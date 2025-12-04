Dear Republic,

HOW I BECAME AN ABJECT FAILURE

It began with the ride in the elevator. I recall that day much better than the so-called big moments in my life: birthdays, graduations, and even the day I signed my lease. The lift was outdated, growling with every descent. It reflected my image in its metal doors: a shabby suit, an optimistic stance, the expression of a man who was yet trying on success. I was twenty-six years old and was recently promoted as Project Lead. The plastic badge on my shirt was all that was required of me —more meetings and a little extra cash and I was anticipated to drive outcomes. It felt like oxygen. That day I had stepped in the glass doors with the belief that I had achieved it, that I was turning into the person I was, the one I had always wanted to be.

The undertaking which would ruin me came like a blessing. It was named Helix, smooth type, decked out, unrealistic aspiration. The slogan was the following: Reimagining Data Infrastructure in the Next Decade. It was the kind of empty ideological rubbish that drives investors into a frenzy.

During the initial stages, I was pleased to be participating in the meetings. The senior VP said, ‘we will break the ecosystem,’ and everybody nodded their heads implying they knew what ecosystem we were in. I nodded too. I was taught at an early age that passion was more important than understanding.

I did not volunteer at Helix; I threw myself at it. My itchy hand rose up when they looked for someone to be hungry and malleable. It was instinct, ambition in disguise of valour.

The early days were euphoric. I survived on caffeine and adrenaline. I would arrive at home late at night, my clothes all messy, and my laptop still shining in my bag, but the frantic beating of my heart made me feel important. The odor of my apartment was grounded in burnt coffee and printer ink since I had begun working on weekends at home. Friends ceased to ask me out. I stopped noticing. I said to myself: I was making something, but I did not know what.

It was after two months that I realized the presence of the cracks.

The initial indication was made by Tariq, who was among the senior engineers, the only one to dare tell the truth to me. As he apologized about how he killed us by arriving late at work, he dragged me into his cubicle where he was staring at me, his eyes swarming because of sleep deprivation, and said, “The model does not scale. When we stretch it, we are going to tear.”

I nodded slightly and half-wrote an email in my mind.

“We’ll fix it later,” I said. “Just keep moving.”

He looked at me a full second and walked away. This was that look of disappointment and inevitability, and I still see it from time to time.

We didn’t fix it later. We didn’t fix anything. New mistakes were wallpaper on a mistake.

People stopped having fun in meetings. Deadlines were missed and no one noticed them. The smell of anxiety, old carpet, and the citrus hand sanitizer that everyone used compulsively were present in the office that summer.

The day had come and everything came apart.

It was late Thursday on an afternoon when office light is sickly and flat. I was on a half-cup of vending-machine coffee, my phone buzzing nonstop. Client messages, tech team, VP messages were all titled urgent: corrupt data, system failure.

There was no yelling in the conference room, only silence was present, a hum. All looked at screens, faces worn-out, as we understood what has gone on: months of client data has been lost during the migration. Backups were incomplete. Millions of dollars were gone as air.

As they inquired as to whoever had signed the schedule, the whole matter was directed to me.

I didn’t feel anger. I experienced a heat, a flushing which began at the back of my neck and spread down my arms. I was a long way away when I said I did.

No one said anything cruel. The silence was efficient.

They never laid me off, a thing which, after all, would have been kind. Rather, they retained me, relegated me in silence. My projects were reassigned. My emails met polite delays. I would still use my badge but not be there meaningfully anymore.

I began to arrive late and leave early. My office was turned into a tomb, piles of misplaced papers, old fashioned computer cups, a plant that was desperately unwell and I kept pouring water over it to keep it alive. By the time that I managed to quit three months later, no one even bothered to inquire why.

It was a long time before I was able to see the failure as part of a long-chaptered sickness. I woke up at 3 am and my heart was racing revisiting all the choices — all our decisions — that we would ‘fix later.’ I began to hear this term in everyday situations: at the intersection of roads, in supermarket aisles, during a lull in between text messaging.

People love redemption arcs. They desire that the failure should not be nothing, that it be pivotal, represent a moral, a sweet upsurge. But that was not the case. The reality is more monotonous and lonelier. Certain failures do not make you; they merely call you.

I did not fail unconsciously, but deliberately — because I knew better and disregarded it. Failure of that kind is the worst. The one that you see approaching and still hurry towards even more because you want so badly not to lose your impetus.

And occasionally when I pass an office at night, I will see the lights on and a lone figure bent over some glowing screen, I will think, ‘there I am.’ I am still trying to get approval, still confusing the movement with the meaning, still finding out too late how easy it is to mess up something because you tried to make it seem that it should perfectly work the way it is.

The following morning, I got up at 10.37 a.m. after quitting. The alarm, the calendar ping were absent. The light of the sun cut thin harsh strokes through the blinds and hit the unmade bed and the empty glass on the night-stand. I stayed for a long time trying to describe what I felt. It wasn’t relief. It wasn’t even grief. It was dead — not dead, but dull, the murmur of nothing going on.

It is not being free when you get depersonalized and depersonalize overnight. It is as though one is no more connected to gravity.

For a few weeks I made pretence that I was simply on leave. I was so obsessively cleaning the apartment. So, I made fancy meals for nobody. I put my books in alphabetical order, now in color and then by mood — any way to escape the reality of having based my whole value on a job that was silently erasing me.

Emails stopped coming. Then the texts slowed. My phone which was a heartbeat before turned into a heartbeat that was an object that was not moving anymore. I would power it up every now and then to check whether the screen was still functional.

One day as I was walking one afternoon (as is my habit) I found myself heading towards the old office building. I said to myself that I was passing by, and feet were feet. I was on the other side of the street, and as I stood I saw the glass doors flying open and shut, and saw people walking in and out, with their sharp, short-heeled clothes and their great haste — people in the story I had lost. I didn’t go in. I stood and gazed a moment, then went home in a drizzle that seemed perfectly stage managed.

Days turned into weeks. I began to submit applications to new places with limited desire to get them. All the applications were like acting out a role that is no longer there. One of the forms required one to describe a moment when he or she overcame a challenge. Twenty minutes were spent gazing at the blinking cursor before I typed, ‘I didn’t.’ Then I deleted it.

As everyone knows, failure has got its own sort of silence, it is not voluble, not melodramatic. The silence is there where your own certitude is gone. I attempted to cram it with books, walks, playing late night movies, and with people I did not really like but could not do without. However, whatever I said, the quietness was long-suffering and tolerant.

Then one morning a few months later I received a call by Tariq the engineer who had warned me. I had not heard back with him since the burst. Simple as that, ‘Coffee,’ he asked.

We both sat down in a little cafe where we smelled of roasted beans. He was less young, weary, yet not emaciated. We chatted a while, about naught. New projects, weather, traffic. And a few minutes before the end he told me, ‘you know, you are not the only one who observed it coming. You were merely the only one who thought we could get away with it.’

I have had that sentence in my head for weeks. Neither was it forgiveness as such, but it was recognition, a slight concession to cease punishing myself.

After this, I began working as a freelancer. Small, unglamorous projects. No mottos of reimagining or disrupting. Nothing but honest toil, quiet and slow. There were other occasions where, when a client requested something that was not achievable, I found myself almost ready to say, ‘we will fix it later,’ and I stopped. Instead, I would roll out a sigh and shake my head and tell the truth. Every time it was a little redemption.

Failure didn’t make me wiser. It just made me real. It poked the pompousness right out of me, leaving something more sensible, less poetic, more mundane in its place — the one who realizes that the art of being good at something does not involve the art of being right.

Every once in a while, I do remember Helix — the pyrotechnic nightmare of a project. Part of what I did may still exist somewhere on a neglected server, lines of code, documents bearing my name in the corner, some semblance of ambition trapped in the computer amber.

The failure is not exactly something to regret. Remorse is a bruise that you keep pressing to make you remember that you are healing.

I would say, even, that I miss the fact that it took me so long to realize that being a failure is not the opposite of becoming, but an aspect of it. You make a fall, you break open, and what does not survive was never intended to.

And perhaps that is what is left, not victory or redemption, simply bewilderment. A silent life made of lessons. A desk by a window. A cup of coffee on the side of a half-complete project. No grand visions this time. No shiny promises. The mere dull, half-staggering merits of starting all over, and signing it.

Chinmay Khare is a dedicated economist and researcher currently pursuing his doctoral studies. He enjoys reading and expressing his thoughts on a wide range of topics across various genres and writing formats. Always eager to learn, he seeks to explore new avenues and expand his skills in both fiction and non-fiction writing.

Image by Lars Tunbjörk

