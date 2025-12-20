Dear Republic,

Nothing says Holiday Spirit like a documentary-style hyperrealist novel about the communal effects of a fatal hate crime. But when you put it like that…Dwight Carthcart's Ceremonies might just pair pretty well with It's a Wonderful Life.

DWIGHT CATHCART’S CEREMONIES

Ceremonies is a queer novel, but it should also be read by straight people. Dwight Cathcart’s novel follows the lives of the gay and lesbian citizens of Cardiff, Maine, a small fictional town which suddenly faces scrutiny after the brutal murder of a young gay man, Bernie Mallet. It is not a mystery: the murder, described in frightening detail, was committed by a group of teenagers who are taken into custody and put on trial right at the start. Rather, the story centers around the consequences Bernie’s murder has on each member of what slowly turns into an open and proud queer community within this conservative Christian town in 1984. With each chapter narrated by a different member of this community, Ceremonies uses deeply intimate stories to form a large mosaic of what it’s like to be gay in 1980s America. In a documentary-like style reminiscent of hyperrealist filmmakers such as Chantal Akerman, Kelly Reichardt or the Dardenne Brothers, Cathcart makes a ceremony out of individual lives, awakening our much-needed empathy and relating the private to the political.

It does not seem irrelevant to speak of Ceremonies within the context of visual culture, as the book presents itself in many ways as a documentary — the type that follows its subjects with deep sincerity and unravels a whole life through its silent details. Cameras are omnipresent in the narrative: reporters constantly asking about Bernie, interviewers prying on his friends, cameras recording the faces of protesters, who might and will be outed to their families simply for having been in the frame on the 8 o’clock news. We are positioned more as viewers than as readers, following this imaginary handheld camera zooming into each character’s lives—the text acting like a magnifying glass into their homes, their trinkets, and outfits, wrinkles and expressions. At a slow, patient pace, we follow each life and how it is affected by Bernie’s death. Some are forced out of the closet, others embrace their sexuality in a newfound way, and others reminisce on their past with a changed perspective. Though the details of the mundane may take up an uncomfortable space in the narrative, that discomfort is precisely what lets us penetrate the deep interiority of each voice. As in Akerman or Reichardt, we observe each character through daily habits and conversations, which adds a cinematic layer to the interiority of their perspectives. Through the diversity of narrators and points of view, this imaginary camera is the tentatively objective, unifying factor in the novel.

The figure on the screen moves from the right toward the center of the picture, turning to glance at the camera, and then up the steps. I rewind, bringing the tape forward—she moves toward the center of the screen, glances at the camera—and freeze the tape. The motionless figure on the screen is now caught by the camera in a full frontal view. I move the tape backward and forward and watch the figure on the screen turn to the camera and then away and then back to the camera and then away again in a closed loop.

Mickey, Derek, Deborah, Luke, Caroline, Mickey, Marcia, and Dana are a few of the many narrators in the novel, each forced to confront their sexuality as Bernie’s attack is in many ways also an attack on their own lives. As Luke states: “there aren’t many places in America that are good for homosexuals, but this is worse than most.” Each character has their own harrowing memories of homophobic abuse from strangers or family members. Mickey, whose perspective dominates the narrative, is forced out of the closet following Bernie’s death, which estranges him from his family, and jeopardizes his career and living situation as he faces increasing harassment in town. Others, like Perry, a married man living the white-picket fence dream, begin to question their own interiorized homophobia and how long they can withhold their true identity, especially as Bernie Mallet’s face keeps appearing on the evening news. Bernie becomes the martyr and the catalyst of the discussion around queerness—a discussion which takes on a growing political dimension against the backdrop of the Democratic elections.

Through this plurality of voices, Cathcart assembles a spectrum of the queer experience, varying between ages, sex, gender expression, social status and temperaments. Older characters such as Luke and Carole view Bernie’s murder differently to the younger ones such as Mickey, Dana, Marcia, Derek and Cynthia who become the main proponents of the Cardiff Gay and Lesbian Coalition which unites most of the characters towards the end of the book. Whereas the latter embrace their sexuality—though not without difficulty—and fight for greater recognition and rights within their community, Luke and Carole defend individual repression as a means of self-protection. They criticize Bernie for his outwardness and flamboyance, justifying it as the cause of his murder, and hold a cynical view of the future which is later echoed by Derek’s fate in the epilogue. Though each character’s story differs from one another, the impending threat of violence and injustice unites them all. No matter how hopeful and courageous some may be—as shown by Bernie or later Derek, who goes out in drag—the fight is never over.

I call them “coming-out” stories, but the stories are unique, and I am beginning to see there is no way that one person could speak for all of us. The women in the coalition are right about that. No one person could be a “spokesperson” for this rich human experience. No omniscient narrator, no protagonist for this story. What we need are more letters, more voices, more messiness in the coalition, more-is this where I am headed? more messiness in our culture. A kind of Gothic variety of human experience. Somewhere in this screech and howl of voices, in the din of it, is where we will find ourselves. [Derek]

There is a real polemical and political dimension to the novel, which could almost serve as a handbook to foster the allyship of straight people and generate more support for the LGBTQ+ cause. In this sense, the documentary style of the novel is most prevalent through its didactic dimension. Within each narrative, we are given glimpses of LGBTQ+ history which foster sympathy and greater understanding of the queer struggle. For instance, Luke recalls the invention of the word ‘homosexual’ and retraces a history of repression through his own personal coming-out story; likewise, Dana recounts in factual details the events of the Stonewall riots and often lists classics of lesbian literature. Their stories inspire us to read more and educate ourselves about a community that is often left on the fringes. The novel is a perfect example of how the personal is by all means political, and that empathy is not given, but earned through attention.

Because of this explicative dimension, Ceremonies is by no means a conventional novel. The multiplicity of voices and subjects in the book make it hard at times to attach oneself deeply to a protagonist’s quest, as literature often demands. There is a certain amount of effort required in reading this book, which, after all, focuses less on fancy prose and more on serious social issues. At times it can read as a manifesto, and at others it presents itself as a collection of intimate diaries, home-recorded videos—like a box of VHS tapes left in the attic, archives from a not-so-distant past. As with most hyperrealist narratives, Ceremonies trades conventional entertainment in favor of an insistent humanism. Similar to the time it takes in finding the beauty of each flower within a large field of violets—how can one choose which ones to pick for the bouquet?—each life demands its own ceremony.

Sara Cemin is a writer based in New York. She holds an MA (Hons) in English Literature and History from the University of Edinburgh, where she also directed several stage plays, and an MA in screenwriting from the Sorbonne. After working in film production in Paris, she turned to fiction and essays on film and literature in her Substack newsletter Stories with Sara. She also works as a script consultant and is currently completing her first novel.