Dear Republic,

No writer has been as versatile and able to switch between genres and styles as Evan S. Connell, and Charles Dodd White offers us a fresh reflection.

-ROL

FEATS OF OBSCURITY

One of the great pleasures of reading widely as a writer is building a personal canon. It can be a hell of a lot of fun to find books out there in the library of babel that resonate with you and whatever your philosophy of art and life may be. But it takes some guts to wander into the back of beyond. Not everyone is going to have infinite patience with you when, after your third gin rickey, you sweatily implore them to read this life-changing novella by some hermetic jerk who only wrote in Esperanto.

And let’s be honest. Having weird taste doesn’t play well to the algorithm. It’s no accident that the same hot button names turn up time and time again on social media. I know I’m not the only one who finds it really hard to believe that so many people are as passionate as they claim (for good and ill) about David Foster Wallace, Sally Rooney, and Madeline Cash.

But anti-social behavior and bad personal branding aside, reading toward the unknown, I believe, is essential to finding your voice as a writer. It teaches you what you admire and what you detest. And rarely are those things as fixed as you might think. Thank God.

Every interesting writer I’ve known is only a half heartbeat away from a ten minute hip pocket lecture on some writer (living or dead) you’ve never heard of. They develop the eye gleam of a fanatic and tell you how this one book changed everything for them. It’s like the fever a garage band bassist gets when he tells you about this rare B-side of The Cure he tracked down at a seedy record store in Wheeling, West Virginia. You might not be as excited as he is about it, but it sure as hell gives you a warm feeling to behold his joy.

I’ve had a few of these obsessions over the years. Clearly, others have as well. The New York Review of Books imprint seems largely predicated on this hunger to exhume literary skeletons and see if they have anything worth plundering. Everyone knows the story of John Williams, the Stoner author who a generation ago was so underead as to be practically invisible but who is now commonly cited in online literary spaces nearly as often as James Joyce or Joan Didion. People want to be surprised, after all. They want their reading to be authentically exciting.

One writer who changed everything for me was Evan S. Connell. It’s hard to say why exactly. His life wasn’t one of spectacle like another of my personal favorites, James Salter. And he didn’t naturally mesh with my preferred subject matter of the Southern Gothic, in the way someone like William Gay did.

Connell is probably best known for his Mrs. Bridge and Mr. Bridge duology. Published ten years apart (Mrs. Bridge appearing in 1959 and Mr. Bridge in 1969) these novels treat the lives of a bourgeois American family in Kansas City between the world wars. Probably the closest literary analogue to these books is Richard Yates, though there are parts of James Salter’s Light Years that seem to bear out Connell’s influence as well. But Connell does not commit to the poetic discursion that would drive Salter or the incisive cruelty of Yates’ Revolutionary Road. He takes a subtler, and in many ways, more sober middle path in his depiction of a faltering marriage. Through brief chapters that can often seem like vignettes, he exercises a cool and clear narrative voice that anatomizes as much as it depicts.

It’s impossible not to be put in mind of an American Flaubert when Connell opens Mrs. Bridge with, “Her first name was India—she was never able to get used to it. It seemed to her parents must have been thinking of someone else when they named her.” The calculation, authority, and steadiness of that authorial voice gives way to unsentimental commentary following the Bridge family through the decades.

The Bridge books are the best kind of writing about how people live their routine lives, what I’ve taken to calling “living room fiction.” The gestures, though revealing, are never grandiloquent. Instead, Connell emphasizes this very middle American belief that a good life consists largely of not making too much of a fuss, regardless of the personal loss and pain one might suffer.

If Connell had been writing fifty years earlier, the Bridge books would have likely fallen under Frank Norris’s “drama of the broken teacup” critique, which essentially faulted stories that were written under the “realist” ethic for being insular, stripped of ugliness, and out-of-touch with the way life was lived by the masses. But Connell wasn’t simply an anachronistic William Dean Howells. His work was part of a fresh critique of the invention of the 20th century American dream. He saw in the quiet lives of the Bridges a key to understanding what strange wolf of unhappiness seems always to be at the door of our country’s affluent class. In this regard, we can also see how his work supports and anticipates the subject matter of the Big Johns: Cheever and Updike.

But this is where Connell becomes a particularly fascinating figure for me. He refuses to do what’s expected of a writer who has awakened critical praise for a debut. He doesn’t repeat himself. His second novel, The Patriot, is an autobiographical look at his time training to become a navy pilot during World War II. The war ends before the protagonist, Melvin Isaacs, can blood himself in combat overseas; the novel then turns to his experience as a college student on the GI Bill. It’s a big, rambling novel that should in no way work, but astoundingly it does. The descriptions of flying and finding his way in the collegiate world are, against all odds, thrilling. Just as extraordinary is the complete overhauling of style. Gone are the precise, terse observations of Mrs. Bridge. The Patriot tries to tell the whole story of a family, including its strange digressive strands, and the narrative voice is roving and subject to its own fascinating departures from classical aesthetic balance. It’s a book defined by its exuberance.

Even this early in his career, we can see something rare in Connell’s approach to the writing life. There is a restless and turbulent energy in his imagination that rejects the attraction of popular acclaim. Instead, this is a man who truly wrote for himself. When he revisits the Bridges ten years later with Mr. Bridge, it isn’t merely as a follow-up to an earlier success. The novel steps beyond an act of revision and darkens a vision of what the American family is behind its varnished surface. Critics often state that Mrs. Bridge has elements of gentle satire, but Mr. Bridge hints at subterranean and psychosexual depths that would be unthinkable in the earlier book. Even in this literary pairing, there is a dissonance and a desire to trouble the artistic horizon.

Connell’s view of what we call American life continued to decline. His most shocking work, the 1966 novel Diary of a Rapist, amplifies every anxiety of Mr. Bridge into a character’s violent mental collapse. Told in straightforward journal entries, Connell removes the buffer of narrative voice and places the reader directly inside an enraged mind, divested of the familiar comforts and devices of literary realism. The novel is a document of madness, a condition he seems to imply is more common than the reader may prefer to acknowledge.

It’s the fearlessness on the page that I admire. There are times when I read Connell that I’m sure he knew he was driving his work further into obscurity. Even after a horror show like Diary of a Rapist, he shifted gears. It would have made more sense for him to pursue a similarly gritty milieu along the lines of what Hubert Selby Jr. did with his work, but once again, Connell’s interests lay elsewhere. He was after a more eccentric and elusive truth about the heart of the American man.

This commitment is most obvious in a second duology of novels, the last full-length fiction Connell wrote before turning exclusively to weighty nonfiction and biographies, the most famous being his study of Custer at the Battle of Little Bighorn, Son of the Morning Star. These are the novels, The Connoisseur and Double Honeymoon, featuring the enigmatic character Karl Muhlbach.

It’s hard to call either of these late novels a success in conventional terms. Truly, it may be hard to call them novels at all. Each is a record of obsession. In the first, The Connoisseur, Muhlbach develops a fixation on the collection of pre-Columbian art. His interest, seemingly the product of an idle whim, develops into a course of action that becomes unbridled and antic. It’s remarkable that a book like this works at all, considering the stakes are so personal and only partially understood. In Double Honeymoon, Muhlbach’s capacity for addictive passion is focused on a much younger woman. But Connell refuses to make this novel about a doomed romance. Instead, it seems to be about how people are destined to never understand the deepest riddles of themselves and how they are driven inevitably to their self-destruction.

I guess that’s why Connell matters so much to me. He reveled in the unnameable qualities of a deliberately untamed life. It can often sound empty to praise a writer for their courage. But what else could you call that? Why would we want any other kind of artist to haunt us? And where else can you find such a devil worth wrestling?

Charles Dodd White is a writer and teacher who lives in East Tennessee. More info about his work is available at charlesdoddwhiteauthor.com.