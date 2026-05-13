The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sunil Iyengar's avatar
Sunil Iyengar
1h

Indeed, the Bengali poet Michael Madhusudan Dutt (1834-1873) took a cue from Milton by making the son of Ravana, the villain of The Ramayana, the hero of his own epic, The Slaying of Meghnad.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture