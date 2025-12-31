Dear Republic,

We close out 2025 with ROL Veteran Kit Noussis, who concludes our three part Service Jobs debate in style. From fruit-pap pouches and Goethe to Ancien Régime France, Seinfeld, and a Canadian Bread Cabal, this is one final banger that you won't want to miss.

-ROL

HISTORY WILL ABSOLVE THE SOUP NAZI

“The bread won’t scan? I guess it must be free, then.” Haha, I’ve heard that one before, Ma’am. Do you have a rewards card? Do you need a bag today?

Retail employees will tell you they’re tired of this joke. For me, it’s not a matter of it being stale. Such a well-worn phrase is like ‘Good Morning,’ or ‘Cold Out There, Eh?’ I’m grateful for such pleasantries, but not the checkout joke: it is a humiliating reminder that I am one of the dispensers on the face of a huge machine which I am forbidden to fiddle with.

Like the Baháʼí God, the Weston foods empire has many approaches: Loblaw’s, Fortinos, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills… I’ve done bits in a few of them. In the more upscale ‘banners’, they will put pointless awnings above the deli counter, or pictures of dew-speckled tomatoes on the wall a la Subway. It seems that when people pay a premium, they want to feel like they are in a medieval fair.

The sublime Baha’i Temple in Wilmette, IL at dusk. MichaelDPhotos. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Baha%27i_Temple_at_Dusk.jpg

That gets me thinking about ancient régime France, where it was illegal to give out handbills advertising a fixed price (forget about digitized tags with surge pricing). You could—and would—haggle for anything. At work, if I had taken the liberty of changing the price of a block of cheese one dollar up or down, that would have been considered a perfectly legal reason to ‘let me go’. And here’s another surprise: because of the greater attention lavished by shopkeepers on customers under the old regime, it was considered an utter no-no to leave a store without buying anything; you certainly wouldn’t come in, look around, then leave without saying a word.

This all changed in the 19th century with the modern store, which was an innovation in circulation that corresponded to massive contemporary changes in production and consumption. Londoners and Parisians could purchase an expanded range of mid-quality goods: factory-stamped pots and pans, off-the-rack dresses. Mechanized production enabled high volumes but required thinner markups, so it was no longer worthwhile for a shopkeeper to haggle. On top of that, hiring waged workers from across the metropolis (as opposed to tightly-bound apprentices) meant that the underlings could no longer be trusted to bargain in the best interests of the overlings.

It seems like these changes made life smoother and sweeter for the consumer. She could own more things than ever before. But what did we lose? The social interaction of attending the market or shop was reduced to spectating in silence, since modern techniques of packaging and advertising could substitute for the hawker’s patter. The visual field got richer, prices came down, but the social and aural suffered.

I’ll set the scene:

Establishing shot on a desert Bazaar. Close-up on a blue-jawed merchant, gesticulating to a matronly woman:

“I cannot let this fine shawl leave my hands for less than twenty silver pieces. If you ask fifteen, you are beggaring my children!” says the merchant.

“I shall not call you a cheat, but a flatterer. Do you take me for a silly maiden? Look at my hands: you say how many children have they raised? I can’t go a copper above seventeen.”

It was all part of the dance and the game. You know everyone is hamming it up, and you don’t take it personally. That’s the shield that a masquerade provides. Now, instead of expressing oneself to the shopkeep, we express our own values in an inward Cartesian reflection: “I’m more of a Fisherman’s Friend type-guy than a Ricola guy; They’re cheaper and stronger. But I don’t judge anyone who feels differently. A man’s lozenge is his own decision.”

One can be forgiven for believing that haggling has disappeared. Like everything else, it has been refined and specialized. Every day, perhaps at the Cheesecake Factory, men in Patagonia quarter-zips sit down to their treats and broker deals: “C’mon Jerry, can you come down on the Naan bread a bit? In this economy, Value-tier don’t want to pay that much for a non-bread. Get it? Alright, lemme know by EOD.” In this way, the price of teracalories of bread is negotiated. Before the start of D, it will flow along the highways on a fleet of trucks to be shelved by sleepy ‘merchandisers’, and everyone who doesn’t shoplift will pay the exact same price to eat it.

Like in the bazaar, the elite deals still work on charm and handshakes. Consider that this year, half a billion dollars was returned to Canadians by a class action lawsuit. To get in line for your $25 share, all you had to do is go to a weird website, give your name and DOB, then click the box that asserts you purchased bread sometime between 2001 and 2021. If you abstained from bread for twenty years, I’m sorry, but you get nothing, you lose, good day sir.

How did this happen? The bread-making and the bread-selling oligopolies were caught fixing prices. The guys in quarter-zips agreed to raise the unit price by seven cents wholesale and ten cents retail; this happened at least twice. With public statistics you can do a back-of-the-envelope calculation: the take must’ve been in the billions, which means the retribution from the class action is a small fraction of what was filched. The really maddening fact, though, is that even the haggling over justice is permitted to go on behind closed doors. In exchange for ‘cooperating’ with the government investigators, Weston foods did a limited hangout: they never had to name names or give figures in public.

This is the type of thing that would cross my mind when I was wearing that company’s uniform. Could I strike a deal with my customers to knock a dollar off Doritos and split the difference? Of course not; straight to jail. And on my break, when I hustle to the Dollarama to buy a can of tuna, may I haggle with the cashier? Or would they look at me like a crazy person? “Were you born yesterday, or are you a time-traveler?”

I’m not a fool, I’ve just learned too much to go along with it anymore. Labor is a means to an end. How can I take pride in my work when I barely have any say in how it happens or why? Many times, the algorithm that juggles the just-in-time logistics would instruct me to bring ten cans of spam from to the floor. It did not know that the only ordained spot for the cans was partially occupied by a load-bearing pillar; the general algorithm is blind to the material quirks of any particular store. I would end up with too many cans for the space, but there are no empty spaces for reasons of consumer psychology. It is forbidden for me to rearrange the shelves to save time; I am the glue that binds the algorithm to the customer, so handling these glitches is my purpose. Like the prices, the visual arrangement of the shelves is a private, detailed deliberation between people who get paid a lot more than I do. They decide, for example, that candy and gum should go where you stand the longest—since that’s where the Sirens have time to do their work.

So many opportunities to express my human potential are foreclosed: socially, bodily , mathematically, the fruits are rotting on my vines. They will replace me with a machine as soon as robots can stack spray-sunscreen on a high shelf without dropping any.

Goethe said that the greatest happiness comes from using our talents; maybe the robots are getting happier, then, as we shift towards full automation. Between working, commuting, sleeping and ‘recharging’, I’m left to find my happiness in the gaps. When the algorithm sends me on another Sisyphean errand, or when I glimpse my least-favorite item to shelve, I do something that I presume a machine would never: I stash my scanning gizmo in the adult diapers and pretend to spend fifteen minutes looking for it. I furrow my brow and mutter ‘where is that thing’ while I try to find the combination of thoughts that will suppress my urge to walk out the door in silence, like a customer may, never to return.

These jobs don’t hone my virtues, they allow one or two of them to be expressed on the company’s terms while strictly excluding all the others, forcing everything into a grid and onto a clock. Submitting to the reality of the grocery store is unlike learning to adapt your body to the guitar or the basketball court, which offer profound communions with the real world and our fellows. Any social bonds that are incidentally gleaned from retail work are a small consolation to me, since they usually evaporate at a puff of air. When the right to silence and purely instrumental interaction is enforced, emotional labor becomes just as robotic as the manual.

I heard the Starbucks CEO is struggling to hold the line on the custom of writing personal inscriptions on every cup (Aww, she put a heart in the ‘I’). In the crush to crank out more drinks in less time, baristas have dropped the habit. Still, the CEO wants them to make ‘connections’ with every customer. I’m in favor of that policy, as long as an equal and opposite rule is instituted as a condition of buying a coffee. History will absolve The Soup Nazi from Seinfeld.

If you can’t be a Karen, and you can’t be this guy, what are you free to become?

Alexander Sorondo says that at all of his shitty jobs, he would gladly have traded a pint of blood to go home one hour early with pay. I agree wholeheartedly, but allow me to remove my Loblaws’s polo and don my quarter-zip to haggle for better: I leave early today and give the blood tomorrow. No deal? C’mon boss, I always give you my time up front. What if I sweeten the juice? I promise that by tomorrow morning, it will be at least 10% ABV.

Kit Noussis is a Canadian malingerer who hides out in southern China. He graduated from now-defunct Quest University in Squamish B.C. His interests include translation, sonic environments, and the philosophy of mental illness.