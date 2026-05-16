Dear Republic,

Romance/Romanticism Week comes to an end with Emma Newman-Holden siding very much against romance.

-ROL

DON’T WASTE YOUR CRAZY

I find it upsetting when people who are clearly curious and artistically inclined choose to expend that energy in their romantic endeavors. I can say that because I’ve been this person and the danger of reprise is always looming. Romance should serve as the theater for your incubation period, the period when ideas are spawning in your mind subconsciously. Like how they say to go for a walk or take a bath to let your neural substrates figure their shit out. Romance should not be your instrument for creative execution if you have hopes in writing something good and lasting—I don’t like the concept of “advice,” I think people are too stubborn to learn anything so directly, so perhaps imagine I’m talking to myself, or my ex, when I use words like “should”—

My ex was impressed with my consistent output of writing and was, by his admission, jealous. He’d ask for my schedule, my routine, my necessities for such prolificacy—for which I had, and have, no answer. He hypothesized that he wasn’t producing as much work because he poured all of his animalistic, innovative energy into physical exercise. I would disagree. I believe he poured all of his divergent thinking into our relationship. He treated his texts to me, his fucking of me, his fantasies cast upon me, as if they were all part of his oeuvre.

Creativity is not a bone, and I don’t appreciate the muscle metaphor either, although it’s much more accurate and effective, but I like to think of creativity as a newborn baby. It’s something you must grow, earn, nurture, yes—but I like rewarding my creative impulses with a degree of distance and autonomy. This is the only way I can stand letting people see and judge and bastardize my thoughts and my work, by accepting that it is not me but a subcategory of me. Although, I’d like to think I wouldn’t let the public bastardize my child. So, let’s say creativity is something you highly treasure but could tear to shreds if need be, like an imaginary friend, like a baby you mother in a dream and you wake up missing and mourning. Creativity is a dream-newborn-baby.

I listened to a few podcasts on how to “maximize” your creativity, and instead of killing myself, I didn’t kill myself, which is a proud achievement of mine. It seemed that everyone defined creativity using the words “new” and “useful,” they would give a rudimentary explanation of the neuroscience, a walk-through the five-stage model. They also spoke of the “creative-cliff illusion,” which could, at first, seem like it would disprove my theory, but I’ll explain why it actually does not!

The creative-cliff illusion gives a name to a common misconception people have about their creativity, the misconception being that they’ll soon run out. When in actuality, creativity is not a finite resource and studies show we actually get more creative over the course of one ideation session. So by this logic, it would seem that being “creative” in your dating life could bear fruitful results on future projects. You’re training the muscle after all! But our dating lives have something ideation sessions don’t, which is dopamine agents.

My ex said crazy things, like, the few weeks after I broke up with him, he was upset with me because I didn’t want to continue, at the very least, a sexual relationship, so, he got drunk and had a threesome with two large-breasted prostitutes, wrote two haikus about the large-breasted prostitutes, then sent the haikus as well as an explanation of the haikus to me. Fucking hilarious. But, see, that’s material that would’ve proved better use in a short story! Funnier, more communal, more meaningful. Obviously, the haikus got a reaction out of me (I’m only human!), the reaction being a composite of shock, horror, amusement, and an expected amount of relief to no longer be dating him. Once he “earned” this reaction, he felt proud, satiated. He put his thoughts into action, received animated feedback, and secured whatever grade of dopamine he was searching for. While I suppose that’s a creative feat on its own, he should’ve been channeling this disturbed energy into his writing which, at this point, became a redundancy in comparison, for he’d already reached his target audience. Why look elsewhere?

I’m not going to act like I have more interesting ideas when I’m happy and stable, that’s not the case for me, but I definitely execute these ideas more effectively when I’m happy and stable, and I’d venture to guess that a lot of people are like this. There’s a certain amount of discourse surrounding the quandary of which state of the artist makes for better work: happy or sad? Which is such a comically flawed way of thinking, and people typically use more ostentatious language to make the question seem worthy of asking, but we’re doing ourselves a disservice by pretending we’re emotional monoliths. You need both happy and sad to live, so you need both happy and sad to create! The whole “maximizing” mentality is corrosive and another reason why I don’t like the muscle metaphor—it encourages a black-and-white, winning vs. losing kind of perspective. It’s counterproductive to making good art and allows the deification of capitalism and artificial intelligence, which is a whole different conversation, but many people, in trying to “maximize” their work, end up misunderstanding where that work should land—they simply choose quantity over quality.

My relationship with my ex was not a healthy one, nor was it really a “relationship.” A few weeks after the threesome-haiku situation, he told me he had actually lied about the threesome and had DeepSeek write the haikus—as if the situation couldn’t get any less dignified. I think my ex chose me as his project because it was better than having nothing to show for. He made choices he thought an antihero in one of his favorite books would make, and he enjoyed that proximity to wit, to unreality. But if you have hopes of being a writer, your partner should be your inspiration, never your opus—save that dopamine rush for your readers, not your talking stage. He was silly to have wasted all his crazy on me.

Emma Newman-Holden is a short story writer from New Jersey. Her book, It Feels So Good To Be A Victim, releases June 5th and is available for preorder today