What’s the role of the bystander? I know a couple at our club, and it’s the woman who is abusive to the man. She humiliates him in front of others regularly. (Telling him in front of a group that no one wants to hear his stupid stories — that was a mild one). I am feeling guilty because my solution is to avoid them — which is hard. I’ve come close to coming to his aid by telling him to stop taking that kind of abuse. Hard to watch.

I appreciate this article so much, especially as I look at my young daughter today. My partner and I have told her from day one not to take any shit, to push back when she knows she's right. While that directive does come back to bite us from time to time, she's strong and confident and is learning self-defense skills just in case.

No, men shouldn't hit women. People just shouldn't touch each other at all without consent. But women must also protect themselves from those who would do them harm, especially when they use kind language to pad their abuse. My partner and I are teaching her to see through the abusive bullshit and protect herself and those around her. It's imperative.

