Some really good news in The Republic of Letters! We are the proud recipient of a $20,000 Emergent Ventures grant, as administered by the Mercatus Center and the legendary Tyler Cowen. The grant is dedicated to “highly scaleable, zero to one ideas for meaningfully improving society.”

UPCOMING

Now that we’re rolling in it, here are a few things to expect coming up:

Live Events. We haven’t done any ROL irl, which is something we plan to rectify soon. We’re aiming for a first event somewhere around March, 2026. Paid subscribers will have early and heavily discounted access to tickets, so, you know, just saying.

Audio content

More writer services. When we say that we mean to be a ‘hub’ for literary and cultural writing, we mean that, and we’ll soon roll out new community-based services to help writers improve their manuscripts and move forward on the path to publication.

Profiles of writers and more long-form, magazine-style writing. Btw if you are interested in writing a profile and have an idea for who would you like to feature, write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Profile” in the subject line.

CONTESTS

And one more contest to close out ROL’s first year. In the cruel game of life, we are very much on the side of people who are spending holidays alone or are just miserable during them, and we would like to provide suitable Christmas vacation content for the lonely and unhappy. Please send in your submissions for “My Worst Holiday Memory” to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com by December 24 with “Misery” in the subject line. $50 to selected pieces.

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Nicholas Rombes, Mom’s Novel

Had a good cry yet today? If not, Nicholas Rombes’ essay on never quite being able to live up to the expectations of his brilliant, mad, and maddening mother should do the trick.

-SK

A.A. Kostas, Substack Is God’s Gift To An Undeserving World

Social media is known to turn people into photo and video slop-eating zombies. While Substack is “social media” in some way, A. A. Kostas argues in the pro-Substack camp that it can actually be good to connect with others. If it is real. Grub Street in pre-Victorian England was known for the proliferation of “little magazines” and “little journals.” Perhaps we are entering an era of publishing freedom and its fine to just let it be—let a thousand flowers bloom.

-ALS

Autumn Widdoes, It’s Official. Substack Is Enshittified.

Recipes. Life-hacks. Self-help. Writing advice. Limited hang-out confessions. When people say “overproduction of elites” and you feel they’re just being pretentious, you can login to Substack.com for an object lesson in what that phrase means. Autumn Widdoes gives us a comprehensive breakdown of what’s going on, what is actually good, and why it so often feels bad, man.

-ALS

An Interview With Naomi Kanakia

Naomi Kanakia is kind of the patron saint of literary Substack. No one writes like she does — her genre-surveying essays (that require a jaw-dropping amount of reading), her short fiction and novellas, and even her dispatches on her writing career are riveting and inimitable. She answered our questions about how she came up with her unique story format (called “Tales”), where she sees herself in regard to the current literary establishment, and her reaction to that New Yorker piece.

-GD

Thaddeus Thomas, Looking For A Fiction Revolution

The Achilles Heel of Substack as a platform for writers has always been that fiction tends to do so poorly here. Thaddeus Thomas asks why that is and suggests a path for fiction writers to take charge of their own destiny.

-SK

H.J. Zhou, Yes, Substack Is Now A Slop Machine

Zhou rounds out our Substack debate with a fittingly equanimous take. Yes, Substack (with AI-generated posts and rage-bait notes) has lately skewed toward grabbing our attention (as opposed to something that takes a few more degrees or concentration — namely, reading), but it’s not exactly their fault. Zhou makes a convincing case that good writing is still the way to succeed on Substack. And she ends with something we can all agree on: Substack should come up with a button: “AI slop, no likey.”

-GD

