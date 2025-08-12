Dear Republic,

FIVE, FIVE, FIVE

Graduation time!

I was nearing the end of my university career but just getting started as an author. I had written 200 pages single spaced as my first draft and was ready to share it with someone for feedback. Although there were many brilliant minds on campus, I knew exactly who to go to.

Dr. Simpson was like a mythic figure. He didn’t just teach English, he infused his students with a passion for words and stories and the history of literature in ways that made us feel like we were participating. But he was also very hard on us, calling on us to read with emotion, expecting us to dive deep into the text to derive meaning and purpose and originate unique insights. For all of these reasons, I knew he would be perfect.

But by the time my first draft was complete, it was finals. And the thing about our English Lit finals was that not only was it demanding for the students, but it required a lot from the professors as well. We needed to read 50 books and then sit one on one with four different professors to discuss those books at length. It was pass / fail so if you didn’t know the material, you simply failed the exam. No make-up given.

Being a selfish young adult, though, I still asked my professor if he would read my 200 page manuscript and give me feedback before the year was over. Because Dr. Simpson was an angel, he agreed, and not only did he read and red-mark every single page, he then called me into his office to speak to me for another hour.

It was during this conversation that I received what is still the best advice I have ever received to date.

After Dr. Simpson had gone over his feedback, he looked me in the eye and asked, “Is this what you want to do with your life? Be an author?”

I told him yes, that being an author was my childhood dream and there’s nothing else in the world that I see myself doing. He considered my statement, then responded:

“Okay, if you want to be an author, it’s going to take you five years to learn how to write, another five years to build a readership, and five years after that to make enough money to make a living.”

Fifteen years? I have to wait fifteen years to accomplish my dreams? I thanked Dr. Simpson for all of his insight and left thinking that he didnt’t fully get me. I remember telling myself that if he thinks it’s going to take fifteen years for me to make a career out of this thing, he doesn’t know me very well, at all.

But then I began working on my revisions and started seeing my deficiencies. I could tell a story but didn’t have all the technical ability to write a novel. I struggled turning the thoughts in my head into actual scenes and realized I had a lot more to learn. To my credit, I didn’t back down from the challenge. I studied obsessively, spending an entire summer studying grammar and sentence structure, going months learning about character development, reading and reading and reading until I started seeing patterns and insights I didn’t recognize before.

It took me six years to write my first novel.

During the process, I reflected on Dr. Simpson’s advice. I realized he wasn’t being disparaging, he was preparing my mind. He wanted me to be ready for the arduous journey of writing a complete manuscript, then editing that manuscript and figuring out how to get it published, then trying to find an audience for that story so that it wasn’t all for nothing, then repeating that process all over again until I earned some dollars.

Dr. Simpson was telling me that being an author means playing the long game. And though it took me some time to appreciate this advice, when I finally realized the gift he had given me, I leaned on that advice any time I felt doubt about my career. When I felt like no one was reading my books or when my first agent dropped me or when my first novel didn’t sell as well as I wanted it to, I thought of Dr. Simpson’s words.

Five, five, five.

That lesson has given me the patience to keep going. And when I signed my contracts with Penguin and Scholastic in 2022, it was fourteen years after graduation. Dr. Simpson knew something, and he shared that something with me. For that, I am forever grateful.

Kern Carter is a Toronto-based novelist known for his compelling storytelling in books like And Then There Was Us and Boys and Girls Screaming, which delve into themes of family, friendship, and relational conflict. Beyond his novels, Kern has cultivated a dedicated following for his insightful writing on the historical and contemporary connections between literature and popular culture. An experienced educator, Kern teaches professional writing at the college level, where he has designed courses on Storytelling and Narrative, as well as The Business of Writing. He also leads workshops on craft and storytelling and is a sought-after public speaker recognized for his expertise in creative culture.

