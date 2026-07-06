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Merle Kessler's avatar
Merle Kessler
19m

Excellent and sad, yet stirring.

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Wim's avatar
Wim
23m

The best sentence I’ve read in a long time - “Fans of H. P. Lovecraft, a bunch of completists with money to spare as they never need to buy flowers on Valentine’s Day…”

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