Dear Republic,

We discovered Sophie Ruthven through her introduction and translated section of Mikael Yvesand’s Hang City, a coming-of-age novel about Northern Sweden that has become a bit of a hit among Stockholm’s literati. Sophie doesn’t just translate Swedish, she also translates Norwegian and German. Below she writes on the 30th anniversary of the cult Norwegian novel “Naïve. Super.”

-ROL

HITTING THE WALL

A number of years ago I befriended someone travelling. We only saw each other for a few days in real life, but we became quite close for a long time afterwards, in the way you can over messenger, from different countries far away. I can’t speak from his perspective, but the way I saw it we ended up helping each other through a liminal period.

We sent each other pictures of our lives: pictures of work, of deserts, of snow. It always made me happy to see someone else’s perspective. Put mine into it. Not because one of us was doing things better or worse, but just because I knew someone else was out there, doing things their way, and I got to take part, in a way. That was great.

We recommended things to each other: music, Wikipedia pages, books. I said one of my favourites was Naïve. Super by Norwegian writer Erlend Loe, but I wasn’t sure how easy it would be to find a copy where he was. Some months later I got a photo of his hand holding a small black paperback with colourful circles on the cover. I thought it was pretty neat that he’d not only found the book but found the same copy I had.

I’m not usually one for publication anniversaries, but 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of Naïve. Super, so when I stumbled across my copy recently, it felt like things made sense.

The 25-year-old narrator has hit The Wall. Seeking that elusive vision, “perspective”, he takes himself out of his studies, out of his old apartment, and into his absent brother’s. He’s not sure where his brother is—abroad, somewhere—nor how he has so much money. But these are details, would-be embellishments to the everyday which is being pared down to its essential elements in an attempt to feel ok. What follows is a series of attempts in nineties Norway to piece himself back together without a map, working from the ground up. And like other works of Loe’s available in English, such as Doppler, this deeply serious moment for an individual is kept light, full of humour, and endlessly playful even with the big questions. Only in Naïve. Super, the protagonist is actually at an age where few strings are attached, and so, if you need to start over alone, this is both practically and morally more feasible.

The narrator throws a ball against a wall as needed, hammers away at a Brio hammer-and-peg toy (also as needed) and writes emails to a physicist enquiring about the distressing nature of time. But he isn’t completely isolated. Occasionally he faxes his friend Kim at a weather station in the far north of Norway, his “good friend” who must be lonely up there. His “bad friend” is best avoided, and one lewd evening out is enough to convince the narrator the appellations applied to both friends are correct. And he hears from his brother, who is not somewhere in Africa after all, but in the Americas: the overseas beacon of modernity and happenings that was New York in the mid-nineties. After some back and forth, the brother insists on getting his younger sibling across the Atlantic for some perspective.

He is sure that seeing things unimaginable in his own life will help the young man find a way through this period. The narrator has also just met a girl he likes, and her insistence that he seize the opportunity is enough to push him onto the plane.

The airiness of the story from the get-go means it’s no spoiler to say he does find a way: he observes, attempts, intertwines himself with others, seeing everything from the outside without even really understanding he’s having any impact on the world or the people in it until he is through The Wall. It’s a joy to read.

It seems that the middle classes cyclically choose a new overseas culture to praise and bring into their ideal way of living. At least on the surface: there can also be deeper, more existential urges than lifestyle below the fashionable interest.

Ten years or so ago was a high point for Scandinavia in the UK. Woolen jumpers, bold colours for mugs and adding cinnamon buns to coffee shops without feeling American, which was no longer in fashion (unlike during the nineties of Naïve. Super). One aspect of imported Scandinavian-ness was the conviction that the Scandinavians made rituals out of everyday things in a way that we didn’t and paid more attention to the small pleasures of everyday life. In England, this thought translated into something along the lines of if only we did things like they did more then maybe we would be happier, the country would be less polarised and maybe, just maybe we could be cool again. In Scotland, it may have been translated in this manner, but more specifically it seemed present in the acknowledgement of that historically oriented alignment towards the rest of the North Sea, a sense of “here” distinct from ideas of England, an acknowledgement which took on a particular significance in public discourse in the time leading up to the independence referendum.

I came across this book for the first time as a student during that particular cultural wave, and actually in the English translation as opposed to the original. But though the Faber copy had been put on display modishly in an Edinburgh bookshop, when reading, it became apparent that this text went beyond some pedestalled invention of a whole region where people just live in the moment. I was a little younger than the narrator then, and yet equally attractive to me was the fantasy of having the ability to just check out of everything and let things run at a slower speed. And yet it’s unclear who this person is who checks out of everything. The narrator is chiefly defined by the things around him at both beginning and end. Which friends he has, what his brother is like, and the power of games for the soul. Any perceptible “character development” is that the narrator becomes happy, but the things in his life and his activities have barely changed.

Naïve. Super is the sort of book you read over a weekend, feel like nothing really happened, but that you’ve been on a trip and come out the other side better. As the narrator finds out, sometimes observing is the greatest gift. And that we put a narrative over things and turn them into periods, journeys, spaces between epochs. Though it’s not necessarily like that. Much to our own and the narrator’s chagrin, everything is really happening at the same time.

As well as being a bestseller at home, Naïve. Super is a literary classic for Norwegian high schools. And yet, where some existential stories become bleak, or so into the narrator’s own navel that they’re hard to read past your teens, I was surprised to find this one had the same effect on me in my thirties as it did in my early, mid, and late twenties. Although that may say more about me than the book. Or the naïveté for which it’s named. The narrator knows they don’t have any answers from the off, and the style, in the English translation carried over carefully from Norwegian by Tor Ketil Solberg, reflects this too. This is a text devoid of possibly and perhaps, where the exact action and thought is stated as simply and clearly as if a child were writing it. Was this always the narrator’s way of thinking before hitting The Wall? Or is it part of his attempt to break things down into their constituent parts? Can looking at things in a naïve way actually help us gain perspective? Looking at everyday life through this lens can render everything super.

The copy I found the other week had ended up in a tsundoku. That was a mistake. Unlike the rest of the pile’s contents, I’ve read it multiple times. Now, every few years or so it waves to me from the shelf—or a pile—and I spend a few days throwing a ball against the wall and considering how riding a bike is one of life’s greatest pleasures. I don’t think I hit The Wall every few years, but I’d argue we see The Wall fairly often in everyday life, even if it’s far away. Reading the book is almost like a meditation, and allows me to close one time and open another. Easy to recommend to people you like.

Sophie Ruthven writes and translates in the Austrian Alps. She enjoys writing about the almost-real and placing humans in broader landscapes.