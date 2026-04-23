Dear Republic,

We asked you what your hill is to die on, and this is Anthony Worman’s.

-ROL

FATHERS AREN’T FUNGIBLE

Earlier this year, Punch the Monkey captured millions of hearts. The Japanese macaque, born at Ichikawa City Zoo, was abandoned and publicly harassed by his mother. All the macaques rejected him. The zookeepers gave him a stuffed plush orangutan to help him “integrate” and Punch found solace in his reliable but unconscious friend.

Punch went viral, capturing human hearts, captured by thousands of phone cameras and spread across the web of mediated “social” feeds. He clung to his plush orangutan and occasionally the limb of a visiting zookeeper, desiring love and protection; desperate for a friend, a caretaker, a mentor, a guide, a guardian or parent.

A lonely Japanese macaque inspired many people through screen-mediated visual representation, solitarily, on their personal phones. He trended for a moment, providing a vicarious escape valve storyline during otherwise uncertain and tumultuous times: wars escalating, world leaders getting deposed, immigration customs agents prowling American streets.

Punch’s popularity was especially a pleasant surprise in my role of using current events to mine vocabulary and prompt discussions as an English language teacher. “How’s that war going?” “How ‘bout ICE?” “What do you think of X world leader (of your country) being detained/killed?” Or: “American culture wars and politics today, crazy thing, huh?” All are potential minefields despite being ready-made topics to launch some new vocabulary and talking points.

A feel-good story transcending borders and politics about a baby zoo animal was a relief and a break from the hard-hitting headlines.

Yet the story of Punch, humanly relatable and dramatically full of the uncertainties and triumphs of rejection and belonging, reveals something a bit deeper in the problems we are having, some great technology-induced plight that slowly seems to be engulfing us all.

It’s a story of loneliness and fragmentation, deracination or abandonment from our roots, and it’s interesting that an artificial stuffed plush orangutan appears to solve Punch’s problems and help him integrate.

Konrad Lorenz, a scientist studying animal behavior, found in his research that baby geese can imprint on humans, learning from and following their human imprinted “parental figure” at the expense of learning crucial information from their own kin. Think of something like a feral human child being raised by wolves: we are inevitably social creatures with prolonged neotenous stages of development. That neotenous stage can be optimized, or “maxxed” for development and learning, with a well-aligned father figure. Preferably, the best fit for a father figure is someone aligned not just in species (human or goose, respective to the child) but also in genetic similarity. Even across the diversity of human beings, same-gene and same-culture (and same species) father figures are bound, inevitably, with some variation, to raise the most integrated and integratively socially adaptable children.

***

I grew up building constructs from the environment around me, from our neighbors and the people I observed every day which in turn shaped my public consciousness about archetypes and models of the world, like who was who, what men and women did and how they behaved, their ethos and how they acted in public. From those figures, I established an early social framework.

This model I formulated in my “natal habitat” as biologists say, in a niche environment, an area of small municipalities and agriculture. I further used this to construct a worldview, a Weltanschauung. One which, to use another German term, centered around Gelassenheit.

Like Punch’s friend the plush orangutan, these models that I built learning my surroundings helped me integrate. “Integrate.” Still, early father absence, combined with other struggles of moving and other social fragmentations, made later integrations more difficult.

A healthy society would be recentering masculinity and restoring a grounded, solid masculinity back to its place. Instead, it is getting spun out, individual human beings dispersed and isolated like particles in a centrifuge, from their restorable potential.

What I see happening today is a father-fungibility laxness at a more deliberate and larger scale than ever before, a tech-enabled concentration of “father power” into the state and other private corporations that contingently create ethical-male-leader and father-figure redundancy by sloughing off the natural family unit, and consequently displacing family units and thus the nation as a communal identity-shaper, putting the whole tiered system holistically at peril.

This is alarming. If machines and algorithms are replacing God and father-figures, then where does that leave a national community? If the extension of the post-industrial-mechanical-capital process is replacing the extended family, even the nuclear family, its possibility for ethical leaders and authority fathers with agreed-upon morals and authentic voices, then how can we re-form ourselves?

This might be not just a great risk for the nation, but a great risk for our species, aping each other but lost to who or what we should look to and imitate as our models, or our archetypes.

I think one thing that is clear is we should not imitate the pervasive audio-visual web technology itself, nor, accordingly, the people overly shaped by those technologies. Neither they (the technologies of web media), nor anything they produce, are suitable replacements for human fathers, the men who sacrifice and stay, provide and protect.

Sure, some species do fine without fathers present. Macaques, for example, mate extremely promiscuously. Macaque males perform rival acts of aggression, “sneak matings” to compete with alpha male rivals, fight like they are on Jerry Springer, and leave the real fathers at large. Male grizzlies notoriously kill baby cubs to mate with bereaved mothers, then leave again as alpha-aggressor loners in the wild. Grizzlies are socially matrilineal, like macaques, but with a far looser and more territorially spaced mother-cubs nuclear family social structure. “The patriarchy” of human orders doesn’t seem that bad compared to the male aggression, rejection, and solitude of socially-matrilineal patterns of the animal kingdom.

My point is that the animal world of mating isn’t something we should want to strive towards. It is alien to our own evolved human social structures, where mother and father are both present raising children through and exceeding two decades of neotenous learning. Yet our tech-saturated global culture of world wide web and pocket computers is carelessly shirking the importance of family units, or any small-scale social units, and the human role of the father as a model and an archetype is becoming reduced to a game slowly inching many young people towards finding replacements and substitutes in strange places, resulting, possibly in the long run, in an alternative human condition from what once was groundedly and earthily human.

***

There are myriad interpretations of Freud’s version of the Oedipal complex. One way that it makes sense to me is this: Oedipus struggled to find his core self while conspiring parental or guiding figures destined him to solve some impossible riddle about his own humanity. He was doomed to be alone, an abandoned and adopted child.

In making the father redundant, or absent, Oedipus instinctively ventures towards heroics, towards manly virtues and noble ideas in place of inheritance. Still he gets lost. This is abstracted by his solving the sphinx’s riddle. Oedipus solves the riddle, re-defining “human” as mediated by a sphinx, a chimeric riddler. Oedipus became King of Thebes and marries Queen Jocasta, his mother.

Following the story of Oedipus, I wonder about the pragmatic and lasting stories of the Abrahamic religions. Did Abrahamic religions begin a subtle form of mythic or spiritual father replacement? Did they provide a way to instill the presence of some sort of father, no matter what, to guide people towards a less risk-laden path of security and stability? Did these stories, functionally because of this, allow civilization to scale? Moses was an abandoned child, led directly by God Himself. Jesus, of virgin birth, had no father but God Himself. Mohammad, a prophet, mediated the words of God directly through his voice into the most sacred text, the Qur’an.

Like gangs, online cultures with their pseudo leaders and followers or mobs, are inhuman substitutes in their structure and order, deracinated from family units, with deracinating networks, artificial webs to humankind. They replace leading father figures with unconnected abstractions, false and tainted-by-profit or by-reputation idols with little to no bearing on reality. The corporately-created web-mediated gods are not in any way close to the “old gods” of sky, sea, and earth. The holistic audio-visual attention-capturing ecosystem is a machine-enabled trap, an artificial stuffed-toy plush orangutan. Yet this plush orangutan is more deceptively gifted to us human apes from “above”—not handed to us by zookeepers hoping to integrate us back to our caged zoo family—or is it?

Are “the CEOs,” in their godlike imitations, handing us plush orangutans, platforms to play with disguised as real but in reality no substitute for what we’ve lost? Keeping us caged in illusions?

Many people don’t realize how advantaged they are for having a grounded and present father, consistently, from birth. There’s an archetypal clarity that he brings. There are few good ways to ameliorate the lack, and no way to replace him.

A rock, a pillar, builder of foundations of a great family: this is a challenging job. It’s the foundation of great nations.

The father is the head of the family unit. A great father knows his family and leads them into prosperity, growth, generational legacy. He is their genesis.

A national culture is nothing without a critical mass of families, or family units, perpetuating its stories, symbols, narratives, beliefs.

Anthony (ARW) is a teacher living in New York. He's taught English in several other countries and writes a Substack called Aerations.