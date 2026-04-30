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John Gu's avatar
John Gu
11hEdited

I noticed that there seems to be a phenomenon where there are some white writers who aren't working class who are trying to write about working class characters or to write work that is working-class coded. There's this publishing push for work by "Appalachian," "Southern," and "Rural" writers, i.e. "working-class adjacent," but the writers themselves may just be run-of-the-mill middle-class types or wealthier.

See "The Rabbit Hutch" (2022) by Tess Gunty, who was heavily implied to be a writer who grew up in working-class Indiana, even though her parents were professors and college admins at Notre Dame.

At my MFA program a few years ago, many of my white classmates from wealthy backgrounds wrote stories along these lines (Southern, Appalachan, rural, working-class). I had one classmate who went to a $30k a year private school who wrote a story about long-haul truck driver (which was actually pretty good), another who went to like Princeton Day School who wrote about a woman from a small town who had to quit college to take care of her alcoholic father, and another classmate whose father was a famous Hollywood producer/director (directed a really famous Tom Cruise movie) who wrote about "working-class" cowgirls in Montana.

I was like, bro, y'all don't have to write about poor people. There's this weird "stolen valor" thing to it that I'm sure they were aware of, but they kept writing in this mode

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
12h

This is why I self-published The Trailer Park Rules and expect to self-publish The Mother, too.

I don’t have any connections.

But people love Trailer Park! They’re still reading it. It’s worth doing this work even if it’s not paying me enough to live.

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