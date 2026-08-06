Dear Republic,

Today we switch it up and head West.

-ROL

DREAMS OF MY TWENTIES

I decided to take a detour. This decision was made after a two-hour drive across the desert and less than a twenty minute ride from my parents’ home. I looped off the interstate and coasted onto a highway that started at the intersection. The highway ran due north and into country I’ve lived beside for over forty years but never explored. That’s part of why I decided to take the detour. I wanted to see new country. I also wanted to take a chance that my friend Shane was at home. His house was another two hours north and slightly west of here. There was a chance he wouldn’t be home, but I didn’t mind. I could find somewhere to sleep if he wasn’t at home. There was plenty of good country between me and Shane’s place. And I had my gear.

At the intersection of the interstate and highway was a small town. It wasn’t an old town. It was a new town. Most of it fronted the highway—a couple of churches, a laundry mat, a coffee shop, and a courthouse assembled from what might have been an auction house. There was an auto parts store, a NAPA, I think, and a few houses. Most of the houses were set back away from the road. They were ordinary houses blended into small ranches. Five-to-ten-acre tracts finished and trimmed with a house, a hay crop, plus a wire fence behind which stood a couple of horses, sometimes three horses. They had the shape of quiet, these tracts and houses. I appreciated seeing that quiet, but I drove on anyway.

In my twenties I wanted to live in a town like this one, except older, a town with the remnants of whatever it used to be. There should have been a silo, a water tower, a diner where old men and farmers met every morning. My dreams were unambitious in my early twenties, which I thought would have spared me particular failures and pains in life. I wanted to live in a small wooden house with a big woodstove. I wanted to fill the house with books and paintings and fly-fishing gear. I had picked the town by the time I was twenty years old. The town was a short drive from my favorite river. The mountains where I hunted and fished were within sight too. In my vision of living in that town and in the house where I wanted to live, I could have crawled out of bed every morning and entered a sleepy kitchen to make a cup of coffee. From the kitchen, I could have looked out of a window and seen a stand of cottonwood trees and fields of alfalfa and bean crops. All the while, that coffee would have brewed. I could have studied a vast sky filled with white puffs of hopes and weather on a new morning. I wanted those things. I wanted that life. A small house in a small town. A big woodstove. A kitchen window. Books, paintings, fly-fishing gear. A view of the world to keep me alive. But I should have been more honest about my dreams in those days. It is true that I spoke of my dreams to one person, a girl, of where and how I wanted to live. Or maybe I did. Or maybe I did and yet held something back, something important.

I drove on and saw more farms. There were people out there who lived some version of my old dream. The further north I drove, the more likely that dream seemed possible. The country was drier. Scrublands replaced crops. The new homes were gone, left down in the valley. At some point in history, most people had decided to stop. They stopped where they had water and could grow food. Which makes sense.

But how would I have made a living if I had lived in that small town? I had started my book collection. I owned two or three respectable paintings. I had a truck full of fly-fishing equipment. But how to make a living? In those years I worked as a fly-fishing guide. I also sometimes worked as a wrangler and hunting guide. I felt that I had two choices: I could have remained a guide or I could have started my own outfit. But I didn’t want either one. There might have been enough income to live, but I couldn’t cover health insurance, and I knew one day I would get sick. That was a given in my life, that I would get sick. Yet a growing part of me didn’t want to guide people into the country anymore. I didn’t want to show them the rivers or creeks. I didn’t want to teach them how to catch trout. I didn’t want to sneak anyone into a meadow where a bull elk might have stood still and then been sacrificed. I wanted the rivers, the creeks, the meadows to remain places outside of change. I had seen change, relentless change. I had seen national restaurants gut local diners. I had seen fields plowed into condos. The wild places were for sale, and it made me sad to think about it, to see it. I didn’t own anything, but I didn’t want to purchase the sacred world. I didn’t want to sell it either, which was another question; was guiding selling?

The road narrowed into a mountain pass. I rolled down the window at the first sight of aspen trees. Then the road climbed and left the aspen and rose into acres of blue spruce. Soon the road ran all the way to the summit. I looked over my shoulder to see the wide pan of farmlands below, and I pulled over and got out of the truck. I looked out over the view. Beautiful country. I was another hour from Shane and Katie’s house. There wasn’t another vehicle out there. Some of the fields were golden. In other fields, irrigation steamed off the top of the crops. Here was another beautiful place in the world. My goodness, another beautiful place. Long ago I had fallen in love with a girl, the same girl to whom I should have said more about my dreams. We used to pullover in places like this to kiss. But we let that go. I don’t know why we let that go.

I got back in the truck and started out again. The road went for a couple of miles and passed again through the spruce trees. After another couple of miles, it sloped into the aspen. I left my window rolled down. The air felt cool and smelled like rain. Another ten miles, I was out of the mountains and in flats of sagebrush and canyons. Side canyons opened onto the road. There were rock formations, hermit cabins, petroglyphs, natural springs. I saw signs for all of these things and decided I could come back one day. Maybe I could hike some of the canyons. No one else was around. There wasn’t a tourist, a hiker, a car or truck anywhere. Maybe one day.

Not many miles passed before the canyons eroded into another geography. The landscape was expansive. It didn’t take much imagination to picture the country for what it had been long, long ago, which was an ancient sea. To the north, bluffs of sandstone had once formed tentative landscapes on the edge of that sea, becoming taller as the water retreated and deposited soil and bones. Miles and miles of an ancient sea was right here. Now between the road and the red sandstone bluffs were fields of dinosaur bones.

Famous outlaws used to transverse this country on horseback. They secured hideouts in the steep canyons. Not all of the outlaws were bad men. Some of them were only poor. Yet when we read accounts from the old days, we learn that most of those outlaws were men to be feared, men not to get crossways with, but maybe those men were different from men of today. I have an idea that if I ran across a bad man in this country today, he would be someone or something worse than I could have met in the old days. It seems like the present world has taken more humanity out of a man, left him colder, left him depraved in some way that an ordinary mind can’t explain. Who can explain the emptiness of our present evils? Even the witch hunters of early modern Europe believed they had justification. Even so, how a man could have tortured a ten year old boy to get a confession of witchcraft is nothing I can understand. What god or church leads a man down such a road? It seems to me that evil for the mere demonstration is rare in our mythologies.

I rolled up the window but not all the way. I liked the smell of sage and high desert. I could almost convince myself that the air smelled salty, as though some tinge of the ancient sea lay on the dust. As a boy, I saw advertisements on television for Time-Life Books and a series called The Old West. The first book in the series was listed as The Gunfighters. I remember there was a short segment in the commercial about John Wesley Hardin, a Texas outlaw who once shot a man for snoring. I was from Texas and felt pride that Texans could claim John Welsey Hardin. He was an outlaw among outlaws. After I got a little older and learned more about John Wesley Hardin and what kind of man and outlaw he was, I had no doubt that he should have been shot and killed sooner than he was. He never made it to this country though. He never saw a landscape like this, and I don’t know if it would have mattered to him if he had seen it.

I glanced out of the window. I couldn’t have made a career as an outlaw. It takes a degree of courage to be an outlaw, and I don’t have that courage. I do like the thought and image of some half-hearted outlaw riding into this country and along the way halting his horse. He might have found himself staring over these same sage flats. He may have been curious if there had been an ocean here once. He had seen shells on the trail. Saw the small fossils of what certainly looked like sea creatures. He might have stopped and sniffed the air and shook his head. He might have felt the miracle and then wondered why all this had to end.

A few buildings started to spring up along the road. I wasn’t far from Shane and Katie’s house. I sat up taller because of the buildings. I wanted to see them better, perhaps learn something more about this place by looking at the buildings. Architecture along the road can shake us out of our dreams. It was early enough in the day that people were rushing into the convenience stores and gas stations. Some people carried coffee mugs. These were oil workers mainly, plus a few construction workers. I could recognize their occupations from their clothes, the labels on their shirts and jackets, the placards on their trucks. They were the last of the cowboys, these men, even among men who still moved cattle.

I needed to pull over to call Shane. I didn’t know how to reach his house. He lived out of town, out in the farm country. Getting lost on farm roads isn’t difficult to do, but I would stop somewhere. I would probably purchase a cup of coffee. Afterwards, with the cup of coffee in hand, I could park my truck next to one of those twenty-foot tall plastic dinosaurs. Then I could call Shane. I could sip my coffee beside the dinosaur and watch the early afternoon trim the edges from another morning. It was a future.

Damon Falke is an American writer living in Norway. He is the author of By Way of Passing, The Scent of a Thousand Rains, and a forthcoming memoir, The Last Dirt Road at the End of the World.

Photograph by Rebekah Wilkins-Pepiton.