Dear Republic,

It seems to be Physicality Week at The Republic of Letters, and we thought we’d start with this piece by the pseudonymous pris86, which encapsulates so much of what this publication is about — the search for transcendence even in the excruciating and in the mundane.

-ROL

HOW MY OCD LED ME TO GOD

I used to volunteer in a charity shop where, working alongside me, was a small Indian man who had OCD. He used to go out the door, come back in, lift the cushion off a seat to check that there was nothing underneath it, then go out the door again, come back in and lift the cushion off the seat again, go out the door, lift the cushion off the seat, go out the door, and so on. If there were no customers I could entertain myself by counting the number of times he did this, but such was the speed with which he repeated the act that I could quite easily lose count as his obsessive checking became the kind of whirlwind activity which a children’s comic would illustrate with plumes of smoke. I was concerned, as I should have been, for this svelte, bald figure darting in and out of the shop at the end of his shift, and wanted to help him, but didn’t have a clue what to do. He had a wife who was his physical antonym (tall, buxom and white), who collected him at the end of the day and whose arrival seemed to put an end to the ritual of repetition. Off they went, the skinny monitor of the universe and his guardian. Little did I imagine that, fifteen years later, I the amusement-taker would have become a trainee universe-checker myself, not the sort of person who goes out the door, comes back in, lifts the cushion off the seat et cetera ten or twelve times in a row, but the sort of person who closes a cupboard and then checks three or four times that I have closed the cupboard correctly, which must put me in a trainee category to his master practitioner. On the outside of OCD, I couldn’t determine what danger Mr. Chatterjee was seeking to prevent with his actions, but on its inside I now have a first-person insight: I am trying, several times consecutively, to make sure that the door to the cupboard cannot swing open in the night, leaving me vulnerable to bashing into it and then choking to death on the food which I might have in my mouth at the time. It’s an unlikely scenario, because I don’t normally walk around in the dark and I don’t normally eat while I’m walking around. It’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible. Moreover, while I know that I have probably clicked the door fully shut the first time, but I don’t know absolutely.

This sort of world-monitoring has become a familiar feature of my everyday life. The cupboard is not the only one. There are keys, locks, fridge doors, oven doors, shoelaces, garage doors, squat racks, switches, jars—I could go on—which have to be checked, often more than once. It is a useless expenditure of energy most of the time, but nonetheless offers a prism on aspects of the universe which a mentally sound person uninterested in cupboard doors might be deprived of. For it is in the process of accepting that, no matter how many times I check that hinge of uncertainty, I cannot truly know whether it is open or closed, that I am forced to acknowledge a more general truth about the state of things. I am not sure that the garage door is locked. I am not sure if my shoelaces are tied. I am not sure if my belt is fastened enough so that, when I stand up, I am not going to commit an indecency in the restaurant. I am also not sure, if these things do not go my way, how bad the outcome will be. If I don’t lock the garage door, will my barbell get stolen? If it is stolen, will I cope with the loss healthily or will I become frustrated and unpleasant to be around? If my trousers fall down, will we all laugh it off or will I be ejected from Hankook Sarang? If I am ejected with noodles still in my mouth, will I choke to death? If I die, how will my family live without me? Is death the end? If not, am I going to a better place or a worse place?

The wheel turns. I keep on thinking. I don’t have the answers. What my OCD and the attempt to undo its clutches has taught me is the fundamental undecidability of everything. OCD is the ruthless critique of everything existing. It will negate all incipient clarity, undermining fixed forms and stable relationships. If you are going to live at all with this serrated mindset—and you cannot wait to change your mind before you live—then you must always take the risk. The uncertainty cannot be ignored once you have noticed it. You just have to swallow the danger with a big gulp. Everyday life is an ensemble of leaps of faith, a fact which is unnoticed by many of us other than in exceptional circumstances but which, for those lucky enough to see the world through OCD’s aperture, is oppressively evident. I consider the Kierkegaardian vaulting action it takes to make a cup of tea a sort of training ground for grander dangers, more heroic risks. At the deeper level, the stark knowledge of the shakiness of the ground on which we move should encourage you to seek an absolute foundation, one which—any more than the cupboard—cannot be surely proven, but which you must anchor yourself to in a lifelong, often reassessed and reworked, act of conviction. William James called it “The Will to Believe” in a famous essay. Which is a shy and evasive way of admitting that, over the past decade of my long internship in monitoring and regulating the indeterminacies of my private life, the experience of OCD has drawn me towards theism. It is a skeletal, unexciting deism which tries to say as little as possible. All I choose to believe—and it’s a choice—is that the cosmos is grounded in goodness, however unlikely that appears. It is a necessary, willed belief that prevents the clinging activity of this-worldly checking from overtaking the whole day. It is a belief which is largely unevidenced, too, except in those ephemeral moments such as, perhaps, the tea tasting particularly good or your very tall wife picking you up from the charity shop. But the good is irresistible. I will never stop checking things. For I cannot be sure. But the repetition itself, the act of trying to be sure, completed enough times successively becomes a kind of glossolalia, devolves into a nonsense which points apophatically to a mystical truth, one which I struggle to put in concrete words. So I won’t. I have gestured inadequately towards it with words like deism and theism, with expressions like ‘the absolute foundation’. I could even say ‘the transcendent ground’, or maybe Brahman. I can’t quite pin it down; sorry. You had to be there. You had to be a little bit OCD.

pris86 is a pseudonymous writer, a secrecy-shrouded word alchemist narrating the cosmic background radiation of experience itself.

Image by Cindy Sherman