underscores that, at the time, such conditions were matters of secrecy. Mrs Melcher, in Carl’s view, had benefited from the practice (160), but he also depicts her as doing little but watch television in between caring for her family, and seems incurious about his parents’ lives in general.

Less positive changes in the period, as Clayton amply shows, were afforded by the explosion in the availability and use of recreational drugs. After some experimentation himself, Carl becomes set against drugs, a path which in time separates him from some friends, but undoubtedly helps him to apply himself to work and study. Overall, Carl comes across as a cautious, calm, thoughtful man, largely resistant to peer pressure at an age when, as he recalls, many young people slipped into dead-end jobs or complete idleness enlivened only by drug use.

As is clear from the opening paragraph, Clayton has the power of sketching a vivid and representative scene. His depiction of Atlantic City, where Carl takes Lisa for day outings, is both grim and affectionate:

I loved Atlantic City. It was once known as ‘The World’s Playground,’ the primo destination for the rich and famous—mafiosos, movie stars, and European royalty. Now it was on life support, barely kept alive by folks of limited means like me. The boardwalk looked tackier every time I went there, with more shops selling stuffed animals, refrigerator magnets, and tee-shirts… We stood on a broken-down wharf, the smells of creosote and illegally dumped garbage in the air. We didn’t stay long, and we didn’t fish. The greasy rainbow sheen on the placid surface of the water warned us off. We started heading back to the car for the ride home. In ten years or so the State would legalize gambling and the developers and gambling consortiums would come in, build giant, gleaming casinos and hotels and resuscitate the Grand Old Dame. But only for about fifteen years, then she would again begin to decline as gambling spread across the land onto Indian Reservations and Mississippi riverboats (154-5).

Clayton’s finger is on the pulse of Carl’s times, reinforcing other more famous recollections. The short-lived revival of Atlantic City’s casinos would feature prominently in the bestselling and doubtless self-serving account by the now 47th President. Another of Clayton’s vignettes, of Carl and Lisa travelling to Washington D.C. for a large anti-war demonstration — probably that of May 1971 (Clayton is obscure about the year) — subverted to violent ends by the Yippies, recalls the memoirs of David Horowitz, at that time active in the radical left.

Less successful than in these set-pieces, is Clayton’s structural work, specifically in stitching together the book’s sections. At first, on return to the US, Carl is troubled by a leg injury sustained in combat. At length he is awarded a part-pension in recognition of his ongoing problem. But at this point — as if by a stroke of the bureaucratic pen — Carl’s injury seems effectively to disappear, or at least to play no further role in his life. Indeed, the second half of the work is dominated by the relationship with Lisa, notwithstanding her absence overseas for some months. It is as if we are dealing with two separate works: a problem for both a novel, and a memoir.

Another dominant thread in the latter sections dwells upon the minutiae of Carl’s creative-writing class. Large as this institution must bulk in American literary life — to judge from its prominence even in Republic of Letters discourse — it makes for dull, where not painful and embarrassing, reading. Most people, even (I almost wrote ‘especially’) students, cannot write; nor, in addition — noting that most student writers take themselves as subject — do most lives boast sufficient incident to interest strangers. No lay reader should be subjected to these prentice efforts, or their later reconstructions. If the intention was, by comparison with the products of his fellows, to elevate Carl’s — that is, of course, Clayton’s — own prose, the effect is negligible. It is difficult to avoid the impression that this section merely represents padding which would have been better omitted.

As the success of Clayton’s first novel demonstrated, at his best he is a vivid and engaging writer; I wanted to finish this second book to see what would happen. Nor is the relative lack of incident, on its own, a fatal problem. Many writers would have been tempted to compensate by attempting something a great deal more pretentious — see the uninteresting ‘autofiction’ oeuvre of Rachel Cusk, which unfailingly converges upon what the Guardian considers good writing — and the fact that Clayton does not, is a significant merit. It is also refreshing that Clayton, unlike, as it would appear, a significant proportion of American writers of both fiction and criticism — yea, even in this parish of ROL, and with PhDs no less — sees no need to deploy four-letter words as a childish token of authenticity.

Some final observations present themselves. Clayton may have packaged the work as fiction to get around concerns relating to the identity of individuals depicted. While understandable, such a ‘fiction’ strategy brings with it, as we have seen, challenges, particularly in relation to structure and coherence. In any event, readers will be left with the strong impression — including from references to conversations and Facebook reconnections fifty years after the events described — that the work is essentially Clayton’s life story, up to his mid-twenties (which may indicate that further volumes are intended). They — and some of the persons featured — are probably owed a degree of honesty about this, perhaps in a foreword or afterword.

Judith Stove lives in Sydney, Australia, where she writes about literature (mainly ancient and nineteenth-century). Her third book, Marcus Aurelius and His Legacy: Seeking Rome’s Kingdom of Gold (2025) is out now with Pen & Sword UK.

Photo courtesy of Paul Clayton

Leave a comment