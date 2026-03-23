Dear Republic,

Michael Jerome Plunkett kicks off our Special Relationship to a Writer Week with a devotional to Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, which he has commemorated with a whale back tattoo stretching “from shoulder blades to coccyx.” Jokes aside, this piece is excellent: it’s not only steeped in Moby-Dick lore but is a truly rewarding read.

- ROL

HUGE-ASS MOBY-DICK BACK TATTOO

Ray Bradbury was way behind schedule. He had arrived in Ireland nearly eight months ago to write a screenplay for John Huston and as of yet, had only produced a couple of pages. But this wasn’t a normal gig for him. Unlike many other writers he knew, he did not do screen writing to support his fiction. He didn’t need to. He had published The Martian Chronicles and Fahrenheit 451. Nonetheless, it was a lucrative way to supplement a salary that could be unsteady at times. For years people had been asking him when are you going to write a screenplay. His response? When John Huston asks me. He had adored The Maltese Falcon as well as many of his other films and if he was going to start writing for the silver screen, it would be for Huston and Huston only. So when the legendary director finally came knocking a few years later, Bradbury was somewhat surprised to learn the job was adapting Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick for the cinema, a feat that had only been attempted once before as a silent film in 1930 and was poorly received. He openly admitted he had never read it. To his surprise, neither had Huston. Apparently, it did not really matter to Huston whether he had read it or not. Bradbury rushed home, skimmed the 800-plus-page book in one night, got the gist of it, as one does, and then called Huston to confirm his acceptance for the job. But, now all these months later, sitting in a rented house in Ireland where he spent his days stuck before the blank page, staring out the window at the slashing rain, he was beginning to think this might have been a mistake. Moby-Dick was proving to be the most anti-cinematic book one could choose to adapt to screen. During an interview decades later, Bradbury asked the audience, “Have you tried to read that novel? Oh my god! John Huston didn’t know anymore about it than I did.”

This is not an uncommon sentiment. To be fair, I get it. Moby-Dick is one of those books: labor-intensive, archaic in its language, foreign to our contemporary sense of plot and pacing. Skim any best seller list and you will be hard pressed to find a comparable novel at a similar length written with the same reckless abandon that makes Moby-Dick the stuff of legend. It’s just not the type of book that sells because it’s not the type of book large numbers of people read anymore. Moby-Dick exists mostly in the realm of academia, a book to be studied and analyzed more than read and enjoyed. Once, I went to Melville’s house in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for a guided tour. This is the house where he wrote most of Moby-Dick gazing out at Mount Greylock with a harpoon shank for a fire poker in his hearth. At one point, our docent confessed, standing beside Melville’s own writing desk, that the only reason he thought he had a shot at becoming a docent here—he, himself not a Melville scholar but a retired physician—was because when he visited years before, his docent had began his tour by boldly declaring he had never even tried to read Moby-Dick nor did he have any interest in doing so. Strangely, our group nodded their heads in agreement. In fact, earlier in the program, when that same docent asked who in our group had actually read the entire novel, I was the only one who raised a hand. Yet, we were all there to see where the man spent his days, where he ate, where he rested his head at night. It seems many people know Moby-Dick in some capacity but those who have actually read it are far fewer.

People also love to hate Moby-Dick. You can easily find entire articles with titles like “The 100 Chapters of ‘Moby-Dick’ You Can Skip” and “Why ‘Moby-Dick’ is Awful.” A friend once told me the entire novel could be cut down to “ten pages, tops,” if you cut out all the unnecessary garbage like, for instance, the cetology chapters and, to take it one step further, if he was presented the choice to read a single chapter of Moby-Dick or put a certain sensitive part of his anatomy in a blender, he would have to give it some thought before answering. The loathing goes beyond literary preference. It approaches a broader sentiment that feels existential. Some might say we hate what makes us feel powerless. We mock what we can’t master.

I am not a scholar, I probably wouldn’t even label myself a Melville enthusiast. But I do really love that book. I’ve read it three times. It is such a wonderfully strange book. To say nothing of the humor. Moby-Dick is a funny novel—contemporary and relevant as ever. Every reading experience feels new and I am always caught by surprise. It is outrageous in its approach, queer in its style, and almost impossible to categorize. It refuses to behave like a novel. The language is unstable and excessive throughout. There are monologues and digressions that span entire chapters. Ishmael disappears for long stretches and in his place comes technical whaling manuals, philosophical musings on the whiteness of the whale, chapters written as scenes from a theatrical performance with stage directions. The Pequod boasts sailors from every country in the world. I have read Father Mapple’s sermon alone more times than I can count. Even the infamous opening line—“Call me Ishmael”—isn’t technically the first line of the novel. The opening section, Etymology, composed by “a Late Consumptive Usher to a Grammar School”, consists of a brief list of definitions for the word “whale” followed by two columns of the same word in corresponding languages. It is then followed by the longer Extracts, which is just that: a fragmented collection of various excerpts and snippets of everything from scientific entries about whales to poetry about whales to reflections from whale hunters, all supplied by an anonymous sub-sub-librarian (whatever that is). It’s the only way to begin such a book—deferring authorship itself and displacing his voice in favor of the monolithic weight of history.

But just for the sake of honesty, as a show of good faith, it’s probably worth mentioning, the day of that house tour, I had arrived after a week-long writer’s residency in nearby Lenox, and discovered earlier that morning the only clean garment I had was a mock neck knit sweater that (along with my scraggly beard and beanie and worn out winter boots) made me look like—I swear I didn’t plan it this way—a forlorn longshoreman, and so when the guide asked who had read Moby-Dick before and I, alone, at the rear of the group, raised my hand among families and retired couples, I looked much like Quint from that scene in Jaws when he makes his grand entrance by scratching the chalk board at the county meeting when they are trying to decide what to do about that shark—all heads turning, eyebrows raising at once. Everyone knows who he is. But I swear, I am not that guy. I’m just a guy who likes the book.

So, few people read it, lots of people hate it, yet everyone seems to know it. Beyond enjoying the novel, I have something of a unique relationship with Moby-Dick, specifically this phenomenon I’ve just mentioned and it started with a tattoo I got about ten years ago.

The tattoo in question is a rendering of Thomas Beale’s frontispiece “Boats Attacking Whales,” an etching published by J. Van Voorst in 1839. It depicts an open expanse of rough ocean where several Biblical-sized leviathans go to town on a crew of hapless seamen and harpooners, resisting their harpoons and even knocking a few from their boats, making them earn every meager shilling of their wages. The tattoo takes up my entire back from shoulder blades to coccyx. It is faithful to the style of the etching—heavy lines, virtually no shading, all black and grey—not unlike the scrimshaw that was popularized by bored and lonely deckhands using ink and spare whalebone in the holds of ships the world over. I got it at East River Tattoo in Greenpoint, Brooklyn from the immensely talented Roger Hauer. I always knew if I got a back-piece, I wanted it to be a single, large tattoo to cover the whole expanse of my back. I did not want to waste such prime space.

The inspiration? A Metropolitan Museum of Art mailer I received one afternoon. It featured a double-page spread from the inside front cover to the inside back cover of Beale’s etching. I didn’t even know the name of the piece at the time. I just knew that was the tattoo for me. I grew up on Long Island and spent many childhood summers visiting old whaling towns like Cold Spring Harbor and Sag Harbor. It was only much later during a reread of Moby-Dick that I discovered Ishmael fleetingly references the etching in “Chapter 56: Of the Less Erroneous Pictures of Whales, and the True Pictures of Whaling Scenes” as one of the most accurate representations of the latter part of the title available to the general public.

So, is this a Moby-Dick tattoo?

I would argue, no, not by my intention. And yet, wherever I go, perfect strangers instantly recognize the back piece as an homage to Melville’s monolithic novel about a rogue white whale and the crazed captain determined at all costs to reap his revenge. The Gunnery Sergeant in my old platoon who once told me he thought reading fiction was “fucking stupid” because it was all made-up stories that didn’t really happen but also exclaimed, “Hey! Moby-Dick!” upon seeing my exposed back in the locker room. A child at the public pool who brandished a floppy neon-orange foam noodle like a harpoon in my direction and shouted to her mother, “Moooooby Dick!” A construction worker sporting a slick Buckeye’s jersey and Beats headphones on his way home from work who paused at a street corner where I stood after a shirtless afternoon run, pulled his headphones down, and asked “That a Moby-Dick tattoo?”.

These are to name but a few of my encounters over the last decade. They have been so frequent and varied in the person making the observation that the next time someone remarks “hey, a Moby-Dick tattoo!” I have half a mind to spin around, point a finger, and begin quizzing them on various characters and plot points from Melville’s tome. This is because there’s no way all of these people have read Moby-Dick. I don’t believe it possible.

Is that assumption judgmental? Certainly. Absolutely. Who am I to say an eight-year-old girl I crossed paths with for a few minutes at a local swimming pool doesn’t have the intellectual capability or sheer stamina to read Melville’s magnum opus in its entirety? Anything is possible. Not likely, but possible. I myself have put Moby-Dick down more times than I’ve finished it. It is not an easy read. I would argue that at certain points in the book, it is not an enjoyable read. It demands quite a lot of the reader.

But it seems clear to me that my tattoo invites projection, interpretation, even misreading. A couple of harpoons and a few angry whales and suddenly I’m carrying Melville’s entire myth on my back. Images are incomplete. My tattoo is no different. Its meaning is not fixed. Therefore, whether they’ve read it or not, people recognize a story, they see those incomplete gaps, and they rise to fill them. They complete the story. Viewed this way, my back functions as an open text, one the viewer completes with their own assumptions and fragments of experiences. They project their own meaning and finish the story in public for me.

Of course, this phenomenon is not unique to Moby-Dick. There are numerous novels, films, plays, television shows, and various other forms of media that hold a similar position in our collective conscience. The Bible, Frankenstein, Romeo and Juliet, 1984, The Great Gatsby, and A Tale of Two Cities are a few that come to mind that everyone seems to know but far fewer have actually read. These works have a permanent place in our shared culture. They have transcended their written form and now dip in and out of our collective memory in the form of famous opening lines, half-remembered scenes, or vague political parallels to our current moment. Maybe we were forced to read them (or at least buy a copy) in school or watched a film adaptation at some point.

But given the frequency with which I have experienced this particular interaction with my own flesh as the focus, I can’t help but wonder how can a story become ingrained in the collective psyche of a society that we recognize it without ever having read the text itself? Some idea of the story, some amorphous shape of it, dwarfs the book itself and rises above into the realm of myth.

Moby-Dick is beyond the tenuous relationship of reader and text. Moby-Dick now belongs to cultural memory at large. Each generation inherits it, whether they realize it or not, and carries it forward. Roland Barthes defines modern myth as the transformation of history into nature, as in a process by which cultural signs become “natural” and unquestioned. This is my back, the unwitting scraping ground upon which history was stripped to become myth. My intentions matter not at all. People project a ready-made narrative for what they see. They fail to engage with any historical or personal truth.

In some way, I like to think we are defining a collective identity through this shared understanding of our past, albeit subconsciously. It’s the misunderstanding of this tattoo that binds us together, however briefly, regardless of accuracy or knowledge acquired through reading the novel. It’s the unstable ground on which we stand that allows us to form a connection to one another, something unfamiliar, something boldly reimagined in our own language, our own terms and ideas.

The tattoo becomes a vessel for cultural memory. They may not have read Moby-Dick, but they’ve in some way inherited its mythos. It’s not about me, I have never even seen the tattoo with my own eyes. Only reflected in mirrors, watching over my shoulder. Instead, what we are experiencing is a type of collective memory. Authors write the stories, readers complete them. Authors leave gaps, readers fill them. They fill them with their own assumptions, their own experiences, their own biases and desires. This is why ambiguity can be used to great acclaim as well as great peril in literature.

A tattoo is actually the perfect vessel for such a phenomenon. As far as tattoos go, I have more than some and way less than others. No regrets, as they say. But I have noticed the way my perception of the piece shifts and morphs over time. The first few I got were deeply weighted in symbolism. This idea that for a tattoo to be worthy, it must contain deeply considered “meaning”. But one of the things about having tattoos I’ve noticed is I sometimes forget one is there for a while and then one day I’m in the shower and it pops out at me. I haven’t looked at it, really looked at it, in quite a while. And then I start thinking about why I got it and where. I am often surprised by my shift in opinion on the reasoning and meaning. I tend to remember the time in my life way more than whatever inspiration provoked me to go under the needle. Stories, the powerful ones at least, always outgrow their makers.

Moby-Dick has maintained cultural relevancy through this exact dynamic. There have been endless reprinting’s, editions, and abridged versions for modern audiences. It’s been simplified and reduced into picture books, graphic novels, and comic books. The first one I read was the Great Illustrated Classics editions abridged and simplified for children with etching style drawings to accompany the text. Also, the films. John Huston’s film adaptation which was followed by thirteen other adaptations, spin-off’s, and reimagining’s. Even contemporary films like Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster JAWS owes quite a lot to Moby-Dick. All pieces taken from the whole that propel the core story further and further ahead.

I once asked author Nathaniel Philbrick, “in one or two sentences, why should someone read Moby-Dick?”

Philbrick who, in addition to being a permanent resident of Nantucket for many years, literally wrote an entire book called Why You Should Read Moby-Dick, a purposely slim collection of micro-essays that cover everything from the meta qualities of the novel to Nathaniel Hawthorne’s influence on Melville, answered immediately.

“It’s America. It’s all in there.”

Everyone has claimed Moby-Dick. The interpretations are endless. The symbolism, eternal. One never stops reading Moby-Dick.

Bradbury did finish the job on the screenplay and they did go on to adapt it for the screen. It deviated significantly from Melville’s story, one of the largest shifts being Moby-Dick’s alleged home—the Bikini Atoll, which was not in Melville’s novel. This was a name viewers would have immediately recognized. The United States military was testing new and improved nuclear bombs after the second world war. The reference only extends the half-life of Moby-Dick’s mythologizing, proving once again the story, at that time a century old, still had ample gaps and spaces to be filled by the imaginations of a new generation. It’s this elasticity that promises an enduring legacy that will continue to find new meaning and life for decades to come.

Separate from the story itself, Bradbury also seems to have mythologized his own Moby-Dick screenplay experience. There are several recorded interviews of how he broke through the resistance that prevented him from completing his Moby-Dick screenplay, the process of which he later claimed made him “near suicidal”. In each interview, he relays a slightly different version of events but the one I find most fitting is also the most mythological. He claims he got out of bed one morning, took a look in the mirror, and said, “I am Herman Melville!” He then sat down at his typewriter, and in a day’s work of “passionate, red-hot writing,” he finished the screenplay. After which, he immediately ran across town, threw the script in John Huston’s lap, and said, “There! It’s done!” Huston read it and alleged to have said, “My god, what happened?” To which Bradbury stepped back, opened his arms wide and said, “Behold: Herman Melville.”

Michael Jerome Plunkett is the author of the novel Zone Rouge. He hosts the LitWar Podcast and leads the Patrol Base Abbate Book Club, a national community of veteran readers.