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Alias El’Pseudonym III's avatar
Alias El’Pseudonym III
6h

Well, your review made me interested in reading this novel. Even if it isn’t auto fiction, that background provides a series of influences which I would be looking out for when reading (which makes me more interested).

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Peter Tillman's avatar
Peter Tillman
6h

Well. I hope this one finds a publisher. I'd like to read it. Being something of a North Korean despot -fiction fan.

I'd tell you my favorite of this micro-genre, but it seems like a lot of work, and I'm hungry. Maybe later? If people beg. Hint: it's the NoKo falls to capitalist entrepots one. Novella, ims. Really, really good.

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