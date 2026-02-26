Dear Republic,

HOW TO READ ABOUT SPORTS

I’m going to start this essay on sportswriting in what might seem an unusual place, not in a stadium, ballpark, or arena, but at the puppet theater. In 1810, the German writer Heinrich von Kleist published a short philosophical dialogue titled “On the Marionette Theatre,” in which the narrator of the story recounts a conversation with a dancer who claims that a puppet can be more graceful “than a living human body.” This astonishes the narrator, but he is slowly persuaded by the dancer’s argument and his idea that the gracefulness of a puppet results from its lack of self-consciousness. In fact, the dancer tells the narrator, he regularly attends puppet shows so that he can achieve their same qualities in his bodily movements, meaning minimal affectation and a seamless union of mind and body. The story concludes with the dancer telling the narrator that “grace appears most purely in that human form which either has no consciousness or an infinite consciousness. That is, in the puppet or in the god.”

It’s my contention that the best sportswriting often focuses on the same things described in Kleist’s essay: grace, meaning beautiful, effortless movements of the body, and how one achieves that grace, either through extreme personal sacrifice and submission to a higher power (the puppet) or through heightened knowledge (the god). Often, these two extremes are indistinguishable from each other. The dancer in Kleist’s story relates this conundrum to Adam and Eve’s loss of innocence in the Bible, implying that we are trapped somewhere between the puppet and the god “now that we’ve eaten from the tree of knowledge.” He continues: “Paradise is locked and bolted, and the cherubim stands behind us. We have to go on and make the journey round the world to see if it is perhaps open somewhere at the back.” The puppet and the god are where “the two ends of the circular world meet,” but how can a mere mortal make the long trip back to this “Paradise of innocence?” Most of us will never get there, but sports can offer some consolation.

In case you think sports are not a suitable topic for this sort of philosophical discussion, consider David Foster Wallace’s 2006 essay, Roger Federer as Religious Experience, which describes a spectator’s view of Federer’s beautiful movements on the tennis court and the resultant “religious experience.” Wallace, much like the dancer in Kleist’s story, takes his object of study to be an embodiment of grace, but here it is the god rather than the puppet. “High-level sports,” according to Wallace, “are a prime venue for the expression of human beauty,” and this beauty’s “power and appeal…have to do with…human beings’ reconciliation with the fact of having a body.” Adam and Eve’s loss of innocence, of course, is expressed in the recognition of their own nakedness, in the awareness of the weight and shame of their own bodies, which they attempt to cover with fig leaves. We, too, are in this position, but in watching someone like Federer play tennis, to see “power and aggression made vulnerable to beauty,” meaning to see Federer beat his powerful opponents in a seemingly effortless way, “is to feel inspired and (in a fleeting, mortal way) reconciled.” In other words, we find our way back to Paradise, if only for the duration of a match.

Is it just Federer, or do other athletes embody what Wallace termed “kinetic beauty?” Wallace writes that “in men’s sports no one ever talks about beauty or grace or the body,” but I’m not so sure. Perhaps in the sportswriting one used to find in the pages of a newspaper or in the commentary on an NFL game (although even there I heard Tom Brady recently describe a wide receiver as moving “like an ice skater”), but what about in the sportswriting that one sometimes finds in literary and cultural magazines?

Another canonical piece of sportswriting is John McPhee’s “A Sense of Where You Are”—published in The New Yorker in 1965—which follows Princeton basketball player (and future US senator) Bill Bradley. McPhee writes:

He is as fluidly graceful as any basketball player I have ever seen. Quite apart from the excitement produced by the scoreboard, a spectator cannot help feeling a considerable elation as he watches Bradley accomplish his fakes and moves and shots. He does it all with a floating economy of motion and a beguiling offhandedness that appeal to the imagination.

A third classic piece—“Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu”—which John Updike wrote about baseball player Ted Williams’ last professional game (1960, also in The New Yorker), references elderly fans calling Williams and another player, Shoeless Joe Jackson, “the best-looking hitters they have seen.” Not the best hitters, but the best-looking, and not their physical appearance, but the way their body moves when it swings a bat. Updike describes Williams’ swing as “long and smooth and quick” and notes that his “delicate mechanism of timing and power seem[s] locked, shockproof, in some case outside his body.” To describe a physical movement as somehow outside of the body seems strange, but considered in light of Kleist’s essay, its meaning becomes clearer. The mechanism of a puppet’s movements is outside its body, too—the string that the puppeteer holds—and because of this, the puppet’s movements lack self-consciousness, leading to grace. This is also what McPhee suggests when he mentions Bradley’s “beguiling offhandedness;” thought and effort appear to be minimized, which allows beauty and naturalness to emerge. As the spectator watches Williams, or Bradley, or Federer, they feel “a considerable elation”—Wallace’s “reconciliation” or Kleist’s “return to the state of innocence.” A transcendence of the body that occurs through the body itself, a moment of immorality, suggesting that derided sports clichés around athletes as “gods” speak to a deeper truth about the meaning of sports.

The best sportswriting, then, is serious stuff. One can also write about other aspects of sports (statistics, fandom, rivalries, results), but in the pieces that stand the test of time, we find the same recurring motifs, which suggest the fundamental reasons we are drawn to sports. Sports stage the human experience and its attendant philosophical and spiritual questions—questions of beauty, consciousness, suffering, devotion, sacrifice, and ultimately, death. And these are all expressed in the bodies of the athletes themselves.

Consider now another David Foster Wallace essay, this time on tennis player Michael Joyce (published in GQ in 1996). Joyce was not a great tennis player, but he still reached the ranking of 64 in the world. As Wallace writes, “imagine what it would be like to be among the hundred best in the world at something.” Most of us cannot. The Joyce essay, in contrast to the Federer one, is less the story of grace and beauty and more about what it takes to get there.

Wallace writes that Joyce, whom he’s following in qualifiers for the Canadian Open (the tournament to enter the main event), is “a complete man, though in a grotesquely limited way.” Wallace expands on this:

The restrictions on his life have been, in my opinion, grotesque; and in certain ways Joyce himself is a grotesque. But the radical compression of his attention and sense of himself have allowed him to become a transcendent practitioner of an art—something few of us get to be. They’ve allowed him to visit and test parts of his psychic reserves most of us do not even know for sure we have…

Here Wallace returns us to Kleist’s dichotomy of puppet and god, showing how these two ends are intimately connected. To become “transcendent” or god-like, Joyce must “compress” his sense of himself, must become a puppet. (Elsewhere, Wallace writes that elite athletes must “consent to live in a world that, like a child’s world, is very small.) In other words, complete devotion to one’s craft is required, as one sacrifices other aspects of life in an attempt to achieve greatness. The athletes who end up going all the way, living out their beliefs and destroying their bodies in pursuit of this higher end, become our heroes. In watching them, we can experience this, too, but without the existential risk. As Wallace writes, “they do it for us, sacrifice themselves for our redemption.”

This is the other side of sportswriting, where the writer attempts to explain how the athlete achieves the grace and beauty that so enraptures us as spectators. In Updike’s piece on Ted Williams, he notes that baseball is “an essentially lonely game,” which must be supported by players “who always care…about themselves and their art.” Here Updike begins to draw a picture of Williams as a sort of monk, an ascetic who devotes his whole being to the absurd practice of hitting a leather ball with a wooden bat, the ball zipping towards him at somewhere between 80 and 100 miles per hour, destined to pass through an imaginary rectangle called the “strike zone,” and if it does, Williams has to swing his bat to make contact with the ball in the hope that it will exit the ballpark, or land on the ground far enough away from an opposing player for Williams to run 90 feet to a rubber base before the ball arrives there. Could there be anything more ridiculous to which one could devote one’s life? And yet, and yet. Williams “has so assiduously refined his natural skills, has so constantly brought to the plate that intensity of competence that crowds the throat with joy.” We instinctively recognize Williams’ greatness, and it does something to us when we see it. Updike notes that Williams, in his final game, is not the player he once was, but that “his craftsmanship, his rigorous pride, had become itself a kind of heroism.” References to heroes abound in sportswriting. In the article on Bill Bradley, McPhee describes a game in which Bradley scores 40 points against a much stronger opponent; when Bradley fouls out with a few minutes remaining, the normally hostile away fans give him a standing ovation that causes the game to pause for several minutes: “[T]he people know a folk hero when they see one,” writes McPhee.

The themes that one can write about in the sort of sports piece I’m suggesting are well worn: grace, beauty, devotion, suffering, and sacrifice all recur frequently. References to the Greeks are common, too. At different stages of Williams’ career, Updike relates him to Jason, Achilles, and Nestor; McPhee refers to rebounding as “Greco-Roman battles under the backboards;” Wallace compares a match between Federer and Rafael Nadal to “Apollo and Dionysus.” But I also want to be careful not to suggest a blueprint or a step-by-step method for how to write a sports piece. Rather than a theory or a guide, think of it as a field of possibilities. Not every athlete is beautiful to watch, nor do they all go to extreme sacrificial lengths. In Wallace’s piece on Joyce, he repeatedly comments on the strain that Joyce’s body seems to be under as he plays tennis: “Joyce looks terribly real out there playing: He sweats through his shirt, gets flushed, whoops for breath after a long point.” McPhee writes that Bradley is well adjusted and understands that “life [is] much longer than a few winters of basketball.” Yet Joyce’s forehand is still “particularly lovely to watch,” and Bradley, according to his coach, is “happiest whenever he can deny himself pleasure.” Few athletes make it all the way back to Kleist’s Paradise—and no one stays there long—but they all hope to.

Athletes are full of apparent paradoxes, at once puppets and gods, mortal and immortal, heavy physical bodies that momentarily seem weightless. They are not us, but we can become them by imitating their movements or through watching their acts. They go where we are afraid to follow—Wallace writes that Joyce’s love of tennis is founded on “the surrender of choice and self.” The best sportswriting allows us to experience this. It’s a truism that literature enables readers to enter another person’s consciousness, to live lives other than their own. In this way, when we read, we surrender ourselves so that we can become someone else. When sportswriting becomes literature, and sports become art, then sportswriting can do what literature does by allowing the reader to speculatively experience sport: Federer and Joyce on the tennis court, Bradley on the basketball hardwood, and Williams in the batter’s box. When they enter Paradise, so do we.

Derek Neal is a writer living in Hamilton, Ontario. He writes the Substack Derek Neal’s Newsletter.