Dear Republic,

ROL’s editor has been wrestling with Jewishness, and this piece by ROL standout Wim Hylen on the glorious Jewish literary tradition is like chicken soup for the soul.

-ROL

HOW LITERATURE MADE ME A JEW

Thirteen years ago I became a ”Jew By Choice.” When I’m asked why I converted to Judaism, I find myself slightly annoyed. It’s a perfectly legitimate question but I don’t enjoy trying to answer it. My initial impulse, never indulged, is to smile enigmatically and say that I don’t know. It wouldn’t exactly be a lie, but it would seem evasive or rude. Here is my stock response: for many years I had been fascinated by Jewishness and there eventually came a time when I had to decide whether I wanted to remain simply an admirer and student of Jewish culture and tradition or whether I wanted to become a Jew. I chose the latter. The explanation is true as far as it goes but of course, there’s more to it than that. Something was pushing me with tremendous force in the direction of becoming Jewish. If my religious inclination were stronger, I might say it was a call from God. At some point it became close to an obsession. I researched my genealogy and took DNA tests, hoping to discover that I had Jewish roots. I was desperately searching for the cause of a preoccupation that I couldn’t shake.

I recently finished reading Sons and Daughters by Chaim Grade, which in his introduction the critic Adam Kirsch calls “the last great Yiddish novel.” For some reason, while making my way through this doorstop-sized book set in pre-WWII Poland, it suddenly occurred to me that as much as anything, Jewish literature was what led me to becoming a Jew. It started with Bernard Malamud’s stories. Few writers have instantly grabbed me like Malamud did. I was held in thrall by the strange and arresting way his characters speak. It’s a rough approximation of a Yiddish speaker who is not quite fluent in English, but with unusual twists for effect. For example, “You dog you… You bastard, don't you understand what it means human?” or “Listen, rabbi, if you want love, this I can find for you also.” I also fell in love with Malamud’s prose style, which is simple, bordering on stark, yet occasionally erupts into the sublime. This is the ending of the title story in his first collection, The Magic Barrel: “He pictured, in her, his own redemption. Violins and lit candles revolved in the sky. Leo ran forward with flowers outthrust.” I puzzled over Malamud’s assertion in an interview that “All men are Jews but they don’t know it.”

Next was Philip Roth, whose great themes are, of course, sex and Jewishness. Although Roth was initially a great admirer of Malamud, in a 1974 essay he criticized Malamud’s focus on endlessly suffering, saintly Jews. Roth’s project was the opposite: as he has the tormented Portnoy yell at his psychiatrist, “Doctor, doctor, let’s put the id back in yid!” What intrigued me about Roth was his fictional demonstration of the endless complexity of Jewishness, which he examines with the scrutiny of a jeweler examining a diamond. He turns it round and round, exploring its dimensions, but never pretending to capture its essence. As the narrator of The Counterlife notes in regard to Israel, “a whole country imagining itself, asking itself, ‘what in the hell is this business of being a Jew?’” And this from the same novel: “The poor bastard had Jew on the brain. Why can’t Jews with their Jewish problems be human beings with human problems?” During the years I wrestled with whether to convert, Roth’s statement in The Facts about his first wife’s conversion to Judaism was often on my mind: “To me, being a Jew had to do with a real historical predicament into which you were born and not with some identity you chose to don after reading a dozen books.”

Reading Saul Bellow was like witnessing a force of nature unleashed on the page. When his free-wheeling prose, a mixture of preening intellectualism and hard-bitten experience, hits its stride, there is nobody better. It hardly matters that his best works are essentially plotless because they are so overflowing with life in all its delightful, confusing and heartbreaking strangeness (“Something produces intensity, a holy feeling, like oranges produce orange…This intensity, doesn’t it mean anything?”).

Has anyone ever read Delmore Schwartz’s brilliant “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities” and forgotten the dreaming narrator’s plea while watching his parents’ courtship projected on a movie screen? “Don’t do it! … Nothing good will come of it, only remorse, hatred, scandal, and two children whose characters are monstrous.”

Kafka fascinated me, as he has fascinated so many, as much for his enigmatic personality and tormented inner life as for his artistry. “The Hunger Artist” is easily one of my all-time favorite stories and I can’t read the last two paragraphs without stifling a sob that is equal parts grief and stunned admiration. And this question from Kafka’s notebooks was another puzzle on which to ruminate: “What do I have in common with Jews? I hardly have anything in common with myself.”

I loved the two Isaacs, Babel and Singer; so different and yet both natural-born storytellers. Babel, the soldier, companion of Cossacks, chronicler of Odessa’s underworld; Singer, a former yeshiva boy who rejected Orthodoxy but was still haunted by God’s silence. Babel’s claim that “no iron can pierce the human heart as chillingly as a period placed at just the right moment” is borne out by the razor sharp endings of his stories. Singer’s stories tend to peter out, as if the author is shrugging and muttering, “that’s all I know about these characters and what happened to them. What more do you want from me?”

The magical realism of Nathan Englander’s “The Gilgul of Park Avenue” was pivotal. While sitting in the back of a cab, a middle-aged gentile suddenly realizes that he has a Jewish soul (“The body doesn’t matter. It is the soul itself that’s Jewish.”). For the rest of the story he attempts to navigate this epiphany and integrate his newly discovered Jewish identity into his thoroughly WASPy world. The story couldn’t have enchanted me more if Englander had dedicated it to me.

It is difficult to gauge how much being deeply affected by these writers’ works moved the needle toward conversion, but my gut feeling is, quite a lot. Although the artists I’ve mentioned are very different from each other and many of them bristled against being pigeon-holed as Jewish authors, I discerned a certain shared sensibility in their works. It is a mixture of sensitivity and hard-headedness, of romanticism and pragmatism, a protest against the indignities that humanity is subject to, a recognition that life is both full of suffering and profoundly beautiful, and a deep probing of how we are to maintain hope while living in a precarious and unjust world. I thought I glimpsed in these very secular writers a similar aesthetic to a few of my favorite passages in the Torah: “The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong… but time and chance happens to them all”; “For whoever is joined to the living has hope”; “Man is born to trouble as sure as sparks fly upward.”

The essence of being Jewish is different for everyone who identifies as a Jew. For some, it is strict adherence to a dizzying array of dictates handed down at Mount Sinai; for others it’s the concept of tikkun olam, repairing a broken world through good deeds and social justice; for others it’s lox and bagels and Seinfeld reruns. That’s both the beauty and the complexity of it. I’ve always been intrigued by Lenny Bruce’s Jewish vs. goyish riff (“fruit salad is Jewish, lime jello is goyish … Underwear is definitely goyish. Balls are goyish. Titties are Jewish.”) because although I think his takes are spot on, I recognize that it’s essentially a Rorschach test. If I were to apply the Jewish vs. goyish test to authors (Gary Shteyngart is Jewish, Jonathan Safran Foer is goyish. Taffy Brodesser-Akner is Jewish, Nicole Krauss is goyish ...), it would just be another exercise in spotting butterflies and clowns in ink blots. I’m well aware that what I find so distinctly and wonderfully Jewish in my literary heroes might provoke disagreement or a shrug of indifference in another reader.

I am somewhat religious: I observe the major holidays, I fast on Yom Kippur, I’ve served on the board of my synagogue. I’ve found much wisdom in Judaism, especially its mystical branches. Attending services and praying leave me feeling uplifted, if only slightly. But if I’m honest, the solemnity of a Kol Nidre service has never touched me as deeply as certain Malamud, Kafka and Babel stories.

Although I may have been guilty of romanticizing Jewishness and the writers who embodied it for me, I have had plenty of time to be cured of the idea that there is anything romantic about being a Jew. But when I reread these authors, I still feel that spark of an ineffable something that once called to me and which is as real as anything I have ever experienced.

Wim Hylen’s fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, among other places. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

Painting by Chaïm Soutine