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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
5h

Chilling essay. It will stay with me.

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
4h

I could not attend any "No Kings" protest for Shabbat reasons but in a country that is supposed to be a democracy each large-scale act of protest and resistance by ordinary people and each act by a court laughing in Trump's face makes it less likely that the government will have the power to suppress protest. The government will not even have the semi-competent officials who would be in charge of any such thing. It is important to be very vigilant about the election though because Trump will lose a free and fair one this year.

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