Dear Republic,

We're honored to run this harrowing account of family struggle.

-ROL

GIVING UP THE HOUSE

When we bought our house in 2013, one of the first things my wife said was, “we don’t really belong here.” She was talking about the financial aspect—the only reason we were able to afford it was because my mother-in-law had given us money from the sale of her home to make a down payment. Her husband had recently died and she wanted to live with us. We chose the house because it had a guest cottage for her.

Our previous house had been small and cozy with tiny front and back yards. Someone once described sitting in the dining room as like being inside a submarine. It barely had any closet space. We had spent 12 happy years raising our daughter in that house. It was filled with joyful memories: my wife walking into the tv room carrying an assortment of crackers and announcing she was in labor; bathing our infant in the kitchen sink; our 4-year old daughter attaching a binder clip to my nipple when I was reading her a bedtime story, prompting me to jump up and howl in pain as if I had been shot (that memory may not exactly be joyful but in retrospect, it’s pretty hilarious). We were small-house people, and moving into the new place was disorienting. The ceilings in the living room seemed ridiculously high and the entire house had a cavernous feel. It sat on a double lot with a fountain in front and a pool and hot tub in back. Although it certainly wasn’t a mansion, it had the feeling of an estate—an estate that an eccentric uncle we barely knew had left to us in his will. About a month after we moved in, my wife walked into a low-hanging tree branch near the side of the house and ended up with a concussion. Although we aren’t particularly superstitious or ritualistic people, we burned sage in an attempt to cleanse the house of the bad energy we were feeling.

Our previously peaceful life quickly became chaotic. Our daughter, always a bit shy and anxious, but sweet-natured, loving and doted on, began to struggle mightily. It started with the standard run-ins with middle-school mean girls. Then her grades began to plummet (she had always been an A student). When she was in 8th grade, we spent a night at the emergency room of the Children’s Hospital after she had thoughts of self harm. When she was 15 we caught her smoking weed in the back yard before school. We were simultaneously incredulous and panicked. We grounded her and gave her stern lectures about the effects of marijuana on a developing brain. Constant battles ensued—tears, yelling, slamming doors. The difficulties with our daughter piled up quicker than we could sort them out. Anxiety and depression stalked her and although she was seeing a therapist, it didn’t seem to help much. She and a friend were suspended from school for a week for bringing weed to campus. She began to have bouts of extreme nausea, which we intuited were brought on by anxiety. She would be sick for days, alternating between vomiting and taking hot baths—the only thing that soothed her roiling stomach. There were visits to the emergency room and calls to mobile IV units to rehydrate her after days of throwing up.

She made it through high school by the skin of her teeth. She had missed so many classes that I suspect they let her graduate just to get rid of her. On graduation day, it was touch and go whether she would overcome her anxiety enough to attend the ceremony. That period is a blur to me now. While it was happening, it seemed both surreal and all too real. If, as they say, there’s no instruction manual for raising a child, there sure as hell isn’t an instructional manual for raising a child who’s struggling with mental illness. Every day offered up a new psychic emergency. All three of us were tired, confused and approaching hopelessness.

Our daughter went off to a college about 2 hours away. She came home nearly every weekend with tales of anxiety, depression and loneliness. During the second semester of her freshman year when COVID hit and the students were sent home, she stopped attending online classes and failed all her courses. For the next year she barely left the house. She would sleep 18 hours a day, a weighted blanket covering her curled up form and a stuffed animal nearby. After a breakup with her boyfriend, she spiraled further downward, rarely leaving her bed or eating. After days of pleading with her, she agreed to attend an outpatient treatment facility. She went for a few months but then failed a drug test and ended up in a group home for a month. After she returned home, she inadvertently set fire to the guest house while pre-heating the oven (her grandmother had left plastic containers in there). In trying to grapple with the stress and heartbreak of all this, my wife and I went through our own dark nights of the soul, our mental health almost as fragile as our daughter’s. I started drinking heavily. Several times I found my wife unconscious on the floor after she had suddenly passed out. The doctors couldn’t find anything wrong with her—it had to be the cumulative effect of years of unrelenting emotional turmoil.

Our daughter eventually made tentative steps toward resuming her education and moved into an apartment near the local college. Around the same time, my mother-in-law agreed to go to a retirement home after a brush with death resulting from an untreated urinary tract infection. With both of them gone, we couldn’t wait to free ourselves from the house, which was not only a container for traumatic memories but was becoming financially unsustainable. Things kept breaking: the air conditioning unit, the hot water heater, the picture window in the living room, which shattered when the excitable dog our daughter acquired during COVID crashed into it. The massive utility bills were killing us.

My wife threw herself into selling the house and ridding ourselves of all inessential possessions. I pitched in but mostly just observed with wonder the determination with which she sought to extricate us from the House of Suffering. We took a gamble and before the house even listed we moved into an apartment (the exact size of the house in which we had been so happy). Although we got a good offer almost immediately, while the house was under contract we wrung our hands over each step of the process: the home inspection, the demand for repairs, the appraisal. We feared that the deal could fall apart at any time.

About a week before we closed on the house, my wife got a call from her cousin saying that my wife’s aunt (her mother’s sister) had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer. “Everybody’s dying,” my wife said after hanging up the phone (two of her friends’ mothers were near death and her own mother had recently suffered a stroke). Within minutes of that call, I felt an overwhelming urge to go to the house. The talk of death had tripped a wire in my unconscious: the part of my life that had been intertwined with the house was about to die and I couldn’t let it go without trying to make peace with it. I walked slowly through the empty rooms, my footsteps echoing in the cavernous space that had so disconcerted me when we first moved in. A wave of emotion hit me—a mixture of grief and nostalgia and a desperate clinging to the pain I had experienced there. It had been so horrible and yet I wasn’t ready to give it up. The house had been a poisonous vine wrapped around my neck, but just as I began to cut it away, I found that I would miss the pressure of its confinement. As I moved through the rooms a mantra sounded in my brain: This is where it all happened. The walls were witnesses.

Each day while driving home from work, I found myself drawn to the empty house, compelled to walk through the rooms. I touched the walls and the counters. I stared at myself in the bathroom mirror, my eyes red-rimmed from crying. I spoke to the house: I’ll miss you. Be good to the people who are moving in. I touched each tree and plant in the backyard and blessed them. Standing by the pool, I bowed in each direction. There were moments when all this felt ridiculous, but I knew it was beyond my control. Something deep inside me was forcing me to enact these rituals.

On the day before we were to turn over the house to the new owner, I asked my wife to take one final walk through it with me. I made it to the living room before the tears started. By the time I got to the bedroom, I was sobbing. She held me and whispered that it was healthy and good to grieve. “I did my grieving in stages,” she said, “but you’re doing it all at once.”

A week after we sold the house we took our daughter to buy a used car. She traded in her old one, a Honda CRV that looked like it had been in a demolition derby. It was full of dents from multiple fender benders. The tail light was smashed and the bumper was hanging halfway off. The interior had all kinds of stains. Just before she got in her new car, my daughter started crying, saying she needed to say goodbye to the CRV. She walked around it, stroking it lovingly and sobbing. “I went through so much in this car. It’s hard to let it go,” she said. I knew exactly how she felt.

This piece has been anonymized.