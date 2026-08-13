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Bosquet
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Hola , Buen Relato. Me Gusto Especialmente Éstas Frases: " Sin importar la fuente, una vez que algo me fascina, reflexionar sobre mi muerte a un nivel minucioso me consume. Es como estar enredado en un manto de desesperación del que no puedo desprenderme. Para mí, la rumiación se da de dos maneras ". Un Saludo.

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