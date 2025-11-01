The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
4h

Thanks for sharing this. Adolescents make the mist vicious martinets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas McGonigle's avatar
Thomas McGonigle
18m

Alas, stupidity is the main bit of learning too many Americans learn…and in particular those who have the financial resources to go off to such stupidity as a semester abroad which they mostly spend within their traveling ghetto

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture