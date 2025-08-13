Dear Republic,

EATING ONE’S HEART OUT OVER TONY TOST

Writers are envious creatures. I know I am. I envy other writers especially. Envy their success, their luck. That luck should have gone to me, I think. That success should have been mine. As if success and luck were fungible assets that could, and should, be transferred to my account through some metaphysical daytrading.

What stings more than envying success? Envying talent. When a writer clearly was born with a surfeit of talent that you simply lack, envy arises. That strain of envy is far less pleasurable than envying success, however. When you envy another writer's success, you can blame the publishing industry, the media, and the dunder-headed reading public for their poor taste in anointing her over you. It’s not your fault; it’s theirs. But when it comes to talent, who has more and who has less, one can’t help but feel personally lacking.

There is something even more envy-inducing than when a writer has success and talent. That is when a writer has a secret. When a writer knows something you don’t, about how the industry works, what editors want, what readers demand, and how to give it to them. How did they learn such a secret? And why can’t I learn it for myself?

That is why I envy the filmmaker Tony Tost. Because he knows something I don’t. A secret I never had the chance to learn.

+++

Envy, as Hannibal Lecter tells us, is born of proximity. “We don’t begin to covet with imagined things. We begin by coveting what we see every day,” he tells Clarice Starling, leading her to realize that Buffalo Bill first murdered a young woman living in the same Rust Belt town as he. So too with my envy of Tost. That is not to say that I saw him wandering the streets of the same town as me. I have never met him in person, in fact. But for a few years in the late 2000s, I saw him nearly every day—or rather, I read his words nearly every day, on the screen that constituted my window to the larger world. Sometimes, I engaged with him, inputting on my screen text that he saw on his. Back then, he felt like my secret.

Currently, Tony Tost is a writer/director/showrunner who has worked in the television and film industries for the last decade or so. He worked as a writer and producer on Longmire, the neo-Western beloved by dads everywhere. He created his own show, Damnation, a crime drama set in the Great Depression that ran for one season on the USA network. He’s also worked as a showrunner for The Terror: Infamy and Poker Face, the series created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. And this August sees the premiere of his debut feature film, Americana, which he wrote and directed, and which stars Paul Walter Hauser, Sydney Sweeney, and Halsey, among many others. I plan to see it in theaters and recommend you do the same. You should also read his newsletter, published on this very site, called

.

Before going Hollywood, though, Tost was a poet and an academic with a robust online presence. He did graduate work at Duke University, studying under Fredric Jameson. He released two collections of poetry with university presses. Most germane to me, though, was his blog. Back when I was trying to become a poet, I read the blog of experimental poet Ron Silliman every day. Why Silliman? Because he posted every day. 5K words at the drop of a hat. Link roundups that ran into the dozens, the hundreds. If you liked poetry, and the internet was your only means of connection to others who also liked poetry, you wound up at Silliman’s Blog sooner or later.

Among the many, many poets Silliman praised was Tost. Tost was one of several poets constituting a style and a cohort that came to be known as “flarf.” Flarf poets took the internet as their main inspiration—their main source of material, even. Deploying a practice that Tost called “google sculpting,” he would input nonsensical phrases into Google, gather the results, and arrange them into poetry. “I Am Not the Pilot” is the paradigmatic example of this technique. I liked Tost’s poetry a lot. I read his books of poetry, as well as his book on Johnny Cash. I read his friends and bought their books, too.

Who was I, though? I was a young man in his 20s who loved poetry, yet had nowhere to share that love. I didn’t live in a major city, didn’t attend grad school. The internet was my Yale College and my Harvard. I might have envied Tost even then, just a bit, for studying with Jameson and for publishing his poetry. Mostly, though, I enjoyed my role as a background player in the online poetryverse, hopeful that I would one day take my place center stage.

I lost track of Tost after that. I turned away from poetry and toward fiction. You can’t write poetry alone, I learned. You need a circle, however small, and I never found one. But fiction you can write alone. Oratory out of solitude, as Faulkner put it.

I started a Twitter account later than others, around 2014. I followed novelists this time, not poets. I clicked around and found other accounts, too. Including Tost. I recognized his profile picture. He had quit poetry too, it turned out. He had moved on to far greener pastures, though. He was living in Los Angeles, working as a screenwriter. He took meetings and met producers. He learned how to write scripts, then how to produce entire episodes of television. How had he done this? He had already gotten lucky once, claiming an acre for himself in the crowded, cramped field of academia and poetry. Yet he abandoned that plot without a second thought and sauntered into the far more lucrative and enjoyable field of TV production. How?

Turns out I already knew the answer. In Tost’s book Complex Sleep, he thanks a group of writers he had come to know in Fayetteville, Arkansas. One of them was Nic Pizzolato. A professor and a novelist, Pizzolato published a thriller called Galveston in 2010, which caught the attention of some film and TV agents. Pizzolato capitalized on that attention by writing an original script, which generated significant excitement in the industry, and eventually became True Detective, the 2014 series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Pizzolato was a star. And he was kind enough to introduce his old Fayetteville buddy Tost to a few people in the industry. Tost wrote his own original script, which was never made into a show. But it did establish him as an up-and-coming writer capable of working in the rugged/masculine, western/noir genres. He landed jobs and wrote scripts and worked his way up. After some time in distribution limbo, Americana hits screens this August.

Tost, then, has been fortunate twice over. He established himself as a promising academic and poet; then he left all that behind like a pioneer heading out west, to make a career as a writer-director. That is more than enough to make me envy him. But that is not the true source of my envy. No, I envy Tost because he has learned the secret that so many other writers fail to learn, including myself. The secret of how to place the needs of the reader, the viewer, the audience, over and above the needs of the writer, the director, the artist. To put away childish things and get down to business.

+++

Art, or Entertainment? That is one of the central questions writers struggle with. To serve the muse, or to serve the audience? I vacillate between the two. One moment, I’m trying to write a thriller that will fit right in at the airport bookstore; the next, I’m working on a braided essay consisting entirely of quotations from municipal government reports. So I envy any writer who clearly chooses one or the other. I envy their certainty. And I really envy a writer, like Tost, who was once fully committed to the former, then changed direction and committed himself fully to the latter.

And what if, maybe, Art is less creatively fulfilling than Entertainment? Tost certainly thinks so. He finds the system of writing scripts and pitching them to producers and pleasing audiences to be more creatively fulfilling, not less, than writing experimental poetry that seeks to challenge the audience, however small it is. More challenging, and more honest. A poem’s obscurity can feel evasive, yet a rip-roaring crime thriller possesses a clarity of purpose that feels like a moral triumph. Know your job and perform it.

Tost knows his job. But do I know mine? Does my terminal obscurity result from my inability to commit myself to one or the other, Art or Entertainment? Have I failed to learn the secret he knows due to my own artistic fence-sitting?

Or—and perhaps this is my true fear—if I did have the chance to learn that secret, would I be able to take it to heart?

Adam Fleming Petty writes the Very Distant Lands newsletter. His writing has also appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Commonweal, Vulture, and many other venues. He lives in Michigan with his family.

