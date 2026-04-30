Dear Republic,

We have a truly excellent essay from writer Julia Madsen on how working-class writers get shut out of publishing and literary circles. Blue-collar stories are stories of “grief and resurrection and grind and courage,” and Madsen’s writing makes the case in itself that these stories deserve to be part of our literary fabric.

- ROL

HOW MANY WORKING-CLASS WRITERS HAVE YOU READ?

“You’re poor,” a popular blond girl named Jillian lobbed, our desks sitting next to each other. “No, I’m not,” I responded, defending myself in front of our classmates with shame burning my cheeks. It was a stance that I would come to assume repeatedly. “Yeah, you are. Your dad’s a mechanic, he doesn’t make a lot of money,” she snapped back, glaring up from her worksheet with the coldest crystal blue eyes. “My parents are rich. My dad makes a hundred ninety thousand dollars,” she huffed. I guessed that was a lot of money.

I am a poor mechanic’s daughter, I thought. For the first time, I saw through her eyes. I saw myself the way she saw me. It seemed like the fact of me being poor was on her mind and she’d been planning the right time to point it out, because her words came out of nowhere and sounded oddly rehearsed. I remember thinking her parents must have talked about me, but that didn’t make much sense since I’d never met them and how did she know what my dad did for a living, anyway? Had I mentioned that before? It struck me, even at my young age, that her parents must have condoned this behavior and way of speaking about people they deemed below them. But I didn’t know the word for it at the time: classism.

I developed a budding class consciousness that made me self-conscious about who I was and where I came from. My dad wore a greased-up blue striped mechanic’s shirt with his name embroidered on a patch across his heart. Her dad probably wore expensive, white-collared button ups. Every day after school, I sat on a wooden crate in the mechanic shop of the Amoco gas station where my dad worked making $7.25 an hour. I did homework amidst the smell of gasoline and chemicals, the constant whirr of machinery and cans of Mountain Dew cracking open with calloused hands. Cars were hoisted way up in the air and young mechanics, some of them only in high school, hollered and wiped sweat off their brow and spit cuds of chewing tobacco and said things out of the side of their mouth, like “better’n when she came in” and “this one’s been a real sombitch.” I wondered if schoolmates like Jillian would drive past and see me sitting there through the wide-open garage doors. It was the first time I understood my place in the world through the lens of social class.

See, the Jillians of the world don’t just disappear after grade school or high school. They move on and become white-collar professionals dominating workplaces, institutions, and industries. Working-class and working-poor folk go through life being shut out of doors and rooms where we supposedly don’t belong but aren’t told why because the Jillians of the world hold onto the classism that was instilled in them at a young age. This is also true for literary institutions and the world of traditional publishing, which are not immune to the class dynamics and economic inequalities that pervade all other spaces of American life.

The trouble is that there is little being done about the lack of working-class stories in traditional publishing and it’s accepted as normal. This is further complicated by the fact that one of the biggest best-selling memoirs of the past decade not only stigmatizes the rural poor and perpetuates stereotypes, but coopts the Appalachian experience and lays claim to it. As if to say: I have a story that I think can generate money and influence, all I need to do is exploit the very people I am writing about and then launch a political career using my book’s rhetoric. This is exactly what’s on the line when the publishing industry fails to value the real-life experiences of working-class and working-poor people. The stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s almost like we aren’t allowed to speak for ourselves because time and again we’re overshadowed by the elite. It’s almost like their books become a mouthpiece for how they want their audience to see us, not how we really are. We lose and they gain, they take and we keep on existing at the margins of a book industry that refuses to acknowledge the dearth of authors from disadvantaged backgrounds. Instead, we get silent, dead air.

Why? Sherry Lee Linkon writes, in The Half-Life of Deindustrialization: Working-Class Writing about Economic Restructuring:

A growing faith in meritocracy encouraged middle-class and elite people to assume their own superiority. They deserved their higher incomes, independence, and influence because they had the ability and determination to succeed, and they had made smart choices. Working-class people had certain virtues, but they either had not followed the right path or did not have the qualities necessary for success.

Working-class and working-poor writers pose a threat to the “natural order of things.” We threaten the false hierarchies that moneyed literati establish and uphold. We threaten their space by sometimes managing to enter it based on hard work and talent, which cuts through their illusion of meritocracy because meritocracy was only meant for them. But if the winners are already chosen, that means the game is rigged.

When we do manage to enter literary spaces, we often fail to cross the threshold of the traditional publishing world because so much depends on an agent or someone in a position of power believing in you enough to stick out their neck and hold the door open. Too often we are perceived as not having the qualities necessary for success. Those qualities are sometimes ephemeral (maybe we seem too unpolished, too rough around the edges, not confident enough—something they can’t quite put their finger on that makes them not trust us—almost there but never good enough—all of which are perceptions that may be rooted in class). But sometimes those qualities are tangible and real, like we don’t have the metrics and followers to prove an audience. Class privilege is linked to platform privilege. The result of all this is the long-standing lack of working-class perspectives. Our desires, dreams, struggles, hardships, joys, and tragedies are underrepresented. And as far as I’m aware, this problem isn’t getting solved any time soon.

I’ll share a personal story. In the first month of my first year in a doctoral creative writing program, I sat across from a peer at a bar where a reading was being held. We were just getting to know each other, and she mentioned her well-to-do upbringing back home. She talked about the long, fancy dinners her family would have at high-end restaurants in the South, the seemingly endless glasses of wine and appetizers and plates. That is, until her dad would abruptly decide they all had enough, and would turn red in the face and tell them to stop ordering, no more. It happened every time, she said: he’d be jovial and effusive and then suddenly everything would come to a halt, and he’d wave at the server for their bill before ripping it out of their hands. For a moment I felt bad for her, but then our conversation drifted to chatting about the hoops we had to jump through to try to get fourth-year funding for writing our dissertation. Her demeanor shifted and she lowered her voice to almost-hiss and said through clenched, wine-stained teeth as she leaned closer to my ear: “This is a competition, and I always win.”

I suppressed the need to shudder and scooted back my chair. I understood what she was trying to say: she deserved to be at the top. As someone from an affluent background, it was her rightful spot. After all, isn’t there some kind of pre-destiny for people like her? People who grow up in a system of private schools, trust funds, and upper-class expectations. Wasn’t she made for winning?

Without pause, she started talking about “networking.” She told me she was planning to go out for drinks with a faculty member who was friends with her boyfriend, also a writer. “I’m going to do some networking,” she said.

And that is when I understood what nobody else would tell me: navigating literary institutions is a game whose rules are only known to those who understand that there’s a game happening and how to play it. I excused myself and got up from the table.

I wrote at length about my experience growing up blue-collar and failing to belong in the echelons of academic writing circles. I was told more than once that two fellow students in our program were attempting to get me to drop out completely. I suspect I didn’t quite fit into their middle- and upper-class ideals of what it means to be a good writer because I didn’t have social capital, real capital, connections, or any platform to speak of—perhaps in their eyes I was below them, not good enough to be there. They knew how to play the game. They had connections in publishing and made nice with targeted faculty members. Maybe I posed a threat by simply existing in their space, and it was made clear that their space was not mine.

Despite being sidelined, we keep self-excavating and doing the work to conjure our worlds on the page in the face of a culture that does not value the expression of our interiority. Not an easy feat, either, when so many worker-writers live paycheck to paycheck. Time, energy, and inspiration become scarce. There is a constant reckoning with trying to find time, but time is lost just trying to survive.

Richard Wright, novelist and frequent contributor to The New Masses (a continuation of Workers Monthly which started publishing in 1924), decrees: “Say, Comrade, here’s the wild river that’s got to be harnessed and directed. Here’s that something, that pent-up folk consciousness.” It’s that river of folk consciousness we continue to tap into, spawning our stories of grief and resurrection and grind and courage. The power of these tales and lores exist in our blood and are more captivating, more riveting, more gripping, and more shattering than some might think.

Dorothy Allison, author of Bastard Out of Carolina, understood well the uphill battle that writers from her class face and chose as her subject matter the people, places, and landscapes where she grew up to cultivate empathy and shine a light on the real people and populations that go overlooked. In Skin: Talking about Sex, Class & Literature, Allison writes:

The need to make my world believable to people who have never experienced it is part of why I write fiction. I know that some things must be felt to be understood, that despair, for example, can never be adequately analyzed; it must be lived. But if I can write a story that so draws the reader in that she imagines herself like my characters, feels their sense of fear and uncertainty, their hopes and terrors, then I have come closer to knowing myself as real, important as the very people I have always watched with awe.

Allison was major figure in the fight for working-class and working-poor representation, but it’s important to note that both of us are white women who have shared the privilege of institutional support through education. This can’t be ignored, and I want to express how important it is to discuss the intersectionality of class, its constellations across identities and generations, and to see the myriad ways white folks tend to dominate narratives to the detriment of POC writers and authors.

Anecdotally, I have noticed a growing interest in this discussion and discourse as it pertains to the writing community, but it goes without saying that it is always followed by pushback from those that don’t want to hear about the advantages granted by socioeconomic status. For the record: I know everyone faces struggles, difficulties, and abuses in this life, visible or invisible. I know, for instance, that I would not want to grow up with the blustery angry father like the wealthy peer in my cohort did. This isn’t about that. This is about the fact that working-class writers are at a disadvantage when it comes to getting their books traditionally published, and today there is no answer or solution. If I were to propose one, I’d say it needs to start at the root. It needs to start with individual and communal awareness and concerted efforts to uplift forgotten voices, to provide opportunities for them, to be warm and reach out a hand and open the door.

If you’re a journal, press, or agent looking to represent and publish working-class voices, say hi in the comments below. We’d love to hear from you.

Julia Madsen grew up on a gravel road in Iowa. Find her over at her Gothic Quill, where she writes at the intersection of working-class rage, female rage, and the rural gothic.