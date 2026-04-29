Dear Republic,

We're very pleased to present this account of Tom Wade's time as a volunteer in Georgia with VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America, now under the AmeriCorps umbrella). He looks back on his youthful idealism with as much wisdom as wistfulness.

-ROL

FOOD STAMPS AND CRAFTS IN GEORGIA

The recruiting information captivated me. The most memorable document, authored by a recent college graduate assigned to a reservation in Wyoming, focused on the effect of living there. He described calling on folks in their homes, discovering the Native culture, and the little pleasures each day brought. Although he came from a northeastern state, he seemed well-suited for the role; in a picture, he wore a cowboy hat and boots. I read his essay several times. Each perusal tapped an affecting chord, blending the buzz of embarking on a venture and the warm security of inclusion.

A brooding college sophomore, I had few friends at the commuter school I attended. I distanced myself from my parents—my dad was too quiet, and my mom was out of touch. It had been over three years since I had watched TV with my family or had a casual conversation with my siblings, though we were under the same roof. I remained religious, but I went to an inner-city sanctuary every Sunday to avoid the colorless suburban churches. While I held to the idea that a college education would make me well-rounded and lift me out of my working-class circumstances, I wanted a break.

Spurred by readings on economic and political injustice from books such as The Other America, The Autobiography of Malcolm X, and Letter from a Birmingham Jail, I sought an alternative. One option emerged: a year-long volunteer program serving low-income communities in the United States.

Mulling over this material evoked a rare sensation such as I had when riding a horse at a slow canter, with the synchrony between us creating a trance that took me beyond the ordinary—unforeseen, intense, and euphoric. I imagined a stretch in the “domestic Peace Corps” offered a way to this sublime state.

*

In early June, four months after submitting my application, I received a telegram accepting me into the Volunteers in Service to America. The unanticipated missive overjoyed me. Without hesitating, I arranged to leave my home, a scholarship, and a summer job at a day camp to go to the South as a VISTA volunteer. Yet, following my initial fervor, disquiet crept over me: I hadn’t traveled more than one hundred and fifty miles from where I was born; I’d never flown; I’d not been away from my home for longer than six days. Over the course of the three weeks between acceptance and departure, uncertainty about the next year grew from occasional nervousness to frequent tense churning in my head and gut. After saying goodbye to my silent father and confused, upset mother at the airport, I boarded a plane to Atlanta on July 7, 1970.

In training, we heard presentations from advocates and bureaucrats. We learned the oft-repeated adage, “Help the poor help themselves,” referring to VISTA’s primary aspiration: community organizing. It casts service tasks, such as driving individuals and families to the doctor’s office or the grocery store, as dependency-inducing band-aids. Even tutoring was subject to challenge with the question: Who will continue it after you leave in a year? The model emphasized that the organizer must stay in the background; it supported empowerment and sustainability, such as acting as a facilitator for a group of tenants who demand that the landlord repair neglected apartments and charge a fair rent. While organizing had a high failure rate, it impressed me as a potent means for ending deprivation and helplessness. Fantasies of playing this role energized me and lifted me out of the commonplace.

In the midst of over a hundred like-minded trainees, I found myself set apart in a basic detail: until age seventeen, I lived on a farm. I came from a place where underprivileged inhabitants resided in clusters of substandard housing in the towns and isolated, tarpaper-covered abodes in the outlying areas. Yet, while attending a university in Kansas City for two years, I observed ramshackle neighborhoods that engulfed the occasional public housing tower, stretching for blocks. Although I volunteered as a tutor for an inner-city program, I had never stepped inside a slum dwelling. Still, I considered rural hardship as a pale counterpart to urban deprivation. I regarded the rural projects as set-asides for the less resolute. To prove my worth, I had to get involved with severe indigence—to immerse in rough rapids rather than a tepid pool.

After a couple of weeks of training, I met with an instructor to discuss potential placements at one of the five or six sites with openings in the region. He homed in on my background. Contending I would fit best in a rural setting, he encouraged me to look at a North Georgia project in the lower Appalachians. But two urban undertakings in Florida caught my eye. Although I prioritized the Florida sites in my preferred choices, the trainers sent me to North Georgia. I sensed they determined I was only suitable for an easy project. Contemplating the fields, livestock, and the sleepy Main Streets of my youth created a hollow sensation as if stranded in the middle of the night with a flat tire and no spare on one of those isolated roads. I settled for going to the country.

*

My home for the next year and a half was a small county in the foothills of Georgia. Pines dominated the landscape, and almost as many mules as tractors sustained its puny agriculture. Among its larger employers: a cotton gin that operated part of the year and a plant where about fifty women toiled over sewing machines, producing jeans. Shotgun shacks and unpainted tenant housing pervaded the environs. A person I met there described it this way: “If Georgia were a bull, Banks County would be its asshole.”

In our first few weeks, my roommate—a former schoolteacher four years older than me from Minnesota, who favored Hush Puppies—and I rented a house trailer owned by the Baptist church. We introduced ourselves to various individuals in the community. Among them was the director of the county Department of Family and Children Services—the official title of the welfare office—responsible for public assistance, commodity food distribution, and handling cases of child abuse and neglect. She was a heavyset, overbearing woman who, when we sat down, lavished praise on our predecessors, a conservative couple from the Indiana hinterlands who also had spoken highly of her. Before our meeting, I eyed a sign hanging on the door to her office, “I fight poverty—I work.” I tensed up, and my stomach became queasy. It shocked me not in its message—based on what I’d heard, I had suspected her opinion about the destitute—but in its placement. It was visible from the waiting room where strapped mothers with small children and incapacitated, penniless adults came to request aid.

*

My assignment was with a crafts cooperative. I knew nothing about quilters, potters, or woodworkers and didn’t appreciate their skills, considering them hobbyists. In addition, although cooperatives could provide one means of assisting those in need, they had a weak punch. Members I dealt with, for instance, earned a few extra dollars but not a living wage. My druthers would have been with a group seeking to make a significant difference, intent on upending the status quo. However, aware of my limited choices, I reconciled myself to the co-op.

Situated in a county without co-op members, I searched for craftspeople, following leads to humble wood-frame homes and shanties scattered along blacktop and dirt roads or in one of the half-dozen communities. As late summer drifted into early autumn, I sometimes found that I was leading my version of the life rendered in the Wyoming brochure. I relished tidbits about how these folks lived, and enjoyed the unexpected, such as sampling homemade peach wine (it tasted bitter) or walking through a small patch of peanuts. I prided myself on my ability to comprehend their dialect, keeping up my end of our conversations. The warmth from their stoves comforted me in the wet winter. The lack of reserve that some demonstrated—one couple put me to work snapping beans—palliated my yearning to belong.

The residents I visited led hardscrabble lives, often on welfare. Many places had electricity and running water at the kitchen sink, but no indoor bathrooms. The couches and chairs were worn and stained, and the floors had gaps between the wide boards. I witnessed them eating tasteless fatback and beans, wearing ill-fitting clothes, and subsisting in drafty shacks without insulation, heated by smoky-smelling wood stoves. While I heard of gratifying moments, there were more stories about their setbacks, such as a crippling illness or a son drafted into the army. When I looked in their eyes, I grasped that I remained an outsider. Attempting to make small talk, I asked an older man if his wife’s illness was painful. “You don’t know anything,” he blurted out. I felt like a slapped child.

While sitting at kitchen tables or in front rooms, discussing handicrafts, I noticed many households received surplus commodity foods. In 1970, Georgia’s indigent inhabitants had access to either commodities or food stamps, depending on their county of residence. Banks County elected to offer commodity foods. Whereas food stamp beneficiaries obtained coupons to purchase foodstuffs (barring alcohol, cigarettes, and nonfood items), commodity consumers received surplus food from the Department of Agriculture. Welfare staff issued commodity households a box or two (determined by family size) of victuals each month. The program, established to aid farmers during the Depression, often drew criticism.

With rankled voices and flushed faces, recipients divulged their complaints. “Those commodities are full of bugs and are gone in two weeks. We can’t eat half that stuff,” went a typical protest. They got yellow cornmeal, but I heard Banks Countians say they used white cornmeal and didn’t like the taste of the yellow stuff. For breakfast, they ate grits, but didn’t get them in the commodities where hominy was a staple. They couldn’t stomach the unappetizing canned meat, and they had to soak the beans for hours before cooking them. The commodity provisions had been in storage for months, sometimes resulting in food infested with insects and mealworms. After listening to a score or more of similar grievances, I realized I had stumbled onto a heartfelt concern. An unflinching obstacle blocked a change.

The welfare director, whose agency would administer the enterprise, said she opposed moving to food stamps. “These people would use them to buy liquor, and it would be a lot of trouble to manage,” she claimed. Nevertheless, the county commissioners could decide to authorize food stamps. Others and I reasoned they would do it if they understood the recipients and their families would welcome it. However, they would have to be convinced.

Musing on this potential undertaking spurred the enthusiasm I longed for when joining VISTA. It would involve me in a bid for local self-determination and tap the rudiments of communion. Yet I was on my own. My roommate, who labored with a food co-op that had begun to falter, had no interest in my far-fetched idea. Hesitant and self-conscious, I tread on unmarked terrain without a compass. Despite forebodings of falling short, I plodded on. Bursts of heady emotions derived from the possibility of aiding the disadvantaged pulled me. The chance I’d make a splash in my little pond pushed me.

Almost every person receiving commodities I talked to supported switching. However, the repetitive conversations didn’t inspire results. While I pondered strategies, I couldn’t figure out how to execute them. I dawdled until two ladies confronted me.

*

They lived in a rundown house in the center of Homer, the county seat, and were fervent promoters of food stamps. Nanny Chambers, the editor of the weekly newspaper, wore big glasses and stood about five feet tall; in her mid-seventies, she was wiry with short pearl-gray hair. Early on, she asked me, “Are you a Methodist or a Presbyterian?” Wondering why she didn’t mention Baptist, I responded, “I’m a Catholic.” It surprised her, but she recovered in a few seconds. She said she had an aunt, a “blue-stocking Presbyterian,” who conceded, “Catholics will go to heaven, too.” I started to chuckle, but stopped at the sight of her unsmiling features.

Ola McDonald rented rooms from Mrs. Chambers. Close to eighty, she was of average height, plump, talkative, and jocular. The first time we met, I watched her sew American flag patches on the uniform shirts belonging to the sheriff and his deputies. “I don’t know why they want these flags on their sleeves,” Mrs. McDonald said in a baffled drawl. Puzzled by her naïveté, I shrugged.

While keen on expounding their views, these ladies didn’t rabble-rouse. So, it took me aback one afternoon when Mrs. Chambers said, with flinty inflection, “We need to go to the county commissioners.” Mrs. McDonald seconded this suggestion. Their call to task cast me into an awkward silence. I had a flutter of excitement before being overcome by the recognition they had just indicted me for my timidity. I recollect my unvoiced defense: I didn’t have trouble finding individuals who disliked commodities, but a groundswell didn’t exist. Fumbling in the dark, telling myself that “the community” should be in charge, I hazarded that two respected senior citizens might provide the necessary spark. I deferred to their wishes.

Mrs. Chambers set up the meeting and offered to hold it at the newspaper office. Located in a former bank building, cavernous with a high ceiling, its large front windows and plank floor reminded me of pictures of general stores and saloons from the nineteenth century. The three of us gathered ten minutes early to discuss the upcoming encounter. As I attempted to calm my racing mind, I observed they maintained the bearing of two ladies rocking on the front porch, discussing the weather. With a business-as-usual manner, Mrs. Chambers answered the phone during our confab. When she put down the receiver, I remember her steady, grayish-blue eyes and unhurried presence. I loosened up, assuming she would take charge of the session.

Still, I had misgivings, underscored by the cold, cloudy afternoon. I’d gotten the word out, aiming for half a dozen supporters, especially an elderly couple from the southern part of the county and a member of the crafts co-op whose mother received commodity foods. But the only ones in the big room were Mrs. Chambers, Mrs. McDonald, me, and one bewildered county commissioner.

Mrs. Chambers kicked it off by telling the commissioner that most folks getting commodities would rather be on food stamps. Then, gesturing toward me, she said, “He can tell you about it.” Caught off-guard by the abrupt handoff, I tried to recall the reasons for our request, but drawing a blank on much of the argument, I stammered and repeated myself. Echoing Mrs. Chambers, I emphasized that recipients wanted to choose what they ate.

The commissioner—a middle-aged man with dark hair and black-framed glasses—stared at me, his back straight and arms crossed. As I made my pitch, his countenance reddened. My face grew hot, mirroring his. Overtaken by how foolish I sounded, I tried to end on a compelling note but came up with a hackneyed and tentative statement. My throat tightened. Shaken, I stopped talking.

“Are you heading this up?” he asked. “This is what people in this county have brought up,” I replied. While he didn’t grill me or ask my name or affiliation, his question unnerved me. I felt like I was at the wheel of a hydroplaning car. He noted he didn’t understand why they should change the current setup, and then he left.

The commissioner’s reaction was not unexpected, said Mrs. Chambers in a subdued voice, her visage somber. She busied herself by putting the chairs we used back in place. Mrs. McDonald sat motionless for a minute with her shoulders slumped. The proposal was a long shot, she agreed, but asserted we had to make it. Consumed in their thoughts, ignoring me, they said little else.

I conjectured those who did not show up had deemed this approach unrealistic. Why would their speaking out make a difference? No one criticized me to my face, yet I felt as if the no-shows had fired me. Subsumed in a sullen fog, I shuffled back to my trailer, hoping no one noticed me.

I never heard what happened to our appeal. If Mrs. Chambers got feedback, she didn’t tell me. I presumed the county commissioners conferred with the welfare director, and they brushed it aside. I envisioned them belittling us; we were like gnats, irritating but easy to ignore.

*

Following our meeting, I concentrated on finding individuals who could quilt for the crafts co-op, though I doubted my efforts made a difference in their lives or pocketbooks. I stopped mulling over how to “help the poor help themselves.” Fantasies evoking the calming elation of oneness halted. I dreaded entering homes smelling of impoverishment—a mixture of wood smoke, mildew, and despair. I lost interest in reading the paper or watching the news. Genuine laughter eluded me.

Flashbacks of the humiliating afternoon eventually faded into an occasional memory. A friend and I celebrated becoming twenty-one by spending the eleven days in April between our birthdays visiting our families in Miami and Kansas City: We went to the beach, ate barbecue, and drank beer. We made the trip in his girlfriend’s car. On the interstate in Missouri, he hit a deer, and my mother told me I should pay part of the cost of repairing the damaged vehicle. Though it left a tinge of guilt, I didn’t. Our one-year commitment to VISTA would end in July, and I had not determined what to do afterward.

On a clear spring day, about a month after the birthday trip, my roommate and I got an unannounced visit from one of the welfare department’s caseworkers, Johnny, an acquaintance of ours who had managed to stay in the director’s good graces. He informed us someone reported her to the state for the slogan on her door, “I fight poverty—I work.” Furious, she blamed “those VISTA volunteers.” “You’re on her shit list,” he said. The Atlanta office ordered her to remove the sign.

I was as blindsided as the welfare director. Baffled, I fixated on questions I couldn’t answer: Who figured out how to sting an administrator who offended those receiving assistance? Were they local? Someone I knew?

Soon after, our stints drawing to a close, my roommate returned to his family’s home in St. Paul, pleased to be leaving Georgia. I re-upped.

Tom Wade is a retired state government employee. He lives in the Atlanta area and volunteers with the American Civil Liberties Union. His essays have appeared in Canyon Voices, Dr. T. J. Eckleburg Review, Lunch Ticket, Inlandia, Harmony Magazine, Rivanna Review, The Dead Mule School of Southern Literature, 805 Lit+Art, William and Mary Review, Black Fork Review, Bookends Review, Ilford Review, ellipsis, and other publications.