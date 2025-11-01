Dear Republic,

We asked for “Vents” and thank you to those who vented.

writes — with characteristic honesty — on one such vent-worthy experience.

-ROL

HOW MY BOOK COST ME A JOB

In April of 2023, I got my first and so far only book published, a memoir—ten years in the making. I’d been writing and trying to publish for over thirty years. Such is life if you’re a creative writer of literary work and not a genius or really lucky. I knew that getting my book published by a small press in Chicago, which did wonderful editorial work, but almost no publicity for their authors, still made me fortunate. Better writers than I, who have worked harder, have less to show for their talent and efforts. I knew to be grateful, but still had high hopes. I thought everybody would love my book.

I live in Seville, Spain, and My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville recounts my adventures and misadventures as I tried to assimilate in my adoptive country and city, first while learning Spanish, then after marrying a local, and then as a stay-at-home dad, spending my days with my two Spanish-born, bilingual, and bi-cultural sons. The ten years between moving to Spain and finally putting my boys in school made up the most transformative period of my adult life, exposing me to myself, hence the memoir.

When a version of the book got published in Spain in 2014, the Spanish director of an American study abroad program told me that once the book got published in English, he’d have me build a course around it. At the time, I taught a travel writing course for him, offered through UNC Chapel Hill, and another on Sevillian culture, offered through the University of Toronto. After My Half Orange got published, I did as the director said and built a course around it. He approved it for that summer, four months after the book’s publication.

I sold twenty copies—no small thing for a small press book—to students of a one-credit summer course called SEVI 101, An Introduction to Sevillian Culture, with UNC as the academic provider. My students would be upper class science majors, who would read my book, discuss it, take some light quizzes on it, and join me on tours around the city. I’ve always loved teaching, but that summer I especially looked forward to it.

The first class went awkwardly. The students met my natural effusiveness with aloofness, even when I tried to draw them out. When that happens, it’s usually owing to one or two charismatic individuals who bristle against authority. Such rebels often turn out to be my favorites, so I wasn’t concerned. A few members of the class had yet to buy the book. I told them no problem, that I could get them a copy at the selling price and deliver it to the study center the next day. One student, who’d sat impassively throughout class while occasionally looking askance at anyone who showed enthusiasm, asked to borrow a copy, claiming that her copy had been lost with her luggage. Without hesitation, I agreed.

The next class took place in the Patio de Banderas, a gorgeous Sevillian plaza. The students had been assigned to read the first twenty-five pages. They sat on the curb under a row of orange trees, while I stood with a turreted wall behind me and the Cathedral rising impressively over it. Across the dusty expanse of the plaza beckoned la calle Judería, the tunnelled passageway that I would soon lead us through, into the old Jewish quarter, now the city’s quaint high-rent district.

Before we set off, I asked for their impressions of the reading.

Silence.

“C’mon, be honest,” I said, laughing. “I can take it.”

I’ll never forget what emerged from the mouth of a young lady who meekly raised her hand. She certainly didn’t speak meekly. The words “colonialist,” “chauvinist,” and “racist” still ring in my head.

I looked around. A couple of nods. No voices of dissent.

I let the strained silence stew in the summer heat before finally asking her and those who agreed with her to substantiate their claims. My accuser had come prepared, pointing to a passage in which I describe the first time I approached my future wife, at her office cubicle, after giving an English class to a group of her colleagues:

I headed for her department and walked boldly up to her desk. “I hear you’re looking for a speaking partner in English,” I said. She calmly looked up from her work. Seeing her big Berber eyes and straight dark hair, parted in the middle, I thought of Pocahontas (the Disney version), with me in the role of hunky Captain John Smith. She didn’t have to know what I was thinking to put me right in my place. “Yes, someone with a British accent,” she said. “Do you know anyone?” I could hear guffaws being suppressed in nearby cubicles. “But I have an American accent,” I said, as though guilty of something. “Estadounidense,” she said, correcting me. Fair enough. In Spain, America did not only mean the United States. I pressed on. “Want to meet this weekend?” She shook her head. “Maybe next weekend.” She returned to her work, and I walked away praying that in the next ten days she didn’t find some posh, lock-jawed Limey to practice English and drink gin and tonics with.

The third paragraph gave me away, my accuser said. The “Berber eyes” made me racist; comparing myself to Captain John Smith revealed the “exoticizing” tendencies of a colonialist; and describing my wife’s physical attributes exposed my objectifying male gaze, marking me as a chauvinist.

“But I’m making fun of myself,” I said.

No one cracked a smile.

I tried again. “I’m the butt of the joke.”

No nods of recognition.

“Okay,” I said, forging on. “Let’s say I’m all of the things you say. Read the rest of the scene. I’m calling myself to task. That’s the point of self-mockery.”

“It’s not right that you make us buy this book,” said the student who’d borrowed a copy from me. “You’re exercising your power over us.”

“Power? What power?” I was starting to get annoyed.

“You force us to read a racist text.”

A young black woman said this. I am a middle-aged white man.

“If what you categorize as racist is really racist,” I said, “then perhaps all of us are a bit racist, whether we realize it or not.”

Then I led the group into la judería.

When, a day later, a group of students complained to the administration about me, they would claim that I had called them racist.

The program director and the UNC liaison, a professor of science, met with me. The director had walked me to the meeting, apologizing for what he suspected were exaggerated and even malicious claims, but asked me to just do what the UNC liaison suggested and be done with it. I empathized with his situation. He made his living thanks to contracts with UNC; he couldn’t throw it all away by standing up for me. When the UNC liaison asked that I write a letter of apology to the students, I refused. I told her that the accusations made against me had been pulled out of context. She implied that it was my word against my accusers’ word, all of whom were black, so something had to be done.

To do my part, I came up with an alternate reading list, more serious and scholarly than My Half Orange, and assigned essays that the disgruntled students could write without attending class. Neither the director nor the liaison considered my concession sufficient, especially when my accusers stalled and asked for a different solution. I didn’t offer one. Eventually they chose to drop the course. The ringleader promptly returned the borrowed book in perfect condition, although it naturally fell open to the damning page.

I finished the summer semester, but the director never hired me again. Was I cancelled? That sounds dramatic. Perhaps problematized, as

once put it. Because of my book? Because of how I defended my book? Would I still defend it the same way? With less vitriol, for sure. I took my accusers’ comments too personally. I expressed myself too intensely. I might have apologized for that, although I doubt it would have appeased anyone.

I still teach U.S. university students abroad, although through a different program. As always, I love and trust my students. In almost twenty years of teaching at the college level, I’ve never had a similar experience. But the academic environment has changed, at least behind the scenes. University administrations loom over professors like never before. We are offered courses in sensitivity training. We are advised not to use certain language, and to put students’ emotional comfort before their learning. As a writing teacher, I balk at such advice. Language should clarify rather than simplify, challenge rather than concede, investigate rather than assume.

According to Daum, “being problematized is something to aspire to rather than avoid.” I did neither, although these days I wear my problematization like a badge of courage, just like I do my one- and two-star reviews on Amazon, which color me as “shockingly chauvinistic” and “homophobic.” Yes, in my memoir, I ridicule myself for sometimes having such tendencies (which most men my age have to fight against), although that’s not the point of my book at all. Perhaps having such tendencies is no laughing matter, although I think that depends on the reader.

John Julius Reel’s memoir My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville was published by Tortoise Books in 2023. On Substack, he writes in English and Spanish at Rants from a Foreign Land. He reviews books on his YouTube channel Book Rants.

