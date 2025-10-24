The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
5h

Something that strikes me in your description of this expat life is the lack of a sense of belonging to a place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
3h

Excellently done, but hey, that topic - don't get me wrong, it's a vital one - writes itself. In fact it's always written itself. See, for example, Seneca on how rich Romans treated their slaves (Letters to Lucilius 47, if you're interested). At least the rich Romans didn't also voice progressive-lite opinions, but they would undoubtedly have drunk the $25 matcha shake if available.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture