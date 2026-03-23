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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
3h

I agree: Never stop reading Moby Dick -- continues to amaze. Here's my favorite quote that I use often when teaching: "It's not down on any map. True places never are."

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Fictional Russia's avatar
Fictional Russia
3hEdited

I wrote my senior thesis for a BA in American literature on Melville, so I have most definitely read Moby.. and Typee and Omoo and Pierre. You get the idea. I recently picked up MB to read it aloud to my wife (not a native speaker of English) and I realize it’s a difficult novel (it didn’t seem so when I was an undergraduate). Still, it’s hard for me to understand how a literate English speaker could manage to avoid it. It’s simply extraordinary, a joy to read once you’ve entered his world.

FWIW I like it more than Joyce’s Ulysses (another book I’ve actually read). I don’t dump on it. I probably need to read it again. Finnegan’s Wake is one I’ve never managed to take on successfully.

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