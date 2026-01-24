1. We could talk at length about the genius loci (the presiding spirit or distinctive character) of particular cities or natural places, or books that masterfully depicted settings. But I’m not interested in a landscape that is simply compelling or beautiful. I want a place that mesmerizes and seduces me, leaps off the page teeth at my throat, devours and metabolizes me, makes me part of its ecology.

2. I lived for a while in an old coal town in the Purgatory Valley on the Purgatory River where everyone fully subscribed to the mythology that we were indeed lost souls caught between worlds, atoning, endlessly wandering this town. Colonized by the Spanish in the 1800s, it was home to massacres, a horrific mine explosion, fires, floods, boomtown rush into riches and later descent into poverty and addiction. The town mascot was a canary (as in the canary in a coal mine soon to be dead from carbon monoxide poisoning). No one asked about your past before you came to town. It didn’t matter. You’re here now.

I dated the town mechanic. In his gorgeous junkyard of vehicles in stages of repair and autopsy, there was an arch of 2x4s and cinderblocks spray-painted black. Everyone referred to it as The Gate of Purgatory – You can go in or out. All of us partied in the junkyard, drank and smoked and rolled and tripped and shot guns and raced dirt bikes, but no one ever messed with the arch and no one ever walked through it.

When it was time for me to split town (swiftly, per usual), I drove by the mechanic’s house. He wasn’t home. I peeked around to make sure no one was looking, then walked through the arch. I got in my truck and drove away. Clean break. Adios. I followed the rule: you can go in or out, and I wanted out.

But I missed my exit, there was construction on the highway, and somehow I looped right back downtown. It’s a vortex, everyone always laughed then shrugged because why would you bother to try to leave, you have everything you need here, why would you ever go?

I found a back road and drove straight toward the sun until I was out of the town’s orbit and free.

I am not free. I’m still not and may never be. I started writing a novel about the town and despite having written other books and dissertations and poems and articles and songs, it is this novel I continued to rewrite for over a decade, its characters populating my dreams, breathing in my ear at night, playing with my hair. Joke’s on me. You can go in or out, they said of The Gate, and I thought I understood: it’s about choice, you can choose to stay in purgatory or you can take action and liberate yourself. What I realize now: they meant it in a Hotel California sort of way. You can go in or out… but you’re never gonna leave.

This is the sort of place I prefer. As with insane and/or dangerous lovers, having had one in the past does not preclude you from having another, in fact it rather sets you up for it. Creates an appetite, a cavity. My hunger for creepy vortex small towns only grew, and I found them again and again or they found me, beckoning to me from maps, my compass tuned to their frequency, how you can walk into any city and someone will materialize from a streetlamp and whisper your desire and a price.

3. My first thought is to write about Faulkner, as he seems inseparable from his Yoknapatawpha County. I’m sure 1930s Mississippi towns were deeply ominous in the way I enjoy, but he never gives the place itself agency; rather, the setting is the substrate in which everything swims: the dusty shacks, the burning church, the flooding river, the rotting mansion, the plantation churning out curses, pitchforks, dogs, Bibles, bear; the place is the whisky and the blood, not an entity.

4. Ok, what about Ivo Andrić’s Bridge on the Drina (1945), “an epic without a hero.” Set entirely on the Mehmed Paša Sokolović Bridge in the town of Višegrad, “one thing is clear; that between the life of the townsmen and that bridge, there existed a centuries-old bond. Their fates were so intertwined that they could not be imagined separately and could not be told separately.”

Through the single focal point of the bridge, we witness the history of the Balkans from the time of the Ottoman Empire, through lovers and executions and impalements and weddings and old men smoking, through Turkish rule, Austrian annexation, and the onset of World War I. When the bridge is eventually destroyed, with it disappears an entire way of life, and modernism and nationalism rush in, changing everything.

Andrić himself grew up in the town of Višegrad beside this bridge, hearing and partaking of its legends. But although the book is very explicitly about setting, it’s still not quite what I’m looking for… perhaps because Andrić is Croat-Bosnian, like Faulkner is American Southern, they’re both swimming in the substrate, too close to describe its nature metaphorically, born into its embrace so we never witness a seduction on the page, fish ignorant of water; the genius loci is their mother, sister, own blood.

5. In Juan Rulfo’s Pedro Paramo (1955), Juan Preciado goes to his father’s town at the request of his dying mother. The town, Comala, “is full of echoes. It seems like they are caught in the cracks of the walls, or under the stones. When you are walking, it seems like they follow your steps. You hear crackling, and laughter. Some laughs are quite old, as though they are tired of laughing.”

The heat of the place is its own intoxicating force, and a delirium pervades:

The heat made me wake up around midnight. And I was sweating. The body of that woman made of earth, or wrapped in a crust of earth, was leaking as though it was melting in a puddle of mud. I felt myself floating in the sweat that was pouring out of her, and I felt like I didn’t have enough air to breathe. Then I got up. The woman was still sleeping, and in her mouth there was a sound of gurgling that seemed like a death rattle. …There was still no air. I had to suck in the air that came out of my mouth, holding it in my hands before it could flow away. I felt it come and go, each time it was less, until it became so thin that it slipped away forever through my fingers.

He dies and spends a while in a grave with another corpse, Dorotea, but their deaths don’t seem to inhibit them much, for they continue eavesdropping on the history of the town and the conversations of other corpses. The town is neither dead nor alive, past nor present, time moves forward and backward, and Juan Preciado is topsy turvy in a world of ghosts and maybe some alive people.

It’s hard to parse the difference.

In a place like Comala, life and death refuse to be adversaries and instead are always pranking one another, cackling to themselves. When I lived in the jungle, I died or nearly died a dozen different ways: organ traffickers, venomous pit viper, Leishmaniasis, parasites, staph infection, drowning, plane wreck, and a decade of mysterious chronic disease. My feet grew so large I could not wear shoes and had to walk barefoot through mud and across rivers, my veins snaking in red lines up my calves and thighs like vines reaching into me, pulling me down into the jungle’s maw. I spent months mummified in bandages and emerged quite markedly a different person. Did I die? I think so. I think it’s fair to say I did. But here I am, walking around.

However, I can’t be certain.

If I did die, I did not go to heaven. Instead I moved to a coal town in the Purgatory Valley on the Purgatory River…

6. On the first page of the first book of The Alexandria Quartet, Justine (1957), our narrator Darley pre-absolves himself and the other wretches of their torrential love-square, instead placing the blame on the city itself: “It is the city which should be judged though we, its children, must pay the price.”

The characters feel powerless as the great spider Alexandria, Egypt weaves their destinies: “Justine would say we had been trapped in the projection of a will too powerful and too deliberate to be human—the gravitational field which Alexandria threw down about those it had chosen as its exemplars.” They talk endlessly of the will of Alexandria, how they themselves “have no choice,” and instead offer themselves up as prey to the city, to their own desires, to one another.

Darley sees the history of his friends/lovers “and the city’s as one and the same phenomenon.” This framing is a bit like Bridge on the Drina—while Ivo Andrić doesn’t romantically ascribe volition to his bridge as Lawrence Durrell does to his city, the idea is the same, that the characters themselves are part of the landscape, that the fate of the people is inextricable from the land and city and architecture. In Bridge on the Drina no one seems perturbed by this; the denizens fall in love and smoke and chat and war and dance upon their bridge with no illusion of separateness. In The Alexandria Quartet, the characters try to wrench themselves from the muck but never can, whether it’s the betrayed Melissa wasting away from tuberculosis or the enigmatic suicide of Pursewarden or the self-immolation of Justine: the city takes them all.

Before sunrise the skies of the desert turned brown as buckram, and then slowly darkened, swelling like a bruise and at last releasing the outlines of cloud, giant octaves of ochre which massed up from the Delta… From time to time a cracked wind stirs the whole city round and round so that one has the illusion that everything—trees, minarets, monuments and people have been caught in the final eddy of some great whirlpool and will pour softly back at last into the desert from which they rose, reverting once more to the anonymous wave-sculptured floor of dunes.

Nessim, Justine’s wealthy, glamorous, and relentlessly cuckolded husband, at one point implores, “why don’t we leave this city, Justine, and seek an atmosphere less impregnated with the sense of deracination and failure?” But they do not. They could not. They are the city. How could they leave?

This “impossible city of love and obscenity” is endlessly described, decried, fantasized, and internalized; there are poems to the city in the text, and everyone is constantly talking about it. Have you ever lived somewhere like this, where there is only ever one topic of conversation—the place and your place in the place, the sense that you are part of its anatomy, that it breathes through you, how very terrifying this is—we must leave, we must leave now, but when you try to leave, oh it is the most beautiful place in the world, and if you do finally manage to move away, you discover that what breathed through you became your own breath, your life support, and now you have forgotten how to breathe without it—you must return and quickly; this happens without conscious thought, how a body trying to drown releases its own muscles and drifts to the surface and with that first gasp of air, you are home, home, back where you belong, trapped. You can go in or out…

The Alexandria Quartet starts as a doomed love story in Justine and Balthazar, and later, in Mountolive, reveals itself to be about arms dealing and Palestine; however, at no point does it ever cease to be about Alexandria, and no matter what the characters do or why they do it, whether for politics or power or sex or escape, they are always in the clutches of the city, and the books accordingly never change tone, even when the stakes rise. It is all the same. They are forever pawns of this city, “the grotesque organism of which we had all once been part, victors and vanquished alike.”

In Clea, the final book of the quartet, Darley returns years later to Alexandria and suddenly sees it “as it must always have been—a shabby little seaport built upon a sand-reef, a moribund and spiritless backwater.” The spell can be broken, then. You can move on. Darley managed to deactivate the electric thrall of his obsession with Justine and the city.

Clea is a terrible book. Perhaps the genius loci fell out of love with him, released her grip, rescinded her blessing and curse that made the first three books so brilliant.

7. To evoke the disorienting maelstrom of a place, ordinary structure must be abandoned. In his introduction to Pedro Paramo, Gabriel Garcia Marquez describes how director Carlos Velo, in writing his screenplay (1967) of the story, cut up the book and reassembled it in chronological order. Garcia Marquez called the resulting text “flat and disjointed”; something was utterly lost though all the words were the same. The exercise revealed to him the “secret carpentry” of the original.

Likewise, I once read The Alexandria Quartet in its purported chronology—the first three simultaneously, followed by the fourth. It was a mess. The chronology was skewed, some facts were off, the whole thing suddenly felt unreliable, but most of all, the magic was gone. I realized it was not a puzzle to be solved, an acrostic of time and narration that could be decoded or unlocked. Its structure not only mimics the rhythmic, tidal process of memory and grief (repeating, howling, drowning in the same experience until finally, hopefully, it starts to make sense or at least fade) but also the sensation of being in a whirlpool, in a place that eats you up and spits you out sea-changed.

8. I will not be rereading Malcolm Lowry’s Under The Volcano (1947) for the sake of this piece. I will skim and cherry-pick. It would not be salutary for me to read it again.

‘It’s mescal with me… Tequila, no, that is healthful…and delightful. Just like beer. Good for you. But if I ever start to drink mescal again, I’m afraid, yes, that would be the end,’ the Consul said dreamily. ‘Name of a name of God,’ shuddered M. Laruelle.

We follow Consul Geoffrey Firmin through the course of the Day of the Dead 1938 in the Mexican city of Quauhnahuac, mostly surrounding the bar El Farolito at the foot of the volcano Popocatépetl, within its shadow, seemingly under it.

The book becomes increasingly delirious, deranged, painfully hilarious and brilliant—and the flowering lush landscape ever more hallucinogenically violent and adversarial—as the Consul descends further, swallowing his drinks, allowing his increasingly ominous surroundings to swallow him, allowing his estranged wife whom he loves and who somehow still loves him to drift off on a separate tectonic plate, once joined but now further and further away as he pours mezcalito after mezcalito between them, here “in the blinding torrent of sunlight which poured across the open doorway, turning the scarlet flowers along the path into flaming swords. Even bad poetry is better than life, the muddle of voices might have been saying, as, now, he drank half his drink.”

Well shit, I am re-reading it. I intended just to cull quotes but now am certainly rereading it, and its perniciously seductive charms, like mezcal’s, are working upon me yet again.

Malcolm Lowry, unsurprisingly, was a very serious alcoholic. Like the Consul of Under the Volcano, he met his wife in Spain and had a tumultuous on-again off-again relationship with her, exacerbated by his extreme drinking and desire for a mother figure, neither of which amused his wife; they made a last ditch effort to save their marriage by living in Mexico but his drinking was relentless (cue Under the Volcano) and she ran off with another man. In and out of psychiatric hospitals, still producing an admirable amount of writing, he remarried and eventually died at 48 by either suicide or murder by his second wife. I don’t believe you could write the distinct internal terrors of this book by imagination alone.

‘I like it,’ he called to them, through the open window, from outside. Cervantes stood behind the bar, with scared eyes, holding the cockerel. ‘I love hell. I can’t wait to get back there. In fact I’m running, I’m almost back there already.’ He was running too, in spite of his limp… running toward the forest, which was growing darker and darker, tumultuous above—a rush of air swept out of it, and the weeping pepper tree roared… Before him the volcanoes, precipitous, seemed to have drawn nearer. They towered up over the jungle, into the lowering sky—massive interests moving up in the background.

And of course he dies. I had initially conceived of the ‘setting’ of this book as the interior of a bottle of mezcal, but it is the place too: he is in the bottle in El Farolito in the volcano in Quauhnahuac in Mexico. The Consul is not aligned with the volcano or the town or its people, he is not entwined with the genius loci, dancing to her rhythm; instead he is alien, a tourist, seeing her as exotic and mysterious and Other, a place to serve him drinks, with people and landscape as mere scenery to consume.

And so the volcano consumes him, drinks him right up. Somebody chucks a dead dog atop his corpse.

9. I lived at the foot of a mountain that was considered sacred. People traveled from around the world to see it, climb it, hear its legendary hum. All directions used the mountain as a focal point. It was never called by its map-name of the man who ‘discovered’ it, simply The Mountain. The Mountain either accepts you or rejects you, everyone said. Those accepted found lodging, jobs, friends; those rejected found divorce, unemployment, addiction, and some threw themselves into the gorge.

That particular genius loci was harsh, unforgiving, dazzlingly beautiful. Worship me or die, she said.

Every place has its terms. What you owe the ground you stand on, breathing its air and drinking its water and letting it digest you in turn: the reciprocity of inhabiting. As the Consul learned, when a place is not shown proper reverence, it finds a way to take revenge.

10. Once you’ve made love to a genius loci, heard her whisper to you through wind in leaves, hold you in the architecture of a bridge, wink at you in a shimmering sunset alighting upon an old coal town, try to kill you with snakes and volcanoes and then grin rainbows at you, there’s no going back to ordinary places.

I now live in a family-friendly small city with a pretty landscape. It never tries to trick, maim, or kill me. It does not haunt or ignite or arouse or torture me. I hate it of course.