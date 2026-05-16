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Wabi Sabi's avatar
Wabi Sabi
2hEdited

'I listened to a few podcasts on how to “maximize” your creativity, and instead of killing myself, I didn’t kill myself, which is a proud achievement of mine' is funny. Wonder if a stable, and stabling, relationship serves as a better backdrop to creativity - making one happy enough to get to work rather than distracting one with creativity-sapping drama.

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20th Century Fox's avatar
20th Century Fox
1h

What a great essay. Lots to ponder.

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