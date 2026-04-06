Dear Republic,

To be honest, it’s been “Dark Times” week for quite a few weeks, but at the moment it feels particularly appropriate to run our “Dark Times” pieces — starting with Benjamin Clabault’s sobering and invigorating reflection on living in Trump’s America.

-ROL

HOW BIG A DEAL IS THIS?

One afternoon last spring, we were driving toward the Monongahela River, planning to walk with our baby son, when I slammed on the brakes. Military vehicles filled half the rail trail’s parking lot, and uniformed men milled along the riverbanks. My chest went solid. We were, I sensed, in danger.

“Rosa,” I said to my wife. “Do you have your green card?”

“I don’t know.” She was in the back seat, as always. She preferred to be close to baby Roberto.

“You don’t know? Jesus, Rosa — find it!” I heard her rummaging around in the diaper bag. Worried the car’s sudden stop looked suspicious, I started drifting slowly towards the lot. A distant soldier seemed to glance our way.

We were four months into Trump’s second term, and videos had just started emerging of the so-called mass deportation campaign. Rümeysa Öztürk had been whisked off the streets of Boston. Mahmoud Khalil was in jail. ICE’s “smash the car window” approach had recently gone viral. Through all of this, a message had been delivered: The new administration was violent in its xenophobia, and it wouldn’t tolerate dissent.

“I’ve got it,” Rosa said.

Thank God. But would having the green card matter?

Rumors had been swirling that on that day, April 20th, Trump would enact the Insurrection Act, effectively instituting martial law. I’d determined it was sourceless bunk, a sensational rumour peddled by online engagement-hounds. But there they were — a veritable platoon of camo-wearing men, inexplicably deployed along the river.

“Should we turn around?” I asked Rosa.

“I don’t know. Maybe.”

Everything inside of me rebelled against the idea. I’d already determined that I wouldn’t let the bastards dictate how I lived my life.

“We do have your green card. I’m sure it’ll be fine. Let’s just see what happens.”

I felt my grip tighten on the steering wheel. We drove past the rail trail crossing, then down the little hill that led to the parking lot. The uniformed men were close.

And then I started laughing.

The nearest group of soldiers was bent over a tackle box they’d lain on a pickup truck’s tailgate. They were tying lures onto their leaders. The others, the ones spread along the river, were placidly casting away.

The guys by the pickup truck looked up from their knot-tying as we passed, each one giving a friendly wave.

I felt relieved — and also a little ridiculous.

The question I asked myself that day, when deciding whether to drive past those uniformed men or turn around, was a distillation of the same question I’ve been asking since January 2025: How big a deal is this?

That question has many variations, all stemming from the same underlying uncertainty. Should we be planning for a long-term future in the United States? Is it safe to travel back and forth to Rosa’s hometown in Guatemala? Will there be future elections? How scared — and how prepared — should we be?

I’ve known, since the Apprentice star came down that goddamn escalator, that Trumpism is an authoritarian movement operating with an utter lack of moral restraint. I’ve studied political history. I’ve lived in former dictatorships — in Argentina, Guatemala, and Peru. When someone shows a complete disregard for democratic norms, when they scapegoat, when they lie, when they display the ceaseless power-amassing instinct, I know how to define them.

But knowing, on an intellectual level, that you’re living in a fascist regime, or under authoritarian rule, or in a police state (choose your grim characterization — they all fit), is different from determining the extent to which the political situation impacts the texture of your daily life. My wife is a legal immigrant with no criminal record. I’m a relatively obscure writer whose political activism registers only in localized digital and geographic spheres. Our cotidian patterns — aside from Rosa’s refusal to go anywhere alone — remain unchanged. Common sense, the part of me that doesn’t analyze geopolitical schemas but knows, by instinct, when it’s time to flip my eggs, tells me we have nothing to fear.

Besides, there are plenty of grounds for political hope. The opposition could sweep the 2026 midterms. An aging Trump could relinquish power with surprising grace. A Democrat could waltz into the White House in 2028, and the country could move forward with renewed small-d-democratic vigor.

If that were to happen, people like Rosa and I would look back and, as we did while watching the soldiers preparing to fish, laugh at the fact we’d ever worried. There’s a part of us, I sense, that wants to avoid the ridicule of our future selves. Nobody likes to realize they’ve overreacted. Everyone wants to identify as someone who keeps their cool.

But this desire to say, “It’ll be okay,” is dangerous. Yes, it allows us to more easily live our lives — to go to the grocery store, to drop our kids off at school, to take our families to walk along the river. But it also produces a false sense of security, a sense that could blind us from several urgent needs: the need to organize, the need to resist, and the need to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Julio Cortázar has a story called “Second Time Round,” set in Buenos Aires at a time of brutal dictatorship, in which a woman, Maria Elena, has been directed to attend a mysterious appointment. After arriving at the specified address, a nondescript office that appears to be residential from the outside, she sits in the waiting room and chats with the other people, all of whom have been similarly ordered to appear. Like her, the others are there for the first time — except for one man who’s been summoned for the titular “second time round,” three days after his first visit.

One by one, the people in the waiting room are called into the back office, then leave with a friendly nod. Eventually, only Maria Elena and the “second-timer” are left. He’s called in, and a few moments later, she’s called in, too. She’s confused, surprised she’s been summoned before the other man has left. In the back room, she finds workers, chairs, and desks — but not the man who entered before her. And there’s no other door, no other way he could have left.

After filling out a form and answering some banal questions, Maria Elena is told to return for another appointment in three days. With that, she leaves the office and heads back into the city, wondering what happened to the missing man.

“Second Time Round” is, for me, one of literature’s most haunting illustrations of life under a dictatorship. The violence is invisible. A sense of normalcy prevails. Until the very last moment, the regime’s victim is left wondering, just like us by the banks of the Monongahela, “How serious is this? How nervous should I be?”

Much of the story’s horror stems from what we can presume about Maria Elena’s psychology, what we can imagine she’ll be thinking in the weeks before her next appointment. There will be moments when she’ll step out of herself to analyze the situation, when she’ll remember stories of state repression and accept the impossibility of that man, the one on his “second time round,” disappearing by any but violent means. Then she’ll shake her head and laugh, perhaps while washing dishes or walking her dog. She’ll imagine her future self being ashamed of how ridiculously she’d fretted. She’ll walk, head-up, into that second appointment. Given what we know of Argentina’s dictatorship, we’d do well not to imagine too graphically the precise nature of her fate.

I’d like to think that, were I in the same situation as Maria Elena, I’d recognize the danger. I’d skip that second appointment. I’d avoid taking needless risks.

Of course, it’s impossible to live risk-free under authoritarian rule, especially if you’re a dissident, if you’re inspired to fight back. If ICE appears in my hometown, I will document their activities. That is a necessary risk. And if the midterms are interfered with, I will protest, no matter the potential for violent repression. This, too, is a necessary risk.

But if I find myself again with men in military uniforms concentrated in a civilian area, will I casually drive past them, just to avoid canceling a plan? After nine more months living under this administration — after the killings of Silverio Villegas González and Isaias Sanchez Barboza and Renee Good and Alex Pretti — no, I will not. I won’t risk it. I will turn the car around, and we’ll do something else instead.

When I tell people about Rosa’s and my situation, describing how nervous she is, how we worry that future changes in immigration policy could make it impossible for us to keep living in the States, people’s reactions often overwhelm me. Their faces get almost teary. They say they’re sorry, that they can’t imagine what we’re going through. They ask if there’s anything they can do. I often feel uneasy, fearing they’re being too sympathetic. After all, we’re not dying. Everything in life still seems basically okay.

But then, I step back and realize my wife being afraid to leave the house alone is not basically okay. Neither is having to doubt whether you’ll be able to raise your children in your home country.

Recognizing the extremity of this moment is essential. It’s what encourages us to stay safe. More importantly, it’s what compels us to resist.

The Trump administration is a terrorist regime. I mean that in a literal sense. Its purpose is often not to enforce the law, to enact justice, to promote a sensible policy agenda, but to expand its sphere of power and achieve its illiberal aims by instilling fear. Why do federal agents wear masks? Why are they allowed — and quite likely encouraged — to engage in wanton acts of violence? So that immigrants will be fearful and leave, and so that protestors will be fearful and fall silent.

In this environment, to be afraid, especially if you’re part of an immigrant family, is inevitable. The state says clearly, See this violence, and know it could happen to you. It’s a message you can’t help receiving.

But while the fear is inevitable, our response to it, at least to some extent, is under our control. One option is denial — to insist the danger isn’t real, or that it’s been exaggerated. That’s the mental mechanism explored in detail above. It can be fatal.

The alternative is better: A commitment to determined resistance.

I was never an activist before this second Trump administration. The standing on the side of a street with a sign, the chanting of reductive slogans — it just didn’t feel like “my kind of thing.” I preferred the space for nuance and subtlety that a blank page provided. But once it became clear just how fascistic Trump’s second term was becoming, I realized I had to do something to combat my deepening fear and despair. I started participating in protests, even traveling four hours to the “Hands Off” rally in D.C. I attended meetings to discuss supporting immigrants, distributed flyers around Morgantown, West Virginia, and told Rosa’s story at a town hall assembly. Now, I’m organizing an ICE Watch group in my new hometown of Lake Placid, Florida, drawing inspiration from Minnesota’s heroes.

All of this makes me feel a hell of a lot better. Certain news stories still fill me with rage — they’re literally starving detainees! — but that rage transforms instantly into purpose and determination. We have a problem, yes. Now let’s work to solve it — and quickly.

There’s no guarantee that the option to resist will be available to us forever. Power gets consolidated. Societies are silenced. The space available for dissent is systematically penetrated and squeezed. Readers can sense that, for Cortazár’s Maria Elena, it was already too late. If she’d told her story to the press, nobody would have dared to print it. If she’d gone to her friends with her fears, they’d have pushed her away, lest they get punished for their involvement. There comes a point when acts of resistance are all but futile, when the regime has succeeded in turning the public square into an informational black hole, when stories of state violence are suffocated and when would-be martyrs are only sacrificial lambs.

Thankfully, that hasn’t happened here — not yet, anyway. People have been persecuted and even killed for their protest, for their speech. But I can stand with a sign on the side of nearby Rt. 27 and be fairly sure I won’t be arrested. If I’m beaten or disappeared, the press will report the news. That reporting could enflame the passions of my political fellow travelers, inspire them to resist with even more vigor, perhaps help sway the results of the midterm elections that, for now, look like they’ll still be happening. Resistance is far from futile. And, as long as information remains widely accessible, even persecution could prove politically useful.

The best way to ensure this space for resistance continues to exist is by filling it — both with our bodies and with our speech. This isn’t a risk-free endeavor, and it seems likely the regime will act to make it riskier still. That’s what federal agents were conveying when they taunted, after the shooting of Renee Good, that protesters should have “learned their lesson” from “what happened.”

We all know, now, that recording agents can get you shot. We also know that protesting can get you pepper-sprayed, that journalism can get you arrested, and that speaking out can get you investigated by the DOJ. In the months ahead, we’ll likely learn that more democracy-affirming actions can plausibly get you killed, injured, or disappeared. Even as we learn these things, we can’t back down — not as long as it remains possible that resistance could work, not as long as hope remains. Even as we’re reminded that our determination could kill us, we have to hold the line.

This will require an age-old virtue: bravery. I, for one, am willing to die in this fight. It sounds bombastic, maybe even ridiculous, like it belongs to another, less comfortable era. We have air conditioning. We watch Netflix. We’re sarcastic and ironic, sardonic and cool. “I’m willing to die for this” is something from a movie — and a bad one. But it’s also a stance that more of us need to take. It’s the stance I’ve taken.

I imagine, sometimes, a situation in which the regime’s authoritarianism reaches escape velocity, when they pass some threshold that promises to end our democratic project once and for all. Maybe it would be the canceling of an election. Maybe the suspension of habeas corpus and a widespread crackdown on political foes. Whatever it is, the response would have to be a demonstration of public outrage unlike anything the country has seen, with tens of millions in the streets and, ideally millions gathered in the nation’s capital. Let’s say the state responds with violence. Let’s say armed agents confront the masses. Let’s say they’re ordered to shoot.

I picture myself in that crowd, standing in one of the first rows, as the agents lower their barrels. Would I turn and run? I don’t know. But I’d like to hope that I wouldn’t.

That would be the moment in which it would all come together — the logical analyses of the political situation and the tangible impact on me as an organism, as a consciousness, as a being. How big a deal is this? The biggest. With a flash, it would come to be everything and nothing at all.

Benjamin Clabault is a writer and teacher from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He lives with his wife and son in Lake Placid, Florida, and his work appears in After Dinner Conversation, Fiction on the Web, Literary Traveler, and elsewhere.

Painting of Monongahela River by Aaron Harry Gorson.