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Ivan Webster's avatar
Ivan Webster
9h

Charles Dodd White, I completely share your admiration for Evan S. Connell's "Mrs. Bridge". I think it's one of the major underappreciated novels in American writing. I've always marveled at how critics didn't quite grasp how Connell could blend the most homegrown American naturalism with the stark clarity of the existentialists. It's a French existentialist novel in approach, with a suppressed, deeply American longing and sadness driving the story. Sartre or Camus or Nathalie Sarraute or Marguerite Duras could have written that final scene. In your assessment of this extraordinary novel you're still ahead of most critics of the 20th-century American novel. So glad to hear your assessment and your voice. I've subscribed to your newsletter.

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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
8h

Terrific essay. I've long been aware of Connell but haven't read him. The Yates comparison is a useful pointer, since I like Yates.

It's true about writers and well-read people in general enjoying the quest for buried literary treasure. If I look at their lists of favorites, I usually see a mix of established classics and quirky personal choices.

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