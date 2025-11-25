Dear Republic,

We’ve all read tech-bemoaning essays. Diana A. Serrano elevates the genre by really considering what is happening on a deep — dare we say ‘meta-narrative’ — level, when we pose for a selfie or stare longingly into an iphone.

DROWNING APHRODITE

Ferdinand de Saussure, one of those mustachioed academics of yore, introduced society to the idea of meta-narratives. These narratives float beneath the surface: a high-profile murder trial is a morality play; or a profile of a movie star’s mundane habits only serves to emphasize their specialness.

Today’s media, social media, is an amalgam of countless content niches. But if one steps back from every YouTube or TikTok video, a common thread emerges: a highly curated look. Whether the viewer is getting advice on interior design or fitness, the speaker is put-together and their video’s mise-en-scene is polished.

Whether the wannabe influencer is discussing the merits of Victorian literature or doing squats, the most important thing is how they present themselves. Subtly, that message-beneath-the-message reminds us that it isn’t enough to eat a nutritious meal; we need the Instagram-worthy version of that meal, where we artfully arrange blueberries atop a dollop of low-fat yogurt.

This superficiality exerts a powerful pull, especially on women, since generally, women are deeply attuned to aesthetic and to social expectations. The curation of private moments for an audience (selfies at the gym, anyone?) destroys our interiority.

A generation ago, a quiet moment was a chance for contemplation. Now, some default mode in the mind constantly scans for the right photo angle. Instead of taking refuge within, the mind turns outward, composing captions for an invisible audience.

Social media users are exposing themselves to a relentless observer effect. The photos that populate my feeds — nature, travel, books — each represent a break in that hike, or an instant when engaging with literature stopped. As much as I enjoy that content, and sharing the content satisfies the creator, I acknowledge those experiences are curated for consumption. This is important, because a person’s voice emerges from quiet contemplation.

For women, this loss of interiority, this constant interruption of the inner dialogue, can have a surprising side-effect: preventing them from exploring and expressing their sexuality.

Sex Sells

On the surface, social media is rife with sexuality. None of us have to scroll a platform long to come across an image of a scantily clad, attractive woman.

Conservative parents often bemoan such images. They accuse influencers of pandering to the male gaze in provocative outfits and setting a bad example for teenage girls. The canned feminist response is to defend any sexual display as a mark of liberation.

This issue isn’t so simple. Female sexuality isn’t a formula where exposed skin equals sexuality, and the more skin is visible, the freer the woman. Just like honing her fashion tastes or discovering her passions, a woman’s relationship to her sexuality is a matter of self-discovery. Sexuality is often associated with risqué outfits precisely because it’s a matter of comfort and confidence.

Yet confidence stems from within. Contrary to what so many ads imply, confidence cannot be reverse-engineered by curating the right “look” or striking the right pose. Nowadays, curation has replaced the journey of self-discovery. The social feed’s deafening roar has drowned out those quiet moments in dressing rooms wondering “is this outfit a statement I want to make?”

So, the difference is subtle, but crucial. Social media is not rife with sexuality, but rather the performance of sexuality — a cold, bloodless display that appeals to the lowest common denominator. Performing something — happiness, confidence, sexyness — is not the same as feeling it.

Say “Cheese!”

When a camera’s lens fixates on us, posing is almost a knee-jerk reaction. Lenses constantly surround all of us. It’s no wonder the story the world is telling us — the meta-narrative — is that no matter who we are or what we’re doing, what matters is how we look.

Our society normalizes this constant observer effect. Today’s children won’t know a world without it. They likely won’t be able to pinpoint or articulate this feeling. To them, being constantly recorded is already as natural as breathing.

Recently, I visited the local county fair, and, on a lark, rode the carousel. A group of little girls surrounded me. As we went around, I watched them wave, not to their parents’ beaming faces, but to dark rectangular outlines. With each turn, I became more self-conscious, aware that my spontaneous silliness was going to live forever in these families’ videos.

The girls beamed, unable to see their parents’ expressions. Even so, they kept turning their heads to face the right smartphone. As I watched them, I wondered if they were exaggerating their fun. After all, children respond on cue to parental approval, regardless of how that might manifest.

Starting at birth, parents constantly film and photograph their babies. It’s impossible to guess at what tender age they associate pleasing mom or dad with the presence of that dark rectangle on their beloved face. The realization that a moment recorded is a moment disseminated must shortly follow — these cute antics are not just for mom’s eyes but the whole world’s.

I’ve glimpsed those girls’ futures; visit any popular tourist spot abroad, and you won’t see lovers encircled in each others’ arms, gazing upon the Eiffel tower or the Trevi fountain. Instead, young women endlessly preen and pose, frozen smiles directed at the lenses held up by their boyfriends.

We can no longer argue that today’s children have a choice (“oh, if you don’t like it, just delete your social media”). This performative mode becomes self-imposed, a reflex.

The Sound of Silence

Thoreau once wrote, “I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude.” When surrounded by company, we learn about others. But in our own company, we get to know ourselves.

In solitude, beneath the top layer of frantic noise and worry, a quiet emerges. If I’m pondering something in that state, an answer (or a better question) surfaces, in a voice something like my own, but clearer.

In recent years, those moments have become increasingly rare. When I look at the photos in my feed — someone reading by an open window, lounging next to a cat, or hiking in a meadow — I see a manifestation of my longing for that companionable solitude. But once again, it is only a performance, because those scenes were composed, compressed into a bite-sized, advertorial medium.

A lot has been said about chronic loneliness in modern Western society. But to that I would add, we are chronically lonely people who don’t know how to enjoy being alone. The philosopher Hannah Arendt best articulated the distinction between loneliness and solitude — solitude is necessary to thinking.

When we curate our private moments to suit the crowd’s sensibilities, we lose the capacity to hear that other, quieter voice. In a loud world, there is always someone shouting about how we “should” feel, what we “should” wear, what we “should” be. A young woman’s emerging narrative — written in a tentative hand, punctuated by so many question marks — is easily smothered.

Emerson, Thoreau’s friend, wrote, “It is easy in the world to live after the world’s opinion; it is easy in solitude to live after our own; but the great man is he who in the midst of the crowd keeps with perfect sweetness the independence of solitude.”

Today’s young women are growing up among a rowdier crowd. From a tender age, they face the pressure to perform themselves rather than investigate their experience. The world insidiously whispers that polishing a “look” (cottage core, Barbie core, light academia, etc) is the same as being immersed in passion or comfortable with an identity.

The resulting death, the one no one seems to mourn, is the death of interiority.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

When we lose touch with our interiority, we also lose touch with our sexuality.

Life seems to be all about the body — how the body looks, in which outfits it should be squeezed — but not about how living in a body feels. Social media bombards us with images of eerily perfect faces, faces so symmetrical they escape the limitations of the merely human.

Rationally, we understand these images of “hot women” are the products of filters, since everyone has access to the same technology. But the human heart is irrational. This avalanche of superficiality has real victims. The teenagers clamoring to get plastic surgery to match their flesh-and-blood faces to filtered photos have clearly been hurt.

Earlier generations of feminists pointed out how the media trained young women to adopt the male gaze, and therefore to objectify themselves. Today, young women compete with their own filtered reflections. Of course, they are doomed to fail. They are not merely objectifying themselves or pandering to the male gaze. These women are commodifying themselves for the algorithm, packaging their entire experience.

Of course, every generation had its beauty idols. Our grandmothers adored Hollywood stars, wondering whether they were a Grace Kelly or an Audrey Hepburn, but this generation gazes into a distorted mirror. Today’s idols are something other than human. The ideal is no longer embodied, but abstracted. #thatgirl is not a living, breathing girl that might, at the end of a long day, break down in tears.

This pernicious superficiality kills the female Eros. I cannot recount how many women I’ve known who posed in all the right sexy outfits, then later confided that they weren’t comfortable in their skin, didn’t know how to flirt, and were apathetic about interacting with men. Healthy young women like those, awash in anxiety, are missing the best moments of being alive. They may awake to their experience later; as their youth fades, another multi-billion dollar industry is waiting in the wings to quiet the newly unpleasant sensations of living in a body.

The female sexual experience stems from how a woman feels. It’s a private story she’s telling herself. Picture a girl eagerly getting dressed for a date, brushing her hair in front of the mirror. She’s already anticipating the delicious awe he’ll betray when he first sees her tonight. Tragically, today, that girl is considering an algorithm — she’s mentally comparing herself to a slew of doctored photos and videos.

Young men see those same perfected images. The girl and the boy no longer dream of each other … a third entity is interjecting itself, the spectre of the algorithm, muddying the waters of this human experience.

Look at Me

The degradation of human experience defines the modern zeitgeist. The social algorithm is not a product we use — so many daily hours of free entertainment! — but a system in which we are commodified.

In the 1980s, Jean Baudrillard noted how commodities used to be their own publicity, but now publicity is a commodity. He anticipated the type of closed media loop we observe today: the “hot” women filters produce don’t truly exist, and neither does their audience. Men, ostensibly the target of this pandering, are either paired with a human woman, or increasingly, they watch those images flash across the screen, despairing over ever getting a date.

While the man looks and objectifies, as Milan Kundera humorously observed, the woman gazes back, judging, filling the man with dread. But we are beyond the male gaze; no one is looking at each other. In this antiseptic milieu, girls compete with AI-generated Instagram models, while boys get their sexual expectations from highly curated pornography.

The system vomiting “sexy” images calculated to mesmerize, and a formula of tired obscenities, is antithetical to the human experience of seduction. At best, it can package a pale imitation, a set of signifiers to trick a generation of lonely kids and sell skincare.

The human experience is one of intense feeling. We obsess over what our beloved is thinking. We are seduced by the other’s bearing, mannerisms, character, and worldview. We are undone by a few choice words. A fixation with looks quickly fizzles, but love can last a lifetime.

This kind of nuance, the complexity and irrationality of attraction, is what we are losing.

Je Ne Sais Quoi

Modern Western society is in the grips of a tainted narcissism, one that doesn’t even yield a delusional self-confidence. Our narcissism leads to rising levels of depression and teen suicide.

Questions haunt me: when we curate ourselves, who are we performing for? Do we have a choice? I have more questions than answers. To find solutions, we should start by recognizing and naming these dangers.

I feel the most sexy when I am comfortable. I’ve had the most flirtatious fun when I felt assured that my allure is based on more than my looks. None of the people I’ve been infatuated with had perfectly symmetrical faces, but rather … that je ne sais quoi.

I’m wary of offering advice, but when I think of the girls coming of age today, I want to say: “please don’t look.”

Don’t gaze into the distorted mirror of social media — only pain awaits you. Lift your gaze to find the eyes of another person. If you are lucky, you will find someone who sees the best in you, in whose eyes your beauty is unassailable.

Diana A. Serrano lives in Pleasanton, California, with her boyfriend and two cats. She writes poems, essays, and short stories. Two of her poems will be published in the forthcoming issue of Moss Puppy Magazine. If you want to find her online ... you can’t, because she is a Luddite.

