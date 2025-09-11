The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Chapin | The Fixings's avatar
James Chapin | The Fixings
2h

Fascinating. And relatable, for this Southern goy. For years I have joked that my own Christian-ness is a "kind of Jewish cosplay." And while I wouldn't want to displease any Jewish folks with that flippant statement (they may not agree), I am perfectly happy if that bothers my Christian brethren. Because it's clear to me that much of what is deepest and most vital about my own tradition is absolutely a kind of perpetuation of Judaic practices, impulses, and truths. They are of a piece, or should be. I certainly want them to be. The quip about following a Jewish carpenter is entirely true. (A Jewish *rabbi*, more to the point.)

The same can be extended (of course) to the books. Where would any of us be without Bellow and Lispector and old Franz, and -- okay no need for a list, this piece has already done it. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Avner M Landes's avatar
Avner M Landes
3h

I am a Jewish literature enthusiast myself, and I absolutely loved this piece! Might I recommend some more great Jewish writers, although I apologize if you've already read them: Leonard Michaels, Bruce Jay Friedman (especially his novel Stern), Cynthia Ozick, Steve Stern.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture