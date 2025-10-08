Dear Republic,

Mental Health Week does sometimes cross into trauma/abuse, as in Grow Some Labia' s bracing piece on feminism and abuse.

DON’T BE THE VICTIM: THE FEMINISM WOMEN DESERVE

Who are you to tell abused women what they should or shouldn’t do when you admit that you yourself have never been abused?” “Because I know something you and they don’t know: I know how not to be abused.”

Not because I’m better, but because I was granted a very wise woman in the maternal birth lottery. Mom taught me how to avoid abusive men. Not every woman is so fortunate, and I want them to know what I know, and what too many feminists won’t tell them, though deep down they know it beats at the heart of victimhood. What they don’t want to admit. What makes them so mad when I say it aloud.

Victims have choice. And agency.

Unless one lives in a Third World country or is sex-trafficked, abuse always involves a certain level of choice. Not to mention much-vaunted female agency that feminists forget when it’s inconvenient or even painful to acknowledge that every woman has a personal responsibility to herself and her safety.

If they acknowledge that women have choice and agency, it makes them feel like losers for not recognizing it themselves.

But it’s not about blaming yourself or other victims; it’s about empowering yourself by learning from your mistakes, and others, standing up proudly and vowing to the sky à la Scarlett O’Hara, “With God as my witness, I will never let a man hit me again!”

Feminism fails women over and over again by paying lip service—rather than actually preaching, practicing, reminding, and forever reinforcing the role of female choice.

With power comes responsibility. You can’t break up the matched set. Women who claim the first without the second aren’t empowered: They’re little girls playing grown-up.

What my mother taught me saved my life

Thank you, Mom, for teaching me:

Never allow a man to abuse you. Never allow him to control you. Never allow him to insult or belittle you. And if he ever hits you, just once, turn around, walk away, and never speak to him again. Don’t take his calls. Don’t listen to his apologies and entreaties that he’ll never do it again. Refuse all his gifts to make it up to you or take you out to dinner. If he does it once he will absolutely do it again!

In other words, don’t give him permission by going back again. And again. And again.

Mom was right. I’ve seen this play out over and over with women. So many fall for it, repeatedly. They have no idea they’ve been giving permission.

I’m just going to stay a little longer and surround him with my love so he doesn’t hit me anymore. I know he won’t hit me once he realizes I love him more than life itself. The last time, I kinda did make him do it. I shouldn’t have said what I said. I just need to watch my mouth more…

Mom stamped choice into my head like the queen’s waxen seal.

I say: He can’t hit a woman who isn’t there.

We weren’t living in Iran. We lived in America. I had agency, as does every other woman.

Feminists often fail to teach young women how to set boundaries, how to say No!, how to put her foot down and mean it. How to make it upfront clear he’s out of her life if he ever says or does that again. That she’s too high-value to put up with his mistreatment. That he is 100% responsible for his emotional reactions, not her.

Feminists ‘say a lot of stuff’: Lip service about female empowerment. They speak of ‘smashing the patriarchy’ but discourage women from reporting rape which lets the bastard get away with it; worse, it gives him permission to do it again. They offer power but not the tools to set boundaries as soon as she meets Mr. Wonderful, but even more importantly, even before she meets him. To recognize that confidence can cover a desire for domination, that emotional uncertainty draws her in until she’s hooked, that ‘bad boys’ who are violent with everyone except his special lady only exist in Hollywood. They don’t teach women to develop their ‘spidey sense’, to listen to those early unidentifiable ‘feelings’ that there’s something wrong with this guy, even though he’s devastatingly handsome with arresting eyes.

Feminists say a lot of stuff but sell victimhood as a lifestyle or an ideology.

Real feminism means real responsibility

Such feminists tacitly admit they don’t believe in female empowerment. They get angry when I say, “Don’t blame the victim? Don’t BE the victim!”

Or, “Grow some labia,” from which the name of my Substack and website spring.

A man is always 100% responsible for the way he treats a woman, and how he reacts, but a woman is 100% responsible for deciding how she will allow a man to treat her.

Something interesting: Several women have accused Marilyn Manson of pretty crazy abuse, and two others claim he treated them well. I strongly suspect the latter drew early boundaries he knew he couldn’t cross.

Abuse survivors need help processing their trauma, but they also must be taught how to refuse bad relationships early. That it’s delusional to hope he’s going to change. That, as my mother counseled me, you leave after the first physical strike. Because he will do it again if you let him by giving him permission.

Real feminists are intolerant of abusive, controlling men. They recognize how fauxminism encourages women to self-infantilize by surrendering their role and responsibility in a relationship. They understand truly empowered women don’t give indirect permission for abuse.

Not every woman has a mother like mine, nor were all fortunate enough to be born into a non-abusive family. I have proudly never been abused by a romantic partner, and I wish that for everyone, not just women. I’ve shared one male reader’s story of an abusive wife. I want people in bad relationships—male, female, non-binary, trans, whoever—to understand they don’t have to put up with his, her, or their shit. They can fortify themselves with knowledge, develop a raging intolerance for crappy human beings, and build the self-esteem they need to find a partner worthy of them.

I will never understand the trauma women suffer, leading them down that darkening staircase into the abyss. That’s what their survivor allies can help with. I want victims to never suffer like that again. But I grow frustrated with ‘friends’, ‘feminists’, and abuse counselors who help women navigate their escape, but unconsciously collude with abusers by refusing to counsel women to protect themselves and to patch the psychological weaknesses that render them vulnerable to emotionally dangerous, abusive men.

So scared are they of ‘blaming the victim,’ that they tacitly teach her she has no responsibility in dysfunctional relationships.

No, I’ve never been abused, and I don’t want anyone else to be, either. I want abused women to make better, more informed romantic choices. And I want feminists to grow up, grow some labia and tell them the empowering truth.

Grow Some Labia! is written by a liberal, feminist writer and social justice critic who teaches women and others how to reclaim their power and avoid partner abuse. She also candidly critiques far-left, progressive/woke/ social justice extremism.

