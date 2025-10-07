Dear Republic,

GROWING UP AUTISTIC IN A WORLD THAT PRETENDS TO UNDERSTAND YOU

Growing up, I didn’t know I had autism. The term Asperger’s Syndrome is no longer used, but that’s the specific type I have—and being female only made it harder to square with people’s expectations. I didn’t know the word for it back then, but I might as well have worn it on my forehead, because I was strange enough to stand out to everyone, from children and teachers to other parents.

I wasn’t the kind of “different” little girls get praised for being. Not quirky, not precocious in a way that wins talent shows or comes across as charming. Just odd. Isolated. The sort of weird where other kids avoid you, and adults tilt their heads in pity or confusion, and wonder if you’re doing okay.

Compared to other children, I was driven less by toys and games than by questions. Other toddlers around me were excited by candy, puppies, bouncy houses. It’s not that I disliked all of those things—though back then, I did dislike dogs (too loud, too unclean, too much chaos) and bouncy houses (same problem, except with children). I loved my RC monster truck, my Batman action figure, and my collection of toy insects that I pranked my mom with. But those were all secondary to what really mattered to me, namely, asking endless questions and learning as much as possible.

My mother has reminded me many times that one of my first complete sentences was, “I don’t know enough about this world.” When adults ran out of patience for my questions (or admitted they didn’t know), my 36-inches-tall self would announce this phrase like a verdict. My other favorite word was “actually.” Apparently toddler-me was already correcting grown-ups on factual errors—a habit I never really outgrew.

Books quickly became my main obsession. At the library, while my sister picked out picture books, I returned to my mother with stacks of nonfiction tomes on single topics—volcanoes, sea creatures, spiders, dinosaurs, galaxies, ecosystems. She negotiated a compromise: she and my sister would choose picture books to balance out my dry, informative selections, since previously she had begged me to let her read me something besides nonfiction.

My dad encouraged me in his own way. He found me lizards, spiders, and snakes to examine, took me to butterfly gardens, and—best of all—took me fishing. All the time.

Fishing was the center of my early childhood, my favorite activity since age three. At the time, I thought fishing was the most exciting activity on the face of the earth, because you never knew when one would bite, and that fish lived in its own vibrant world you couldn’t see. When you brought it up out of the water, the fish got to see a whole new world—your world—and you got to stand there looking at this fish, which was this creature that had a secret life nothing like your own.

I felt connected to the fish, In a way, they represented my awe of the world, my love of its creatures and their mysteries.

As a kid I felt things deeply, and was passionate about learning as much as I could. It’s not even that I wanted to learn, but that I couldn’t resist it. From age three to six, I was completely enchanted by the marvels of the world. Motivated, curious, grateful for life. I never wanted anything to change.

The End of Fishing, My Kindergarten Reality Check

My first life sentence

…And then kindergarten happened.

My first day of school wasn’t traumatic in the usual sense. No bullies, no accidents. Or, if there were bullies—as there later would be—I was oblivious to them. What struck me instead was the feeling of stagnation. For the first time, the duties I was tasked with felt detached from anything that mattered.

I’d been pulled out of a magical, unstructured environment filled with bugs and books and family, and dropped into a classroom where the assignment was to cut and color a gingerbread man. To make matters worse, anyone who was a girl had to draw eyelashes on theirs, in order “to make it a gingerbread girl.” This arbitrary command upset me so much that I kept insisting to the teacher that the boys should have to draw eyelashes too—after all, boys also have eyelashes.

I simply could not fathom why we were made to do such silly, inconsequential things when there was a whole world of facts waiting to be unveiled.

When my mother picked me up after school, she asked how it went.

I said, “I have to go back tomorrow.”

“Yes,” she replied.

“And the next day.”

“Yes.”

“And the day after that.”

Another yes.

Then I told her: “I’m never going fishing again.”

That’s exactly how it felt—like a life sentence. Over the years my mother would say, “It’s funny, you had it all figured out from day one. And you felt your life was over.”

I carried that feeling through every school year after, always daydreaming about the final day. The problem I came to realize is, school never really ends. You swap it for a job (most likely a bullsh*t one), and then you do what you can to travel back to your meaningful world. It’s not that I ever let go of mine. It’s more that I’ve had to keep searching for knowledge in spite of all the things you’re supposed to do instead.

That world—the one with childlike wonder—still motivates me, but it often feels disconnected from the one everyone else seems obligated to inhabit. Sometimes you can bottle a piece of it and let a little spill into the mundane side. But it never fully merges, partly because you want to protect it.

Kid-me is still me. Just with more confidence, more unread books stacked up, fewer bugs in jars, and no escaped crayfish in the pantry.

Autism, & Rules That Don’t Make Sense

Anatomically incorrect sharks and other injustices

In addition to the sense that school was a Kafkaesque labyrinth with no exit and not enough windows, it also introduced me to rules. Endless rules, many of them unspoken. Rules that made little sense, rules that could get you in trouble even when you thought you were following them, and rules teachers could bend or enforce whenever it suited them.

Take the hammerhead shark incident. My kindergarten teacher drew one on the board and put the eyes in the wrong spot. I spoke up—factually, innocently—to correct her. She told me to raise my hand. So I stuck my hand in the air. Then I corrected her again. She grew irritated. She gave me another rule: “wait to be called on.”

So I raised my hand and waited. When she ignored me, I repeated myself. Now she looked at me like I’d broken some sacred teacher code that you should never, ever break. Then she moved on without fixing her drawing.

I sat there, bewildered. Why hadn’t she corrected it? Did she not hear me? There was no way she hadn’t. Did she not believe me? Or, most confusingly, did she simply not care? She had all the information she needed to make her drawing accurate. Who wouldn’t want to do that?

This became the main pattern. Adults assumed I was being disobedient when I was merely trying to be factual, meticulous, or honest. I was terrified of breaking rules I didn’t understand, so I often overcorrected. I was so afraid of not putting toys away on time after play period that I avoided toys altogether, choosing instead to sit with a book I could shelve instantly if prompted. And still, I was blamed. Once, a teacher scolded me for not cleaning up blocks another child had abandoned. She assumed it was me, and that was enough to upset me for at least a week—though not as long as the hammerhead shark incident.

I’ve talked to non-autistic friends who also feared rules, and some of them told me they felt guilt when punished. I never felt guilt unless I was genuinely in the wrong. Most of the time, I felt injustice. I knew I was right, and the adult was wrong. I don’t say that egotistically, and I wasn’t always right—but when I was, I knew it. What I didn’t know was how to argue without escalating the situation or getting “yelled at” again. So I stayed silent, and grew more anxious—without yet knowing the word anxiety.

Perhaps what unsettled me most was that, amidst all these nonsensical rules, I couldn’t even tell if adults cared about truth, or if they only cared sometimes—and if so, when? Did accuracy matter to them? Or were they content to assume what you did and why, rather than ask? This didn’t seem to bother most other kids. I felt old when I was a kid, and I worried about all the curiosity that had gone to waste in school. At the age of 7, I remember being excited for the day I’d get to retire, and pursue all the things I wanted to.

I didn’t know then that this dynamic—people inventing motives for me when they didn’t understand me, ignoring evidence to the contrary—would persist throughout my life. The rules changed, but the assumptions remained.

Being Empathetic, But Looking Insensitive

How to lose friends and upset Clara

Silence and strangeness defined much of my school life, along with a ton—and I mean a TON—of books I breezed through reading alone. I didn’t really “get” other children, and they didn’t get me at all. The topics that fascinated me, like the Mariana Trench, how eyeballs evolved, or endless overly deep questions like “what if Earth is actually a tiny atom in some larger being’s universe, one that knows nothing of our existence”—meant nothing to them.

And when I tried to mirror them, it usually backfired pretty badly.

One example came in third grade. At my new school, I had managed to befriend a group of popular girls. One of them, Clara, had lost her mother due to cancer. I didn’t know.

One day during recess, Clara got upset. At first I thought it was part of the “House” game we were playing, because her “daughter” in the game had broken one of her rules. As usual, they made me play the Dad (because no one else wanted to), and I accepted the role.

For the record, I did not like House (I thought it was a boring, uninventive, vapid game), but the thing is, most other little girls do like it—and if you want to be friends with other girls who are normal, you have to play along. Also, I had already learned the hard way that suggesting a more interesting alternative—like roleplaying as sailors battling the devastating health impacts of scurvy, dehydration and famine—will get you exactly zero friends, because, believe it or not, nobody else wants to play that game. So you have to keep it to yourself.

Anyway, when Clara started crying, I figured she was either the best actress on the playground or she was actually upset. It soon became clear it was the latter. I wanted to understand. So I asked one of the other girls why she was crying. She whispered, “Today’s the anniversary of when Clara lost her mom.”

Okay, I thought. I didn’t fully grasp what that meant, but I felt bad for Clara and wanted to comfort her.

So I turned to Clara and said, “I hope you find your mom soon.”

Clara burst into tears again. The other girls glared at me, as if I had said something cruel. One asked, “Are you serious?”

I even took that literally. I mentally replayed the conversation, trying to check my logic. Then it hit me.

I turned back to Clara and said, “Your mom is dead?”

Neither Clara nor the others heard the question mark at the end of that sentence. Or if they did, they didn’t take it as a question; they apparently took it as me being blunt and cruel. They cast me out of the group, told me never to hang out with them again. They said I had hurt their friend, and that was unforgivable.

I was horrified when I realized what had happened. I had wanted the truth so I could comfort her. The version of me they saw, cold and unempathetic, was completely at odds with the reality: that I cared, deeply, maybe too much, and I wanted to understand.

They wrote me off instantly, permanently, over one misunderstanding. That baffled me then—and I’d see it again later, mostly with female friends who could decode the flick of an eyebrow but somehow missed the point of what I was saying.

Silence, Observation, Masking

Seventeen years of observation to pass as normal

By middle school, I was nearly mute in class. I responded to teachers with silence or stares. I had no real friends, just opportunistic kids who took advantage of my snacks, until my mom found out and told me what they were doing. Academics were extremely easy. Athletics too. I was a three-sport athlete, at the top of my class, generally liked by teachers, and seen as some sort of weird, quiet genius. Also a rule-follower—which, for the record, I hated.

But socially, school was a minefield. I preferred to observe rather than participate. I wanted to be known by someone, but not at the cost of being humiliated.

College offered me a reset. Nobody knew I was the weird, too-smart-to-be-normal girl. So I tried something new: a more nuanced form of mimicry. Seventeen years of silently observing people, finally put to use.

I learned that many of the easily likeable women complimented one another’s hair or shoes when meeting someone new, so I did that—and yes, it worked. I joined late-night girl-talk sessions on the dorm floor, something I’d never been part of before, and figured out how to react in ways that made people actually want to share their feelings with me, rather than deciding I was contrarian or adversarial just because I didn’t emote on cue/react clearly enough.

I developed a dry sense of humor that sometimes left people unsure whether I was joking. I also lived separate lives depending on which “brand” of friend I was with—tennis friends in one file, philosophy club friends in another. I worried the versions of me wouldn’t match if they ever collided, so I kept my circles separate.

Later I learned there was a word for it, “masking.”

Diagnosis and Autism Labelling

Finding the label for what everyone already knew

Eventually, I found out I had autism. My journey to diagnosis started when I uploaded my raw DNA to Promethease and saw the classic Asperger’s Syndrome markers (it’s sort of a complex process that’s not completely black-and-white, but I am a nerd), and went from there. It runs in my family. My younger cousin was diagnosed with autism as a baby, before I was, and it caused some drama—partly because it forced relatives to confront that if he had it, I probably did too. Denial came first but gave way to later understanding and compassion.

Part of me is glad I hadn’t been diagnosed with autism as a child. If I had, maybe I would have given up on learning all the social rules, or assumed fitting in was impossible. Maybe I would’ve resigned myself to being “the autistic kid” and had a more grim outlook for myself, I don’t know. Maybe everyone would have treated me differently, like I’d always be so quiet/weird, and maybe that would have made me stuck in those labels longer, though they were labels I desperately wanted to break out of.

That said, I was incredibly fortunate to have a stable, supportive family. My father was humble, stoic, direct, and practical. He tells me he raised me the same way he raised my brothers, including me in projects around the house and outside, which I naturally loved, unlike activities more typically considered “girly.” He always said what he meant. That gave me confidence to do the same.

My mother was socially intelligent, empathetic, loving. She did everything right without knowing I had autism: she advocated for me, corrected misunderstandings from other adults, nourished my intellect, tolerated and accepted all my unorthodox tastes, and gave me endless communication tips. She was filled with wisdom for handling stress, fear, anger, and how to love yourself.

My sister deserves credit too. As a socially conscious, non-autistic sibling, she probably accelerated my social growth more than she even realizes. She always understood me, but also gave me pointers on what was cool vs. uncool. I’m sure she spared me some embarrassment by stepping in at the right times.

In general, I see autism as inseparable from my personality; I literally wouldn’t be me without it. I’m not a fan of labels, but I can’t ignore that not knowing left me vulnerable. Once I got good at masking, I sometimes blamed myself for misunderstandings and missed cues, for being accused of motives I didn’t have, and for being easier to take advantage of. Without the diagnosis, I fell into letting people write my narrative for me—not because I agreed with what they said, but because I didn’t know how to explain mine. I even went through a phase in which I’d sometimes answer personal questions with harmless shortcuts—white lies or humor—because my actual thinking wasn’t easy to translate quickly into something others could follow. My real reasoning often needed more steps than the moment allowed.

Is Autistic Communication an “Upgrade”?

Say what you mean, revolutionary concept

I’ve landed on a notion that autistic communication isn’t just different, but that it’s often more effective.

Neurotypical communication is riddled with indirectness. Some of it is polite, some of it manipulative, but all of it adds layers of confusion. People say less than they mean, more than they mean, or things they don’t mean at all. They imply, hedge, posture, contradict themselves, and then insist that’s “normal,” while autistic people are told to “adapt” (to how much?). And then they wonder why miscommunication is constant, why propaganda works so well, why whole societies fall for bad arguments.

I can’t speak for all autistic people (which is why I sometimes still use the word “Asperger’s”—at least it gives others a rough sketch of what mine looks like). But in general, autistic communication is literal, direct, information-dense. If I say something, I mean it. If I didn’t say something, just ask me—I’ll tell you—there’s no reason to wonder/speculate. Bluntness sounds rude if you’re used to treating ritualized indirectness as kindness (and obviously, there’s a difference between being direct and being an asshole).

Meanwhile, I spent years dissecting interaction like some amateur anthropologist. Every friendship, every failure, every punishment went into the dataset in my mind. Pattern recognition, motive dissection. Mentally replaying tone of voice or enigmatic idioms in a loop. Reverse-engineering things most people absorb through osmosis. It was like being a fish yanked out of the water and forced to study the fishermen on their boat. What people saw as a deficit turned out to be more like my training.

Fishing, Again.

Autism, insight, and the case for childlike wonder

Having autism doesn’t mean I lack empathy. It just made me harder to read—particularly as a girl, given how much value is placed on women’s ability to intuit and mirror social signals. I’ve always felt things deeply, just not in the way people expected, so they assumed the feelings weren’t there—or projected their own onto me.

Masking definitely has its uses; it’s like manually translating yourself into a dialect everyone else speaks, even if it feels clunky coming out of your mouth. Sometimes you do it because you don’t want to hand your full self to everyone you meet, and sometimes just to make sure you come across as polite. But it never feels natural. You have to remember the steps, when to use them, and hope you don’t trip over the process. In that sense, autism forced me to learn social awareness the way someone learns a second language: deliberately, piece by piece, instead of absorbing it without effort.

I never had the option to coast on intuition. My brain won’t stop pressing for evidence, patterns, clarity. Sometimes it’s exhausting (for me and others). Sometimes it feels like an advantage over the norm.

But then there are people whose intuition works like its own kind of superpower. They can read a room before anyone says a word, sense emotions I haven’t even named yet. It’s almost the inverse of autism: where I break things down piece by piece, they take in the whole picture at once using different clues. I’ve learned a lot from people like that, especially when they put their perceptions into words I never would’ve thought of. A lot of my closest friends have those opposite strengths, though having autistic friends has its own kind of usefulness too.

So I don’t think autistic people are the only ones with lessons to give. It goes both ways. But if I had to guess, I’d say the political and social world could use a few more autistic traits. More curiosity. More of that naïve search for truth people dismiss but secretly need. Less comfort with half-drawn hammerheads that everyone pretends are fine because the teacher said so. Less busywork sold to us as meaning.

Honestly, the world could use more fishing too—sitting with what you don’t know, waiting to see what comes up, and actually looking at it instead of talking around it. Feeling love for something that looks nothing like you, that lives in a different world entirely. I still love creatures, and I still want to learn about them, but I’ve realized people aren’t so different. You pull them up out of their own hidden waters, try to see them clearly, and half the time they thrash or slip away before you ever understand them.

That’s still what I’m doing: asking questions, trying to see things as they are, not as the rules or the mainstream group consensus says they should be. It’s messy and often lonely. But I think kid-me was right—that there’s value in it. Maybe even the kind of childlike wonder worth bottling, so at least a little of it spills into the rest of the world.

Rickie Elizabeth

