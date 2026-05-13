Dear Republic,

Erich Auerbach famously argued that secular literature began with Dante's Divine Comedy. In this excellent, provocative, and learned piece, Elijah Perseus Blumov finds in it the origins of Romanticism. Are both right? Neither? Let us know in the comments below. (And then subscribe to Romanticon if you don't already!)

-ROL

GIVING THE DEVIL HIS DUE

In all discussions involving that infamously nebulous term, “Romanticism,” it is crucial to distinguish between Romanticism as a specific historical movement and Romanticism as a general ideological orientation. Which of these Romanticisms we prefer will then determine how we look at the concept’s origin and character. Those who focus on historical Romanticism may, like Isaiah Berlin, find its roots in turn-of-the-nineteenth century Germany, sketched out in Weimar by Goethe and Schiller and later defined and codified in Jena by the brothers Schlegel. Going back a bit, some might say, with Irving Babbitt, that Romanticism is in fact rooted in the primitivist, utopian emotionalism of the counter-Enlightenment Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

Others, like Harold Bloom, prefer to view Romanticism retrospectively as an ethos which pervades the history of art—in Borgesian fashion, historical Romanticism invents its ideological precursors. They will point out that Romantic prototypes can be found in 17th century characters like Milton’s Satan, Shakespeare’s Hamlet, or Cervantes’ Don Quixote. Ultimately, they may conclude with Eric Voegelin (and Bloom), that Romanticism is an artistic expression of Gnosticism, and may therefore be traced back to certain heterodox Judeo-Christian texts of the 1st century C.E.

But why stop there? Why not call Plato—who was troubled by the material world, pined for an ideal realm, dreamed of a utopian government, and believed the arts irrational—the true father of Romanticism? Of course, if we are going to go that far, we might as well go all out and affirm that the true founders of Romanticism were the ancient Hindu Brahmins, given the essentially gnostic character of Indian religion.

Each of these views has its merits, but I would like to submit yet another Romantic provenance for your consideration—one which holds to a middle path between ancient and modern, ideological and historical. I take Romanticism to be a spiritual stance which obtains when the following four conditions are fulfilled: there exists a prevailing mythos and value system which purports to represent cosmic and moral order and presents an absolutist account of good and evil, truth and falsity; an individual becomes profoundly disillusioned with this mythos and value system; this individual develops a desire, usually an impossible one, to escape this mythos and value system, transcend their sublunary circumstances, and reach an authentic, perfected state of existence; the individual pursues and valorizes this desire even when met with failure. These conditions do not wholly define or exhaust the Romantic profile, but I believe they are essential. I believe that, while not a Romantic himself, Dante Alighieri could be called the father of this understanding of Romanticism, and that he invents it in a single line. The line comes from the fourth canto of The Inferno, and is spoken by Virgil, who is referring to himself and the other denizens of Limbo: che sanza speme vivemo in disio. “Though without hope, we live in longing.” Later, in the twenty-sixth canto, Dante creates the first great Romantic anti-hero: Ulysses.

Condemned alongside Diomedes for the sin of false counsel, Ulysses is also the great Dantean representative of hubris: now nothing but a discarnate, burning soul aspiring forever upwards, he recounts how he abandoned his loved ones and responsibilities and lured his men to a watery grave in the pursuit of lands and knowledge forbidden to mortal men (his ship sinks while attempting to reach the mountain-island of Purgatory). It is one of the most striking moments of the Commedia, for, as in the earlier encounter with Francesca, Dante portrays this sinner in a tragic and even glorious light.

Dante, Virgil, and the reader are made to listen in awe to this man who, with grand language and stoic dignity, recounts his story with neither complaint nor apology, and inspires us as he once inspired his doomed sailors with the famous lines: “You were not meant to live your lives as brutes, but to be followers of virtue and knowledge.” This statement is dangerous precisely because it is one to which not only we, but Dante, Aquinas, and Aristotle themselves would also assent. The problem is not the sentiment itself, but the context, the use of such rhetoric to convince others to attempt to overreach the boundaries of mortal limitations. Ulysses is the great manipulator, and what is masterful about this passage is the way Dante shows us both that Ulysses is legitimately admirable, yet that it is precisely his admirable qualities that have tempted him into great error and grand viciousness. Herein lies the seed of the Shakespearean tragic hero, and of the Romantic anti-hero more generally.

Let us linger for a moment on the question of what distinguishes Dante’s vision of these unfairly condemned Greeks and Romans as particularly Romantic. After all, the Greeks themselves had countless tales of the folly of hubris, of lofty figures who strove beyond their limits and were destroyed: Icarus, Phaethon, Bellerophon, etc. Dante is not even unique in portraying his hubristic hero as legitimately attractive: see Prometheus Bound. There are, however, a few important differences between Prometheus and Ulysses.

For one thing, Prometheus is not a human or even an angel, but a titan. As such, his rebellion against the divine order is not metaphysically hopeless or vainglorious. In the realm of Greek myth, titans are essentially the equals of gods, only second-class citizens due to their military defeat by the Hellenic pantheon. There is therefore not anything inherently ridiculous or fallacious in Prometheus’s belief that he can successfully defy the gods. Possessed of the gift of foresight, he knows that he will eventually be freed and that Zeus will be defeated, he simply has to be able to endure the punishment allotted to him until then. This plot point alone nearly erases Prometheus’s status as a tragic hero—he is instead merely an admirable figure of fortitude in adversity.

Even more crucially, Zeus is not God with a capital G. He is not even a good guy by any stretch of the imagination. He has no claim, metaphysically or even practically, to the moral authority of the universe. Indeed, there is nothing to suggest that moral right is not entirely on the side of Prometheus. Take away the cosmic stakes, and what you are left with is a story of a virtuous rebel confidently struggling against a tyrannical despot. There is nothing tragic about this—at no point do we feel that Prometheus has caused himself to fall into ruin, that he has become a victim of vast forces beyond his ken, or that he, in Aeschylus’s words, “suffers into wisdom.” The only thing one might call Romantic about it is the glorification of rebellion.

Now back to Ulysses. Here is a man who seeks to transgress his mortal limitations. This fact alone does not necessarily make him evil, but it does make him foolhardy and irreverent toward the divine order. Now let us add another layer. Here is a man who is willing to manipulate and sacrifice others—his wife, his subjects, his crew—in order to fulfill his desires. This is evil. Now, another layer. This is a universe in which the Christian God is real. This guarantees that Ulysses’s actions are objectively evil, objectively transgressive, and yet Ulysses in hell remains prideful and not at all repentant. Now, another layer: despite all of this, Dante presents Ulysses in an admirable light. And the final kicker: Dante not only presents Ulysses as admirable, but makes clear that part of what makes Ulysses admirable is the fact that he maintains his pride and integrity despite being objectively in the wrong. It is this glorification of the blatantly incoherent yet somehow noble metaphysical stance which makes Ulysses a Romantic anti-hero.

This is because spiritual paradox lies at the very heart of Romanticism. The line: “though without hope, we live in longing,” perfectly describes the Romantic situation. The Romantic is someone who finds the world they live in profoundly unsatisfactory, and responds by imagining the existence of a superior place or time—an ideal world. The Romantic longs to escape, physically or mentally, to this higher, grander, better world—often a world of their own making, a world that matches the splendor of their imagination. Before long however, they usually realize that whatever efforts they make to attain this world will be doomed to failure, and that their vague, infinite desire will never be consummated. This is why the predominant mood of Romanticism is melancholy. Rather than reconsider their suppositions, the “hopeless Romantic” does the only thing they can do to preserve them: valorize their own failure to achieve their desires, and fetishize longing as an end in itself. When the destination is unachievable, the journey becomes all that matters.

In a sense, then, we can think of the inhabitants of Limbo, the virtuous pagans, as spirits forced into Romanticism purely by dint of circumstance. They know they deserve to be in a better place than they are, and they know that that better place, Heaven, actually exists, but is forever inaccessible to them. Therefore, despite the idyllic pleasantness of their surroundings, they are doomed to be forlorn, hopeless, longing. Despite ranking higher on the infernal totem pole, Virgil genuinely admires Ulysses for his accomplishments, his dignity, and his incoherent spiritual strength, and may even be envious of his total acceptance of his punishment. Ulysses is the highest ideal to which a Romantic can aspire: damned, but looking sexy while being so.

The virtuous pagans are an apt parallel to Romantics in another sense as well. Part of the pagans’ melancholy stems from their knowledge that the belief system they were saddled with is inferior to Christianity. Similarly, the 19th century Romantic, operating in the wake of the secular Enlightenment and under the shadow of Scientism, responds in the spiritually desperate way that they do partly due to the trauma of losing organized religion. Despite thrilling experiments in pantheistic paganism, ultra-refined aestheticism, or DIY mysticism, they often find these modern ersatz religions as deficient as they are liberating. The Romantics fetishized the Catholic Middle Ages as a lost age of faith (the term “Romantic” is a callback to the Medieval genre of romance) much as the virtuous pagans dream of a heaven they will never have.

Courtesy of Dante, we have now sketched three principal features of Romanticism: the spiritual paradox at the heart of Romanticism, the Romantic’s self-conscious awareness of their own incoherence and failure, and the aspiration toward the ideal of the Romantic anti-hero. Let us now investigate that curious, beautiful method by which some Romantic writers brilliantly transformed their angst into insight: Romantic irony.

“Romantic irony” was a term first coined by the great original theorist of Romanticism, Friedrich Schlegel. He writes: “Irony is, as it were, the demonstration of infinity, of universality, of the feeling for the universe…the clear consciousness of eternal agility, of an infinitely teeming chaos.” The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy helpfully summarizes Schlegel’s position as follows: “The task of a literary work with respect to irony is, while presenting an inherently limited perspective, nonetheless to open up the possibility of the infinity of other perspectives.”

If nothing else, the radical pluralism Schlegel advocates is evidence that not only modernism but also postmodernism are rehashings of Romantic ideas. This becomes even clearer when we see how the term “Romantic irony” has been subsequently understood. So far as I can discern, it can be used in two major, sometimes complementary ways, which I will call metatextual and anti-heroic.

Metatextual irony refers to the tendency of Romantic literature to undercut its own narrative illusion by reminding the reader that what they are reading or experiencing is fictional, thereby allowing the work to possess meanings and perspectives beyond the boundaries of the narrative it contains. We see this in Byron’s Don Juan or Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin, where the author periodically interrupts the story to talk about the process of writing it, or in the plays of Ludwig Tieck, where characters pause mid-scene to break the fourth wall. Metatextuality of course was not a new idea even in the 19th century, having been used to great effect by Lawrence Sterne in the previous century, by Shakespeare and Cervantes, by Dante of course, and by the Romans and Alexandrians centuries before that. What distinguishes Romantic irony from other uses of metatextuality is the intent behind it: to throw the legitimacy of the work of art into question and open it to a greater number of expressive possibilities and interpretations. For the Romantic, reality is infinitely various, plastic, pluralistic, and inexplicable, and the work of art should reflect this fact. To anyone familiar with postmodern metafiction, all of this will sound very familiar.

Personally, I find this sort of irony rather smart-alecky and uninteresting—insightful once, and henceforth a gimmick. Far more intriguing to me is the second strain of Romantic irony: anti-heroic irony.

Whereas metatextual irony criticizes the integrity, veracity, and limited perspective of the literary work of art as such, anti-heroic irony criticizes an ideology represented within the confines of the literary work. By my lights, the most valuable quality Romanticism brought to literature was the psychological subtlety that comes with intimate self-awareness and self-examination.

Rare is the intelligent Romantic who is naive enough not to realize that their transcendental hopes are doomed to disappointment and failure. Often, the intelligent Romantic may even come to consider their own Romantic position a kind of curse, even if they then go on to glamorize that cursedness. From its inception as a discrete movement, Romanticism has been imbued with self-criticism and even self-loathing. Goethe, one of the movement’s inaugurators, wrote The Sorrows of Young Werther as a way to work through, understand, and exorcize his own toxic Romantic view of love, and quickly abandoned the Romantic label soon afterward. Decades later, when Gustave Flaubert famously declared Madame Bovary, c’est moi, he had a similar aim in mind, viciously skewering the selfish, delusional figure of Emma in order to take his own Romantic dreams to task. This technique of using literature as a kind of spiritual self-exorcism became not only a template for Romantic writers, but indeed, already had a distinguished pedigree in the works of earlier ages that contained what we could retrospectively call a Romantic anti-hero.

Let us briefly return to Ulysses. It does not take a scholar to recognize that this fierce, talented, selfish, prideful humanist, always daring to overreach and soar toward forbidden realms, is a shadowy stand-in for Dante himself, a scapegoat upon which the poet can project his own sinful tendencies and insecurities, turning his own darkest impulses into a cautionary tale of damnation. Similarly, it does not take a critical genius to perceive that Milton, that fiery revolutionary contemptuous of monarchy, popery, and tyranny of all kinds, makes his Satan a dark mirror of his own mind, a psychological self-study wherein he could work out the dangers of rebellious pride in extremis. William Blake impishly claimed that Milton was “of the devil’s party without knowing it,” but this is to deny Milton the credit he deserves. Milton knew all too well that he was very much at risk of being of the devil’s party, and wrote Paradise Lost partly as a way to demonstrate to himself and others the inadequacy of this very tempting way of thinking when applied to the highest matters.

Both Dante and Milton, but more especially Milton, demonstrate through these characters the kind of Romantic irony that I am most interested in, the irony of the Romantic anti-hero. It is this sort of irony which I not only believe is capable of saving Romanticism from its excesses, but which has proven so powerful a literary tool that it has inspired a staggering proportion of the literary works that we consider the greatest of all time.

Anti-heroic irony is a double irony. The first step is usually to introduce a character whom you know, on paper, is bad news—Ulysses, Macbeth, Satan, Faust, Cain, Ahab, Dorian Gray—and then render them charismatic, noble, and magnificent, with good talking points. This is the first inversion, and it is a necessary one, for it is only by faithfully showcasing the positive qualities of such characters that the true power and seductive allure of vice can be recognized. Here we are also in the spirit of Schlegel, who believed it was the purpose of irony to bring out multiple, contrary perspectives. This is the level of irony which is obvious to all, and it is the level at which over-enthusiastic adolescent readers often stop, chirping that it is “better to reign in hell than serve in heaven.” If the glorification of vice were all there were to these works, however, they would be neither profound nor laudable. When we encounter works which legitimately have no other aim than to glorify vice, such as the writings of the Marquis de Sade, we may be morbidly fascinated, much as we might be fascinated by the journal of a serial killer, but we do not treasure such works as the finest flowers of civilization.

No, what actually makes these anti-heroic works great is that, despite everything, they ultimately have a second layer of irony which reaffirms virtue—transfigured from fusty conventional morality into rich, strange, experiential wisdom—while never ceasing to acknowledge those other virtues—the dark beauty, grand dignity, justified indignation, and noble integrity—which may lie in the heart of the vicious or fallacious anti-hero. It is the cosmic triumph over such magnetic portrayals of falsehood, the tragic denial of such great but wayward souls which gives these works their power, and gives virtue an opportunity to be convincing in its struggle with an opponent worthy of it.

This double irony makes use of a technique which I call the unambiguous ambivalence of judgment. The judgment of the work is clear—it is unambiguous—and yet the judgment itself contains an ambivalent, morally complex claim: “A is ultimately superior to B—but B also has things of value to say to us, and it is by considering the values of B that we can deepen our understanding and improve our practice of A.”

Paradise Lost gives us an excellent example of this process at work. In this epic poem about the fall of mankind, Satan is the villain but also the protagonist. He is (with the possible exception of Eve, another anti-hero) the most complex and charismatic character in the poem, presented as noble, thoughtful, eloquent, and fiercely determined to stay true to what he believes is right. He does an able job convincing the reader, at least temporarily, of God’s unreasonableness and tyranny, and, much like Jesus himself, makes of his own defeat a kind of deeper victory. As Satan casts his spell over us, it must be said that God and the angels do very little to sway us away from him—compared to Satan, they come off as bumbling, dull, pompous, and two-dimensional.

Yet Milton never intended to decisively reprove Satan from without—he understood sinfulness too well for that. Instead, Satan is left to be the architect of his own suffering, to build his own hell both literally and figuratively. Once we get past the enthusiasm of rebellion and the glamor of Satan’s diabolical rhetoric, we are forced to observe how utterly miserable he becomes. Lonely, loveless, racked by grief and envy yet fossilized by pride, Satan himself becomes the demonstration of the inadequacy of the Satanic viewpoint. By the end of the poem, if we have read carefully, we have been led to appreciate how right Satan was about the importance of individuality, critical thinking, and resisting tyranny, yet how wrong he was, on the basis of such thoughts, to try to elevate himself to the level of deity, and how devastatingly pride can destroy the souls of those it infects. Satan’s failure, misery, and wrongheadedness do not destroy his grandeur—rather, his grandeur only brings home to us all the more powerfully how easily great gifts and virtues can be corrupted, how seductive sin can be, and what waste occurs when it is given into. As A.C. Bradley noted, it is this sense of waste which lies at the heart of Macbeth’s tragic effect as well.

Nor need a character be outright evil to be the object of anti-heroic irony. Consider the case of Ivan Karamazov, whose only “crime” is to be an atheist intellectual. In the most famous section of Dostoevsky’s masterpiece, Ivan speaks movingly and convincingly of divine injustice, using arguments which we feel must have tormented Dostoevsky himself during his own struggles with faith. In one of the most explicit yet effective uses of point-counterpoint in literature, Dostoevsky immediately follows this famous indictment with an achingly beautiful account of Father Zosima’s religious meditations, which indirectly respond to the seemingly irrefutable accusations against God leveled by Ivan. Through the thoughts and actions of Zosima and Ivan’s brother Alyosha, Dostoevsky offers a subtle rebuttal to Ivan while never discounting or diffusing the gravity of his serious critiques, and frames The Brothers Karamazov as a battle for the soul of mankind, caught between atheist rationality and religious transcendence. Later, we watch in sorrow and horror as Ivan drives himself mad in theological despair, culminating in a hallucination of a demon which is one of the great scenes in literature. Dostoevsky’s position is clear: the path of holistic wisdom leads to faith, the path of cold rationalization to angst and lunacy. Yet rather than a banal affirmation of traditional values, The Brothers Karamazov is one of the greatest novels of all time precisely because it provides complex, sympathetic characters on both sides of the issue, deals unflinchingly, fairly, and insightfully with the great problems of existence, and while it suggests a vision and a verdict, ultimately leaves it to the reader to seek a road to salvation for themselves.

From these two examples alone, we can see that the Romantic anti-hero comes in a variety of forms. Some are diabolical supermen like Ulysses, Manfred, Faust, Ahab, and Brand; others are absurd dreamers like Don Quixote and Michael Kohlhaas; still others are neurasthenic brooders like Hamlet, Ivan Karamazov, and Antoine Roquentin. The author’s treatment of the anti-hero may be completely serious, as in Paradise Lost, mockingly playful, as in Eugene Onegin, or savagely satirical, as in Madame Bovary.

The Romantic anti-hero is an individual who is intelligent, charismatic, selfish, prideful, and relentlessly devoted to an ideal which is untenable within the limitations of reality and human nature. When such individuals are not merely valorized, but convincingly shown to be simultaneously virtuous and vicious, seductive and wrongheaded, grand and wretched, a great and morally complex work of art may be achieved—one which does not recklessly assent to Romantic egotism and emotionalism, but objectifies these elements in unforgettable characters in order to both faithfully portray something of human nature and make us more aware of Romantic hazards as hazards, and thereby calibrate us to a more salubrious vision of reality.

Elijah Perseus Blumov is a poet, critic, host of the Versecraft podcast and Substack, and Translations Editor at Literary Matters. His work has been published or is forthcoming in venues such as Birmingham Poetry Review, Image, Rust and Moth, Tar River Poetry, and others. His first book, Against Oblivion, is forthcoming from Measure Press.