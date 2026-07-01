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James Harris's avatar
James Harris
6h

That's a wonderful James quote at the top (beginning 'Life is, in fact, a battle'). Do you have a precise source for it? Thank you for this enchanting essay, and I hope you read The Bostonians next.

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