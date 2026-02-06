Dear Republic,

Gen Z sage Clare Ashcraft returns with a dispatch from the front lines of veganism. Despite finding meat-eaters “a bit morally repugnant,” Ashcraft can recognize they’ve only opted to eat meat because they’ve never had to think twice about it. Needless to say she’s here to change their minds.

- ROL

HOW NOT TO BE MORALLY REPUGNANT

I try to keep my veganism to myself because people seem to have a lot of beef with vegans.

Okay, now that we’ve established my excellent sense of humor, we can begin.

I’ve been vegan for five years now, and the hardest part for me is no longer veganizing recipes, scanning ingredient lists, or going out to eat with friends. No, the hardest part is the stereotype that all vegans are militant, cultish, loud, annoying activists. When people find out I’m vegan, but not one of “those” vegans, I laugh wryly at some variation of the joke I’ve heard a million times.

That’s so impressive! I just couldn’t give up cheese.

As long as I can still eat at my favorite burger place.

But how can you live without pizza?

I find it a bit morally repugnant that they value their taste buds over the life and suffering of an animal, but I do not say so. I try not to alienate the majority of the population, if I can help it, but nor should meat eaters get to have their sacred cow just for being in the majority.

I’ve always been a morally serious person. That’s not to say I’m morally better than others. I know people who would immediately run to help a car crash victim and who would give a stranger the shirt off their back. In contrast, I am not a spontaneously good person, so I have to structure and plan the ways I mitigate suffering in the world.

At age 12, I learned about sweatshops for the first time. I did more research, including emailing a dozen clothing brands and asking about their manufacturing practices, and decided that I would only buy American-made clothes from then on. I gave a TEDx talk on it when I was 14. Buying only American-made became impractical after a year or so, and I switched to thrifting. I haven’t bought anything truly new, aside from undergarments, in years.

I first considered veganism around 16, when one of my favorite YouTubers, Alex O’Connor, began talking about animal ethics. Then I read Peter Singer’s classic book Animal Liberation, slogging through hours listening to vivid descriptions of animal torture on a car ride to visit colleges. I felt like I owed any suffering I financially contributed to my attention. For months, I tried to come up with objections to veganism, but none held up. When I spoke about my increasing conviction that I was obligated to go vegan, my friends tried to talk me off the ledge: “Maybe try vegetarianism for a few weeks,” they said. I finally took the plunge at 17 and a half, after my parents decided to try veganism, due to my dad’s health rather than moral reasons, making the transition easier.

It’s hard to balance the view that what goes into someone’s body is their personal choice and the best activism I can do is show people it can be normal and possible to be vegan while also knowing that others’ personal choices come at the cost of lives. I don’t think animal lives are of equal worth to human lives, but I do think that they have some moral worth, and that if they have worth, we shouldn’t cause unnecessary suffering by breeding and slaughtering them solely for our own sensory enjoyment.

I believe moral value is derived from sentience—the ability for the animal to have subjective experiences such as pain, fear, and pleasure. I would challenge anyone to come up with an alternate metric of determining worth that does not also deem some humans worthless.

Humans are not uniquely intelligent. Pigs are smarter than cats, dogs, and some 3-year-old children. So if intelligence is the defining factor in worth, you shouldn’t do anything to a pig that you wouldn’t do to a 3-year-old child. Recently, a cow was captured on video using a tool, something previously only seen in chimpanzees and humans. If value comes not from intelligence, but memory, planning, and the ability to string together experiences in a meaningful way, what about people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and traumatic brain injuries?

According to journal articles, “Personality has been identified in organisms as diverse as sea anemones, limpets, fish, birds, rodents, ungulates, spiders, water striders, and lizards, and with new species frequently added to the list, emerging research suggests that personality may exist across the entire animal kingdom.” The further you read into animal science, the more apparent it becomes that humans are not the only animals with depth and complexity, and just because that complexity looks different for other animals does not give us the right to discriminate based on it.

There are around 1.7 billion animals confined in 24,000 factory farms in the US (up 47% since 2002). I could regale you with some of the practices that go on in factory farms, including flame clipping, where they singe the hair off of cow udders using a propane torch; extreme confinement and cannibalism; debeaking and dehorning via burning or sawing off the appendages; teeth clipping; mascorating, which is grinding baby male chicks alive; and thumping. Thumping is where baby piglets that are too sick or not growing fast enough are killed by being slammed head first into concrete floors.

In the dairy industry, cows are forcibly impregnated and have their calves torn from them. The overproduction of dairy cows can cause lameness, forcing farmers to shackle the cow’s legs together so she doesn’t collapse under her own weight. The slaughter occurs by forcing a bolt through the cow’s brain or slicing her throat while she is fully conscious. 3% of the cows killed in Europe are pregnant, in which case the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) advises they are killed in the usual fashion and left to hang for 5 minutes to allow the fetus to die. If the fetus, as they sometimes do, falls out of its mother, conscious in time to see her butchered, then RSPCA advises killing the calf with a bolt gun or “suitable blunt instrument.”

These details are purposely hard to stomach, perhaps because we shouldn’t. Most people agree that factory farming is inhumane, but they don’t act like it. Around 99% of livestock in the US is factory farmed. The best way to avoid it is to stop eating the products entirely and vote with your dollars.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention some limitations. People frequently cite health and cost as practical challenges to veganism. Many people can be healthy on a vegan diet with a vitamin B12 supplement, but in the event that a vegan diet causes me or anyone else health issues that cannot be solved with a vitamin or supplement, I would, of course, recommend reintroducing animal products. On the cost front, veganism can be expensive if you want to eat vegan pizza, vegan egg replacements, and fancy oat milk-based desserts, but I firmly believe veganism can be done on most budgets with a little planning. Tofu is cheaper than most meats, and rice, lentils, and beans create a complete protein.

I don’t expect anyone to become a perfect vegan overnight, and in fact, the world doesn’t need a few perfect vegans so much as it needs many imperfect vegetarians or flexitarians. There are many small steps you can take, such as meatless Mondays, keeping a vegan household (but not when going out to eat), or supporting vegan businesses. But what I really ask is this: that you seriously consider animal ethics. Before you make a joke or reflexively defend your lifestyle, genuinely consider what makes a beloved cat or dog morally different from a pig, cow, or chicken. Be rigorous and call yourself out if your reasoning seems more like mental gymnastics—this is harder to do when most of the world agrees with you by default. Then, if you come to a similar conclusion as I have, change your actions accordingly.

Clare Ashcraft writes The Mestiza where she makes observations about identity, psychology, and culture. She is a proud Ohioan.