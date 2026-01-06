Dear Republic,

Gen Z seems to always top everybody’s list as the worst generation. The Boomers get a lot of attention too. But we opened up the floor for what the worst generation is, and Diyora Kabilova elegantly reminds us that Gen X — so easily overlooked in so many ways— hasn’t come in for nearly its fair share of loathing.

-ROL

GEN X — THE WORST GENERATION

The house is still.

Not quiet—still. The kind of stillness that happens when something has already slipped out the door long before anyone noticed it was leaving. There’s a half-rewound VHS on the carpet, a sun-bleached poster of Reality Bites curling at the corners, and a lawn chair half-buried in last year’s leaves. No one here staged a dramatic exit; no one slammed a door. But the light has a way of falling differently across abandoned scenes, and in this one the shadows feel like fingerprints.

Generation X didn’t crash.

It evaporated.

And in the outline they left behind—those faint, vanishing silhouettes—you can almost see the shape of the future collapsing inward.

They inherited the last soft decade. The final slow breath before wages flatlined and interest rates sharpened. Jobs were still stable enough to be taken for granted, houses still attainable without mortgaging one’s future children. It was a strange, lucky threshold to stand on. They were handed a world still warm from the long post-war boom and told, almost casually, “Take care of it.”

They didn’t.

Not maliciously; not intentionally.

They simply wandered off.

Boomers built a world that groaned under its own contradictions. Millennials and Gen Z screamed as the floor gave way beneath them. But Gen X—the hinge between them—stood in the doorway, shrugged, and said they “weren’t political.” As if history would politely proceed without them. As if silence were a shield rather than an invitation.

There is a particular kind of negligence that feels almost gentle.

This was theirs.

The 1980s and 90s demanded vigilance, but Gen X, exhausted before they were old, mistook precarity for personality. They accepted deregulation like it was a cool new moodboard: less structure, more “freedom.” Corporations whispered flexibility, and they nodded, not noticing that pensions were evaporating one signature at a time.

They were the first to live inside the blooming architecture of credit-card culture. Swipe now, regret later—later being someone else’s problem entirely.

Outsourcing wasn’t a crisis; it was convenience. Gig work wasn’t exploitation; it was“lifestyle.” Their cynicism was fashionable, their detachment a shield they polished daily.

They kept their hands clean by not touching anything at all.

While Boomers white-knuckled power and Millennials scrambled for scraps, Gen X turned their apathy into a kind of minimalist art form.

A generation of spectators who didn’t mean to let the world burn—they simply forgot to blow out the candle.

Culturally, they began as rebels—the last analog romantics—but rebellion became something else under their watch. Punk, grunge, zines, underground scenes pulsing with ferocity: they were supposed to resist the machine.

Gen X turned them into merchandise.

It wasn’t hypocrisy. It was a kind of innocence—believing that authenticity could survive being printed on mass-produced cotton. Nirvana became a Target t-shirt before the amplifiers cooled. “Anti-capitalism” became a tagline. “I don’t care” became an aesthetic, then a posture, then a lifelong position.

They sold their rebellion before they ever used it.

They perfected the shrug that would later become the world’s default reaction to crisis.

Not anger. Not action.

Just the soft, exhausted exhale of people who had stopped expecting anything to change.

Politically, they were a miracle of absence.

Boomers legislated ruthlessly.

Millennials tried to organize the ruins.

Gen Z tweets from the trench.

But Gen X—the generation placed at the narrowing throat of history—looked out over the coming storms and said, “Both sides are bad,” with a fatalistic elegance that might’ve been admirable if it weren’t catastrophic.

They were the last ones who could have intervened before the climate deadlines hardened, before inequality ossified, before corporations rewrote the conditions of human work. They had time, they had numbers, and for a brief moment they had the attention of the world.

They refused the stage.

To be fair, they were tired. Raised by televisions, sandwiched between louder cohorts, burdened with the disillusionment of watching the promises of their childhood dissolve. But history doesn’t grade on a curve. And silence, repeated long enough, becomes its own labyrinth.

Gen X didn’t sabotage the future.

They just let the timer run out.

On the personal front, their legacy is quieter, but no less intimate. Latchkey childhoods produced a generation fluent in absence—mothers commuting, fathers dissolving into separate apartments, the soft hum of microwaves replacing dinner tables. The emotional architecture they built for their children had gaps in the walls; wind slipped through.

They weren’t unloving. They were simply… unreachable.

A generation that learned early how to endure alone, then taught everyone after them the same lesson without meaning to.

Their children inherited a world where tuition inflated like a trick balloon, where rent demanded blood, where ecosystems collapsed on schedule. Systems kept functioning but never nurturing. Homes stood, but something essential had already slipped out the back door.

Patterns replicate themselves if no one stops to name them.

No one in Gen X wanted to name anything.

But perhaps their worst sin isn’t apathy, or commodified rebellion, or political absence.

Perhaps it is the erasure itself.

Every generation leaves a trace.

Boomers left monuments to themselves.

Millennials left scorch marks and student debt.

Gen Z leaves digital fossils, multiplying hourly.

Gen X left silence—an entire generation that ghosted its own century.

They vanished into the background of history like extras in a film where they were meant to be the protagonists. They did not seize the world or save it or radically redirect it. They simply slid into the shadows, hands in pockets, humming along while everything tilted.

The great disappearing act.

An entire demographic pressing gently against the edges of society until they blurred into wallpaper.

And perhaps that is why they are, quietly, devastatingly,

the worst generation.

Not because they inflicted the greatest damage—

but because they allowed the damage to grow unchallenged.

Because at the moment history needed someone to stand up,

they slipped away instead,

as soft and imperceptible as dust leaving a windowsill.

Every failing future begins with someone who chose not to imagine one.

And Gen X imagined so little, so faintly, that the world filled in the silence without them.

They did not burn the world.

They simply left the gas on

and wandered out—

already half-vanished—

into the dark.