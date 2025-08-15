The Republic of Letters

Elizabeth Lamont
Aug 15

I'm a retired English professor, and I assure you that the works my former students now tell me "meant the most to them" are the ones that "helped them out" as they dealt with loneliness and death and failure and betrayal and searched for love and beauty and meaning in their own lives as adults.

Samuél Lopez-Barrantes
Aug 15

Thanks for this concise overview of some of the main points of metamodernism. It's always refreshing to read writers thinking differently and actively choosing to stand for something. I think there's much to be said about the OSCILLATION between poles that so many former "isms" rejected, particularly in their reactionary positioning to all that came before them. Metamodernism is a synthesis as opposed to a rejection of what came before it, which is why it's got some legs. I highly recommend everyone delving into Brendan Graham Dempsey's Substack, as he is one of the foremost writers/thinkers on metamodernism on the Internet, and certainly on Substack. He also plays a mean saxophone. What's more to love?

https://brendangrahamdempsey.substack.com/p/origins-of-metamodernism-part-i

