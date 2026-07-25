Dear Republic,

We’ve had several literary scenes this week — from the LES to the shores of Lake Gitchegumee — but how do you actually bring about a literary scene? Robbie Herbst has some brutally practical tips.

-ROL

HOW TO START A LITERARY SCENE

After much sober reasoning, you will decide to start with the curtains. The footprint and native décor of your apartment probably does not scream ‘literary salon,’ so when faced with transforming the space, you have too many options. But the more you think about it, the more a set of dramatic, floor to ceiling curtains seems vital. Eschew your plans for clashing rugs and eclectic lighting — don’t buy the fancy cheese and the fancy wine. The curtains are the thing.

Of course, if you are at the point where you are thinking about the drapery, you’ve already made some crucial determinations. For instance, you’ve determined that you want to host a literary reading, that your city or town or village cries out for culture and that you might be the person to bring it. Moreover, you have determined which of your talented friends and connections will be the best suited to read their work at the inaugural event. You’ve selected them for their wit and a certain down-to-clown-je-ne-sais-quoi. But having gotten thus far, the problem of creating a suitable space seems insurmountable.

Back to the curtains. You’ve never made curtains and have no idea how to even begin. You could buy some cheap IKEA item, but surely those will not be up to the task of making a stage of your living room. It becomes clear to you that your vision requires a bespoke intervention. Recruit your architect friend at this point. She has plenty of graph paper, a sewing machine, and an ability to visualize physical space, which you sorely lack.

You probably didn’t have a particular expectation of how long it would take to make these curtains. A few hours? Oh aspiring impresario, you have no idea how difficult it is to make curtains. You have not reckoned with the fact that the broader culture has, at some point, decided that the average citizen doesn’t have the right to make curtains. You will have to leave the city to find fabric that has been unmolested by a Daily Essentials sweatshop. When you go to Lowe’s, to Home Depot, to Michael’s and Container Store and so on and so on, and you ask if they sell curtain tape, you will be openly disdained. You, the consumer, have no right to curtain tape. You have no right to badass floor-to-ceiling curtains that can summon a literary salon from the ether.

You are lucky, though. Your architect friend has that sewing machine and likes a project. Just do your best to be good company during the seven hours it takes to finish the measuring, cutting, ironing, and sewing. It helps to read some Freud in advance so you can spend the afternoon and evening engaging in wild mis-readings of Civilization and Its Discontents and applying it to the various people in your orbits. Your significant other will also play a vital function, for the process of hanging the homemade curtains in your shared apartment is somehow more arduous than the sewing. Those 10-foot ceilings that sold you on the place initially prove frankly dangerous to navigate, standing on tables like hobbits to screw curtain rods named after Scandinavian gods of mischief into the dry wall. You will argue about this. You will get over it and watch an entire season of Broad City while you stitch the fasteners, one at a time, into the fabric.

In the meantime, do the easy tasks. Distribute a flyer (made by said significant other) around your friend circles. Swallow your pride several times, self-promoting and self-promoting. Contemplate how embarrassing it will be if it turns out to be a flop. Frequently in this process, you need to return home, because you haven’t yet finished the curtains. Everything begins to turn on the curtains. You’ve invested a strange psychic energy in them. You determine a bit of the occult will be useful for your salon. You name the salon something unpronounceable from a Bolaño novel. You purchase a mysterious glowing orb. You buy a 30-rack of Miller High Life. Your significant other makes finger sandwiches. You arrange the chairs. You wait for someone to ring the bell.

The thing to go wrong (something must) will be as simple as the weather. A heat wave will render the apartment sticky and a little ripe. You will spend the evening wondering if everyone is miserable. The room will be packed, of course, standing room only spilling into the hallway. Your readers will be effervescent and charming. The audience will fan themselves and drink all the beer. The heat will do that curious thing, bonding everyone together. The curtains will look fucking fantastic.

Why do you do it? For culture? For clout? For the sake of keeping yourself busy? Yes, those things, but also, as Freud understood, for guilt. You are guilty, very guilty. You have sinned with your time, scrolling when you know better than to scroll, willingly allowing the vampiric machines to siphon off your life force. Even the literature machine that brings you occasional satisfaction is just a vampire in disguise. And while you can’t blame yourself fully, you must blame yourself at least partially. You must acknowledge that at some point, the only way to make a profit commensurate to your loss will be to leave the machines behind. You must build something that gives life force, not just to you but to those around you. If you can do this, your sins will be washed away.

It was political after all then. Of course it was political. You named it after a Bolaño novel. How do you start a literary scene? First, out of necessity. Because if you don’t do something, and do something right now, with the gift of your youth and your talents and the talents of your friends, those things will dwindle away into the Omnipresent Cyberpsychic Contraption that constantly gets better at extracting all your value. It will be difficult to ask your architect friend to help, to ask your significant other’s forbearance, to ask everyone you know for an evening of their time. One of the things the vampire has taken is our ability to ask. You will ask anyway. You will learn that they never took it, not really. Some things that seem solid are actually quite flimsy. It turns out, in an increasingly flimsy world, what people actually want is something real.

Robbie Herbst is a writer and violinist in Chicago.

Image by Fray Pedro Subercaseaux Errázuriz