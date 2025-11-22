Dear Republic,

HOW MUCH ART CAN YOU TAKE?

“I don’t know why people like my Edmund always want to piss on certain things,” writes the narrator of Maintenance Art, “I’ve had to stop him from doing this before.” Edmund is her husband, a successful painter who is “the most famous artist in the world, that week,” having been invited to take over the entire Art Institute of Chicago and transform it in whatever way he likes. He does indeed take this chance to piss on certain things — in this case, an installation made of multicolored yarn interwoven with trash and soaked in wood glue — but he hardly stops there. He also reduces a disused bathroom to rubble with a sledgehammer; crawls across a floor covered in broken light bulbs and uses his blood to add a new stroke to a minimalist painting; and glues the entire contents of the gift shop into “a massive globe of appropriated material so densely packed it looked like a gleaming planet of trash.”

While Edmund completes his work, the unnamed narrator films him for a movie to be released later. She also takes care of their three children and the household chores and acts as her husband’s go-between with the rest of the world, smoothing things over in long days that inevitably involve “a tirade against the powers within the Art Institute.” Various events occur over the course of the book — notably, the great work is completed and received with appropriate excitement and the couple’s youngest child suffers from a mysterious illness — but there isn’t really a plot. The book’s action is the daily creation of art and the daily labor of life, and its subject is the narrator herself. Her voice makes the book. It’s convincing and alive, almost too big for a short book about art-making and family life.

I remember reading Emerson sitting in this crop of bushes way behind my father’s house. I sat there reading his ‘Divinity School Address’ and when I finished, and I had images of the Peabody sisters, and Hawthorne, and these other freaks walking around out east, I felt a peace in my young life that I’ve seldom seen glints of since I wound up old and doting in my own way. That dizzying blend then of reading and existing within the world always struck something deep within my gut...

You can tell Maierhofer hit a vein of inspiration when he found her voice. The above passage is representative in the sense it gives of taking details from an actual biography; when the narrator talks about identifying facts of her life (the idiosyncratic books she writes, for example), you might feel the urge to google her.

Her books seem to be a kind of miniaturized version of Edmund’s work: she cuts up, smashes together, and rearranges found text about institutions (prisons in particular) into rather gruesome poems. While this sounds like it could be easily fit into university discourse (”pastiches interrogating power in prison narratives”), she’s no dry academic. She’s a bohemian, and one of the accomplishments of Maintenance Art is its vivid and convincing depiction of the life of a bohemian and an artist. It’s impressive how easily Maierhofer slips past all the bullshit associated with the art world, all the pretention and money-grubbing, to describe a life where art is absolutely natural and necessary. For Edmund and the narrator, art is at once a high-stakes game, an act of rebellion, and as indispensable as breathing. “Living within a space where you are not only allowed to believe in the presence of art but forced to acknowledge it with every step. That’s the gift someone like my Edmund is capable of offering,” writes the narrator. It’s a gift Maintenance Art offers as well. When Edmund lines an entire room, including the floor, with thousands of photographs and then lowers the lights until it’s almost too dark to see, when he has himself shot in the wrist with a rifle, when he withdraws his wife’s blood and injects it into his veins, these do not come across as displays of egomania or psychosis but necessary gestures, something like drawing the right line or choosing the right word. In the real world, I happen to find this kind of maximalist ugliness, where every work seems to include elements of vandalism and self-destruction, quite off-putting. Indeed, the way Edmund transforms the art museum struck me as hellish. It doesn’t matter. Maierhofer renders it with such authenticity that in the book Edmund’s labor is touching and impressive. He and the narrator live like real artists: close to the bone, every day trying to to expel the poison of life, to redeem its errors, with their work.

Edward is the one with this power, the art star, and we would expect a book in which he is a central character to be concerned with his personality: his moods, his ideas, his towering rages. Not at all. In fact, for a celebrity genius who earns, in his words, “a sociopathic amount of money,” Edmund is a sweetheart. He’s a good father, loves his wife, and, perhaps straining credibility, treats every one of his assistants with respect. Though his art is strong, offensively so, his character is actually a little vague. His wife’s personality is the one that dominates, and as the book goes on, a shift takes place: the focus of her monologue changes from Edmund’s work to her life, and from her life to her depression and rage at the world.

I remember working in Wisconsin and feeling very tired. I remember working anywhere and feeling very tired, working within America and feeling very tired, dead, asleep, not wanting to do any more of it. It just continues. It’s so stupid how it’ll just continue. Nauseating and it continues. You need to be challenged or something. You need to sit down and do the work and try and be challenged or something. You’re plighted. You’re within a state of plight.

This free-flowing despair is, to me, much less interesting than the narrator’s reflections on art and her descriptions of her life with Edmund. Unfortunately the last part of the book is all in this same vein. Art, her Edmund, and her children are left behind for an unmodulated wail of rage. Maintenance Art is so convincing in its depiction of a life lived indifferent to bourgeois convention, that it feels pretty square to criticize it for not providing more of the conventional satisfactions of a novel. But I think it would have been stronger if it did. Specifically I think of that deadly maxim, “The main character should grow and change over the course of the story.” The narrator does not develop at all, except in the direction of her own despair, whose cause is never investigated, and as a result the novel loses energy.

It’s unclear why Maierhofer took the book in this direction. He’s obviously a talented writer and it could be I’m just missing something. It seems to me a mistake, but one that arises from success: it’s as though the author channeled his character too deeply, gave her too much rein, and she ran away with the book. But this couldn’t have happened if his creation hadn’t had a lot of life in the first place. Maintenance Art ultimately left me a little perplexed, but it also struck me as more serious and more original than the vast majority of contemporary novels. I had the privilege of being able to read it knowing nothing about the book or author. But I think even if this weren’t the case, Maierhofer’s novel would have an impressive feeling of unplaceability, of coming out of the blue: a completely convincing female voice written by a male author; a vision of art-making that’s devoid of irony or cynicism. What will stay with me, I think, is this vision of the artist’s life. The idea of “stakes” is another creative writing cliché, one which Maintenance Art more than satisfies: in the world of the book, Edmund’s vocation means that he is always at risk, always forced to wager everything in his work. Writing well about art is not easy: no amount of journalistic detail or intellectual analysis will really get you there. To do it as well as Maierhofer has done in this slim novel is an accomplishment.

