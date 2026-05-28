Dear Republic,

Year Two of The Republic begins with the return of Nicholas Rombes’ mother. As in his previous piece, Mom's Novel, Rombes writes about her ferocious verbal assaults (a recording is excerpted below) — but the focus here is not on his mother's creative output, instead it's on one of the characters in his own.

-ROL

EPHRAIM P. NOBLE, MOM, AND ME

“Those who need the validation of an audience are already part void.”

R. Ostermeier, “The Entertainers,” from You’re Only As Happy as Your Saddest Child

Did my Mom want to be a writer? Was she angry that I was one? Or was it, rather, that what I wrote was not about her? What was the source of her contempt for my writing, writing that she said made her want to vomit, writing that she said attracted perverts and pseudo-intellectuals, writing that she said sprung from Satan, writing that she said was shallow, writing that she said contained no good parts? I’d like to say that the reasons have become clear to me in recent years, but that’s not the case. My mother was creative in fantastically unbound, unexpected ways, and to minimize or deny that would be to deny the complexity of who she was. She could recite soliloquies from Shakespeare by heart, and with the sort of feeling and verve that drew you in. She wrote two musicals with her sister, my Aunt Denise, one of which had a run at La Roe’s Dinner Club in Grand Rapids, Ohio. During the Da Vinci Code fever of 2003-04 she wrote, in longhand on yellow legal pads, a mystery novel of her own. No doubt my love for literature came from her passion for Carl Sandburg, whose books and words were a strong presence in our home, and in fact my very first taste of the thrill of literary interpretation was a paper on Sandburg’s “Chicago” poems she helped me with in 8th grade. Taking the school bus rides to Fallen Timbers Middle School along the flat roads that ran through corn and soybean fields (what used to be the Great Black Swamp) in the late 1970s in northwest Ohio I’d be immersed in the books she’d encouraged me to read: Fahrenheit 451, 1984, Atlas Shrugged, books that took me out of my small world and linked me to something larger, something more dangerous, something more charged at the level of language. I could hear what she was telling me through these books: to trust myself as I left her orbit and entered the world of books, where I’d encounter voices and values different from hers.

But that began to change sometime in the early 2000s to such an extent that I’d become a stranger to her and, eventually, to myself. I also kept them private, within the family, for the details of how her illness expressed itself were so bizarre; they didn’t fit into any familiar stories or tropes about mental illness. In their corrosive singularity her rebukes had no equivalents, none that I knew about at least. Plus, how to convey not only the content of her lectures, but their duration, the modulation of her voice which fluctuated between screaming and whispering?

Arthur Frank, writing about illness narratives, notes that his own illness only made sense when shared with others. “A story needs a listener,” he writes. “I needed their [healthcare professionals] gift of listening in order to make my suffering a relationship between us, instead of an iron cage around me.” I came so slowly to realize how deeply I had internalized and normalized my own iron cage, so much so that it became, in fact, invisible.

One of the reasons I began taping our phone conversations, apart from my mother’s request that I get everything down for my wife Lisa when she refused to get on the phone to take the abuse, was to reassure myself that what I thought I’d heard was indeed what she had said. How could it be that Mom was saying things to me—screaming them, mostly—that, on your worst days, you can only imagine the person who hates you more than anyone else in the world might say? I needed a record, an archive.

Before I circle back to an earlier era when my mother was proud of and supported my creative work, I need to begin with the shit-storm collapse, no-holds-barred attacks on my writing, ignited by a fictional character I’d created: Ephraim P. Noble. This guy—a subterranean curmudgeon who lives in a vast, unmapped tunnel system beneath the United States—is threaded through much of my work, someone I imagined taking his place in the long line of the American paranoid style, a paranoia at once comical and subversive. Ephraim P. Noble appeared in several places, all which I shared with my mother with my stupid, misplaced hopes that it would make her proud. She attacked them all. The most respectable place he showed up was in A Cultural Dictionary of Punk, published in 2009 and commissioned by the same adventurous editor, David Barker, who had signed me to write on the Ramones’ first album for the 33 ⅓ series. Here, Ephraim P. Noble served as a foil and a frank, freewheeling skeptic of the value and importance of punk itself. Comprised of alphabetisized entries on punk music, film, and literature, some obsessively researched, some impressionistic, the book makes room for occasional entries “by” Ephraim P. Noble, as well a postscript, where he writes: “As for D. Barker and N. Rombes, I believe they have acted badly and against their better natures. The author of this volume, especially, should have thought twice. In the first place, punk is simply not a worthy subject of so many words.”

In addition to that book, I had shared with my parents a related side project, a series of booklets I was making that, in serial fashion, told the story of Noble’s misadventures in his reverse-image America. “You can take your fucking Ephraim Noble and you can put it all down on paper. But you don’t got it, Nicky. You don’t got it anymore. You know you’re so fucking shallow,” Mom said in one of her many, many hours-long phone lectures. “You’re glossing over, you’re looking for the head of it, you’re not feeling anything. Is that why you’re writing about punk? Is that why you’re making up a story about Ephraim P. Noble because you don’t have to think? You don’t have to feel?” These were questions she asked me. There were many interlocking reasons I didn’t have it anymore as a writer: I’d become a cold, unfeeling Lutheran (I was raised Baptist). I was a pseudo-intellectual. I’d drifted away (but not far away: we lived less than an hour from my parents and talked with them daily) from the combustive, self-created drama of my parents’ lives. “You want to pretend to be deep, but you don’t want to be deep,” she said. “You really don’t want to get beneath the surface more than one inch.”

She had been proud of my writing throughout my early life, reacting with joy at my first official acceptance in real literary journal. I was a freshman at Bowling Green State University in the Fall of 1983 and had submitted poems that summer from my home address in Waterville, a sleepy little river town in northwest Ohio, to Gambit, a journal I’d discovered (back in the pre-internet days) in the reference book Writer’s Market, having mailed my poems with the requisite SASE. I came back to my dorm room after classes one day to a message scrawled by my roommate on a poster board: POEMS ACCEPTED. CALL HOME! The letter saying We’re taking your poems had come to my parents’ house, who called the dorm room and told my roommate, who dashed off the sign before heading to class. There was a deep parental pride and, more than that, happiness for me.

My Mom read me the acceptance letter over the phone. Long distance! I could hear the pauses when she took a drag on her True Blue cigarette, because she smoked when she got excited. We laughed at the unbelievability of it: a stranger had read my work and thought it fit for a wider audience. Not a friend or a teacher or a neighbor or a family member, but a stranger who theoretically knew something about such things. And that was the pattern for the next two decades: write, submit, face rejection, rejoice with parents at occasional acceptance. This was the good son, soon to be eclipsed by his dark other.

Twenty years on, in the midst of the long fall from grace, had I created and shared Ephraim P. Noble as a way to deflect Mom’s wrath, to give her a different target? Or perhaps as a way to explore disavowed feelings of my own, to distance myself from them, to redirect my mother’s anger towards my character rather than myself? If so, what a spectacular backfire! Was she onto something when she said “You gotta stop, right now, with Ephraim P. Noble. You, you DON’T KNOW HIM! You don’t want to know him.” Did part of me suspect that I’d created a dummy version of myself, another person who could take the punches and withstand them because, well, he wasn’t real. Instead, Noble served as fodder for my Mom’s lectures; I’d inadvertently given her more wood to toss on the bonfire. Hours and hours about how bad Noble was and, by extension, me as his creator. I’d done it to myself! My own literary brainchild, Frankenstein-like, coming back to attack me. “22 dollars for a subscription [to Ephraim P. Noble]. I think it’s the shittiest thing you’ve ever done in your life,” she said.

The subscriptions were to a series of twelve pamphlets or chapbooks, from 2010, which followed Noble’s X-Files-ish, Paul Auster’s City of Glass-ish adventures in a running story entitled Nightmare Trails at Knife Point. Completely analog and paper based, the project was part of a larger movement at that time to reclaim the beauty and intimacy of paper publishing and the excitement of receiving a physical pamphlet in the mail.

“Who the FUCK is Ephraim P. Noble?” she screamed.

“Well he’s leading to the bigger story that I’m going to tell,” I said, still trying, hope against hope, to engage her in an actual conversation.

“No, no, she said, “because you don’t know where you’re going.”

“I do.”

“No. No you don’t. You’re going into a black hole,” she said.

So, yes: I supplied my mother, willingly, with the very content she would use against me. One specific card in particular from my 2009 Ephraim P. Noble card packs seemed, for some reason, to set her off: the one involving dots. They were actually intended as thought bubbles, but dots is okay. Over time, dots became a synecdoche for my failed imagination. All my mother needed to do was mention dots and I translated it thus:

DOTS = EPHRAIM P. NOBLE CARDS = SHITTY WORK

Here is one exchange from shortly after I’d shared the cards with my parents.

Mom: You better Goddamned well start writing better than this SHIT with the little dots pointing from one side to the other. Are you FUCKING SHITTING me?

Nick: Now let me . . .

Mom: Stop it! STOP it right now! STOP IT! You’re 45 years old! My Jesus CHRIST! Your Lord hasn’t given you more than THAT!

Nick: Than what?

Mom: Than Ephraim P. Noble. You wanna draw pictures? You’ve got a mother who’s an artist. You want pictures I’ll be glad to draw you pictures. What the FUCK are you doing?

Looking at the card now, I try to understand what it was about the dots, in particular, that triggered her fury, as there was so much more here to scream about than mere dots. I’d selected the images from Victorian era children’s readers I’d been collecting from eBay and had positioned and colored them to indicate Ephraim’s thoughts. The dots were not words and, in retrospect, I can see why that’s fundamental to understanding Mom’s reaction for, as she says, “You wanna draw pictures? You’ve got a mother who’s an artist.” Had I intruded into her creative realm, posing some sort of threat?

And so for a time—for many months—this little character I’d created would become the gateway into her attacks on me. Long conversations on the phone that took me away from my family as I retreated to my office upstairs, shutting the door so they wouldn’t hear. “You’ve lost me already!” she screamed about Noble. “You wanna write about stuff you never investigated. Well, let me tell you something. Everybody’s gonna see through you.” If I’m being honest I have to say that she gets at something oddly specific and true to the felt experience of writers. It goes without saying that fiction is artifice, and in fact, as Ian Watt, M.M. Bakhtin, Cathy Davidson, and other theorists of the rise of the novel have noted, as a genre it was often met, during its emergence in the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, with disapproval and sometimes condemnation, for various reasons, including the simple fact of its artifice. There was often a religious undertone to this: only God could create, and the novel, with its semblance of realism, dared to imitate God by generating realistic characters in a real world who existed in real time, spoke in the vernacular, and possessed psychological depth. Writing fiction—bringing to life scenarios not directly representational of lived experience—is fakery and an intrusion into God’s province as the Creator. Mimesis as blasphemy. Fiction as a form of lying cloaked as art.

Mom’s accusation that I was writing about things I’d “never investigated” was, at its core, correct. I knew nothing about the underground tunnels Noble haunted; I’d never held a knife as a weapon as suggested in Nightmare Trails at Knifepoint. In this sense, I was a liar. Everybody’s gonna see through you.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that I was drawn by writerly curiosity and even respect to the version of me that Mom had created. Her own fiction. Her own novel, as it were, with many chapters. She certainly had achieved something that I never had, concocting a horrifically immersive, interactive story where I was the subject and the audience. Hearing Mom’s detailed and persistent version of myself—a pseudo intellectual, a betrayer of my dead sister’s memory, a backslider, a shitty writer, a shallow person—could be, at moments, weirdly fascinating.

It’s a privilege in a way, isn’t it, to receive such a no-holds barred, brutally honest view of oneself? How often do we get that in life? How many times does the mask of social propriety drop, all the little moments of unconscious self-censorship stripped away, and the stone-cold truth of how we are really perceived let loose? And maybe that is one of the remarkable abilities of fiction, to peer beneath the surface, to burrow into the unconscious, to assemble into narrative form the chaos. I’ve always loved Jeffrey’s (Kyle MacLachlan’s) words from David Lynch’s Blue Velvet: “I’m seeing something that was always hidden. I’m in the middle of a mystery and it’s all secret.” My Mom warned that everybody was going to see through me, to see that I was a phony. She, having raised me, saw my secret, a secret we all share: that we are not always the people we pretend to be.

“He’s an alter ego of who you are and you think that’s some psychological big deal,” she said. The indictment was not just against my shitty writing, but against me, the person I was. Mom had always prided herself on truth-telling, or telling it like it is. A version of “The world will tell you what you want to hear, but as your mother I’ll tell you the truth” was a mantra my sisters and I had been raised with, a mantra that secured Mom’s place in the center of our mental universe. The Lutheran church, colleagues at work, fellow writers, friends, society at large, they all were dissemblers, tip-toeing around the hard truths that only my mother could speak. And speak she did.

I understand now about psychological projection, and from a distance can see the recurring patterns in Mom’s attacks and how they so often circled back to her own childhood, her own unresolved relationship with her parents. But at the time I was still emerging from a place of deep suspicion (familial, generational, and perhaps Midwest regional) about psychology in general, which my family perceived as a humanistic, thin milk, secular substitute for Jesus as the Wonderful Counselor. “There is another side of you that is good,” she said, in one of her last lectures about Noble, “and that is the Christian side. It doesn’t need to be a Christian piece of work! Dean Koontz clearly is not a Christian writer. Stephen King is not a Christian writer. If you wanna write in that genre clearly they’re not. But we’re talking, we’re talking there’s a whole genre of people that write that give people something. People are searching. People are searching for something.” But how could I be what I wasn’t? I didn’t have any life lessons to impart, or warm tales about broken families with good dogs, or stories of good triumphing over evil.

Her comment that “there is another side of you that is good” turned out to be, in the long run, helpful, because it set me down a path of investigation that led to my discovery of splitting, which I had previously just thought of as mood swings. (Bad and good moods were about as far as we went in my family, psychology wise. My grandmother encouraged my Mom to smoke to calm such moods.) In “Fragmented Selves: Temporality and Identity in Borderline Personality Disorder,” Thomas Fuchs writes:

Borderline individuals are especially unable to integrate positive and negative aspects of the self and others into coherent perceptions. The other is either totally good or totally bad . . . The [borderline] lacks ‘object constancy’ in the sense of being able to retain a positive image of important others in spite of temporary separation or rejection.

I had been enfolded in her love as wonderful son, a promising writer, and in those early periods in the glow of goodness I could not imagine—had no reason to imagine—that there was an opposite version of me waiting in the future, the other side of the binary. In fact, her comment about Noble that “he’s an alter ego of who you are” is itself a weird form of projection: I’m accused of splitting by the splitter herself.

In graduate school I had learned the methods and lingo for delving deep into and unpacking narrative knots: unreliable narrators, delayed decoding, temporal flow. As rough and imprecise as these methods of reading were, they nonetheless provided at least a map that helped guide me deeper into the pleasures of—as we said in grad school—“the text.” But now I found myself struggling to make sense of the stories my Mom spun about me (I was the text!) stupidly hoping to find the right interpretive lens to unlock the character of me she was creating in her lectures. In the end, I had to throw all that out and rely not on something abstract and theoretical but instead return to something more fundamental: my own instinct, that internal voice that had been buried by trying to think my way out of the rhetorical box my Mom had constructed around me. The first step to liberation I owed, paradoxically, to my Mom. Trust yourself had been one of her lessons to me growing up, a value that gave me the confidence, ultimately, to become a writer. I’d lost that trust in myself, and lost trust in that mysterious internal compass that guides you through the noise of this world. In rediscovering my Mom’s lesson, I used the key she gave me to unlock myself from her.

0:00 -0:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Nicholas Rombes is the author of the novels The Absolution of Roberto Acestes Laing (Two Dollar Radio) and The Rachel Condition (CLASH Books), as well as one of Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 series books on the first album by the Ramones. His work has appeared in The Believer, Oxford American, Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere.