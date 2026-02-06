The Republic of Letters

Moravagine
33m

A) you are obviously correct; B) you seem to have arrived at the same ethic as Mahayana Buddhism, which holds that each practitioner is working for the eventual liberation from suffering of all sentient beings, and thus will not achieve nirvana until the various “lower” creatures have reincarnated into human form and reached the liberation also. But sentient beings is a much larger and more intuitive group than humans only. This understanding is one of the reasons that Buddhist ethics are objectively superior to Christian ones.

