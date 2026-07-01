Dear Republic,

It is an honor to be able to run this.

-ROL

GETTING CANCER AND READING HENRY JAMES

I assume most people who take reading seriously have guilt about classic works they haven’t read. The English novel is my shame. I’ve tried, Lord knows I’ve tried, to read Middlemarch, Pride and Prejudice, Emma, Bleak House and a host of other alleged masterpieces of English fiction only to abandon them, usually pretty quickly. The drawing room talk, sprawling country estates, gossip about how many pounds per year a certain lord has, the elaborate manners and circumlocutions, the dry wit, all of it bores the shit out of me. I know I should be able to see beyond these period-bound conventions to the artistry that would presumably be revealed if I stuck with it, but I just don’t have it in me. Saul Bellow once said something like when it comes to literature, one is either Russian or British. I’ve always been firmly in the Russian camp. Give me the histrionics of the Karamazov clan, the salt-of-the-earth wit of Gogol’s landowners, the Odessa gangsters of Isaac Babel, the soulful sadness of Chekhov’s characters. You can keep the marriage plots hatched in Hertfordshire.

Although Henry James was American by birth, I think of him as solidly within the tradition of the English novels that are emphatically not my cup of Earl Gray. But unlike Austen, Eliot, and Dickens, there was one thing about James that intrigued me. It’s this quote I ran across years ago from one of his essays:

Life is, in fact, a battle. Evil is insolent and strong; beauty enchanting but rare; goodness very apt to be weak; folly very apt to be defiant; wickedness to carry the day; imbeciles to be in great places, people of sense in small, and mankind generally unhappy. But the world as it stands is no illusion, no phantasm, no evil dream of the night; we wake up to it again for ever and ever; we can neither forget it nor deny it nor dispense with it.

If James could write that beautiful, moving paragraph, his fiction must be worth reading. But The Portrait of a Lady has sat on my shelf unread for 20 years. I have never made it past the opening pages, a mind-numbing description of old Mr. Touchett, his son Ralph, and their neighbor Lord Warburton exchanging quips and drinking tea in an English country house, which begins with this turgid sentence: “Under certain circumstances there are few hours in life more agreeable than the hour dedicated to the ceremony known as afternoon tea.”

A few months ago I was diagnosed with Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia, a rare, incurable but slow-growing and treatable form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma. It wasn’t a total shock. I had been fatigued for a long time and my lab results came back showing anemia that could be consistent with multiple myeloma (bone marrow cancer). My doctor strongly suspected multiple myeloma so when I was eventually diagnosed with Waldenstrom’s, which seems like a “better” cancer to have (I’m still trying to figure this stuff out), it almost came as a relief.

Even at the best of times, I tend to feel wildly out of sorts if I’m not deeply absorbed in a book, but after my cancer diagnosis the gnawing need became especially acute — I was like a neurotic Border Collie desperately searching for his favorite toy. To my surprise, I found myself taking The Portrait of a Lady off the shelf and plowing through the first dull chapter to get to the heart of the novel. Although I’m skeptical about claiming to trace the origin of unconscious impulses, I have my suspicions about why my mind went to this unlikely source for comfort. In the midst of being repeatedly jabbed with needles, being told with clinical coldness that I had incurable cancer, having my hip bone drilled into for a bone marrow biopsy, and making endless calls to the insurance company to check on pre-authorization for chemotherapy, what I imagined James offered — a fictional world marked by excessive politeness and rigidly defined social roles, penetrating psychological portraits of wealthy Americans adrift in Europe — suddenly seemed exactly what I needed, a civilized distraction from the malignancy multiplying in my body.

The first half of the novel is generally what I expected: Isabel Archer, a young American who has been brought to England by her eccentric aunt, fends off marriage proposals from two suitors — the aristocrat Lord Warburton and Caspar Goodwood, a rich industrialist. Isabel isn’t ready for marriage; she zealously guards her freedom and is determined to experience more of the world before tying herself down. “I wish to choose my fate and know something of human affairs beyond what other people think is compatible with propriety to tell me,” she tells the lantern-jawed Caspar Goodwood. She also has a vague premonition that she is destined for something greater than either of these men have to offer. At the urging of her cousin Ralph who is also a bit in love with her, her ailing uncle amends his will to leave her a respectable fortune.

The second half gets much weirder and darker with the addition of Madame Merle, a friend of Isabel’s aunt, and Gilbert Osmond, an American living in Florence. Isabel quickly falls for Osmond, a dilettante painter and collector of antiques, who reveals to her his distinctly un-American plan for life: “To be as quiet as possible… Not to worry — not to strive or struggle. To resign myself. To be content with little.” It is apparent to everyone except Isabel that Osmond is a pretentious non-entity, and perhaps a good deal worse. The last quarter of the novel is the noose slowly tightening around Isabel as Osmond and Madame Merle are revealed to be money-grubbing, devious creeps.

In the latter part of The Portrait I encountered exactly what I thought the book would offer an escape from — human misery (in the form of Isabel’s increasingly disastrous and claustrophobic marriage) and spoiler alert, the slow, wasting away and deaths of the two Touchet men. Alas, the reaper must come even for well-bred, wealthy Americans adrift in Europe.

The real highlights of the novel are not in the plot twists but in the winding, delicate descriptions that have much of the same quality that I admired in the quote from James’ essay. A sampling:

“Isabel came at last to have a kind of undemonstrable pity for her; there seemed something so dreary in the condition of a person whose nature had so little surface — offered so limited a face to the accretions of human contact. Nothing tender, nothing sympathetic, had ever had a chance to fasten upon it — no wind-sown blossom, no familiar softening moss.

““You think you can lead a romantic life, that you can live by pleasing yourself and pleasing others. You’ll find you’re mistaken. Whatever life you lead you must put your soul in it — to make any success of it; and from the moment you do that it ceases to be a romance, I assure you; it becomes grim reality!”

James can also be unexpectedly funny in places. Here’s Ralph trying to warn Isabel off Gilbert Osmond: “For all I know he may be a prince in disguise; he rather looks like one, by the way — like a prince who has abdicated in a fit of fastidiousness and has been in a state of disgust ever since.”

For a book where language takes precedence over plot, it isn’t necessary to read it especially slowly. If you missed the nuances of one gorgeously crafted sentence, another is sure to come along in its wake. When I finished the 627-page Portrait, it felt like a genuine achievement. I have had similar puffs of pride after conquering Don Quixote and Anna Karenina, along with the suspicion (maybe it’s just wishful thinking) that I had in some small way become a more complete person for having read them.

Not long after finishing the novel, I began contemplating the free-floating anxiety that assails me when I don’t have something gripping to read. I take it for granted that as a general matter reading is an unqualified good, but for the first time it occurred to me that there’s something neurotic about my reading life. Here are some of the questions I’ve been struggling with lately: Am I overreliant on reading as an escape from reality? Do I too often search for knowledge in books rather than lived experience? Why does reading sometimes feel more like an addiction than a healthy, enriching habit? There’s an adrenaline surge that comes from discovering the right book at the right time but there’s also the unmoored frustration of starting book after book only to fling them aside with frustration — a junkie jonesing for the substance of choice. I’ve also been questioning how careful and insightful a reader I am. There are novels I’ve given five stars on Goodreads and three months later I can’t remember a single plot point. Sometimes I find myself gulping down a book like an alcoholic polishing off a bottle of fine wine, oblivious to the complex flavors. All of which is to say that it has crossed my mind that some of the thousands of hours I’ve spent reading could have been spent on, oh I don’t know, volunteering for a worthwhile non-profit or interacting with my fellow humans.

So I’ve been thinking about what this oft-repeated quote from James’ The Ambassadors means for me at a time when death is no longer theoretical but something steadily slouching its way toward me: “Live all you can; it’s a mistake not to.” It remains to be seen exactly how much of my living will continue to be through books, but it’s time to wrestle with the question. As Samuel Johnson quipped, “Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”

Wim Hylen’s fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, among other places. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

Painting by John Singer Sergeant