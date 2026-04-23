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Cubicle Farmer
3h

What are the policy implications of this view?

"A healthy society would be recentering masculinity and restoring a grounded, solid masculinity back to its place. Instead, it is getting spun out, individual human beings dispersed and isolated like particles in a centrifuge, from their restorable potential.

What I see happening today is a father-fungibility laxness at a more deliberate and larger scale than ever before, a tech-enabled concentration of “father power” into the state and other private corporations that contingently create ethical-male-leader and father-figure redundancy by sloughing off the natural family unit, and consequently displacing family units and thus the nation as a communal identity-shaper, putting the whole tiered system holistically at peril."

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