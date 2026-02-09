Dear Republic,

We asked what you think about when you fall asleep/wake up, and some of you really told us. Thank you to Yardena Schwersky for this bracingly honest piece.

-ROL

I FEEL IT IN MY CHEST

My heart is beating too fast. I haven’t opened my eyes yet, but I can see the morning light spilling in through the thin window of my eyelids. I roll over to face the wall and avoid the sun. My heart is beating too fast. I try to slow my breathing, to trick my heart into a sense of calm.

Every morning is like this recently. I’ve had depression and anxiety my whole life, but my MS diagnosis several years ago has only made things worse. There are times when my mind becomes particularly violent towards me, and every waking hour is met with a tightness in my chest. My doctor has run blood tests, done an EKG, ordered a Holter monitor, and now an echocardiogram. So far everything is normal. Anxiety is the likely culprit for the drum line playing in double time beneath my ribcage. This knowledge does not help. My heart is still beating too fast.

I don’t want to get out of bed. I also don’t want to stay here. I don’t want to do anything. It seems cruel that the words for what I’m feeling—apathy and anhedonia—are so lovely. They sound like twin sisters cursed with a beauty no one can appreciate, Greek in both their origin and their tragedy. I roll the words over in my mind, thinking also of pensive, somber, and melancholy. I revel in the words as they are the only thing to rouse any kind of contentment within me. My heart is beating too fast.

I’ve wasted my entire day before I manage to throw off the covers. I woke up late, so I will eat breakfast late. I will waste time on my phone because the process of getting out of bed, brushing my teeth, and preparing breakfast will have exhausted me. I will then shower (later than planned), which will also exhaust me. Along with fatigue, my MS causes heat sensitivity, so even though the hot water calms my spasming muscles, it will deplete any energy I stored up from sitting on the couch doing nothing. After my shower, I will have to do some more nothing to regain a small semblance of vitality. Hours will have passed. I will have done little besides eat and groom myself. Then it will be time to eat again, but I will not be hungry. I am never hungry. I can’t believe how much time I’ve wasted. I can’t believe I am still in bed and haven’t actually done any of this yet. I’m so tired, yet still my heart is beating too fast.

Everything scares me these days. I am afraid my meds will stop working and my MS will progress. I am afraid I will never climb out of this pit of despair. I am afraid I will be lonely my whole life. I am afraid I will meet someone, and by the time they realize what a mess I am it will be too late. They will be stuck with me, and I will have ruined their life. I am afraid I will never feel joy again. I am afraid I will find joy only for it to be ripped away like it has been so many times before. I am afraid my dad will die, and I will have no one left in the world to care for me. I am afraid I won’t be able to afford my healthcare. I am afraid I won’t be able to afford my home insurance and maintenance. I am afraid I won’t be able to afford my car insurance and maintenance. I am afraid I won’t be able to afford my utilities and groceries. I am afraid I won’t be able to afford the streaming services which are my only escape from the hellhole that is my life. I am afraid that my lack of exercise and my poor diet will make me even unhealthier than I already am. I am afraid that my restless sleep is increasing my stress and my inability to sleep. I am afraid I am a terrible writer. I am afraid that my life will never get better and will only continue to get worse. I am afraid that this paragraph is becoming untenably long, but I cannot stop thinking about all the things that terrify me. My heart is beating too fast.

I have lived a whole life in my head, but in reality I am still in bed. I have done nothing. I have not even opened my eyes yet. I can feel my cat curled up against my stomach. I crave her warmth and companionship, and, with my eyes still closed, I stroke her tortoiseshell fur. The gentle vibrations of her purring stand in contrast with my heart, which is beating too fast.

At every stage of my life I’ve thought, if I can just make it to the next thing, I will get better. If I can make it to middle school, I will get better. If I can make it to high school, I will get better. If I can make it to college, I will get better. If I can make it to the real world, I will get better. But now there’s nowhere left to go. I am thirty-three, and I have nothing. Due to both my MS and my ever-worsening mental health, I cannot work. I have never been in a relationship. I don’t know how to be anything other than alone. I can count my friends on one hand, and they all have better things to worry about than me. I don’t know what to do. Therapy hasn’t worked. Meds haven’t worked. TMS hasn’t worked. They say it gets better, but for me it has only gotten worse. I feel selfish and self-absorbed. I don’t know how to talk about any of this with the people I love without sounding manipulative. So I don’t talk to them at all. I lie in bed and cry. My heart is beating too fast.

I am lying here in the morning light thinking about all the ways my life has gone wrong. I am thinking about this essay, thinking about writing about how I’m thinking about all the ways my life has gone wrong. This essay will probably be rejected the way the rest of my writing has been rejected. I can hear how whiny this all sounds, and I hate it. I hate that I can’t get my shit together. I hate that the harder I try, the worse I feel. Most of all, I hate that I still have hope. I have hope even as my heart is beating too fast.

Eventually, I’ll get out of bed. I’ll waste another day doing chores and reading emails. I’ll waste another day doing nothing of substance, being of no use to anyone. I’ll get out of bed and spend the whole day wishing I was back in it. Eventually, I’ll return to the softness of memory foam and linen. For a brief moment in the dark, when the world is asleep and nothing feels real, I will convince myself that tomorrow will be a better day. But before I drift off, one more thought crosses my mind—a worry that when I wake up my heart will be beating too fast.

Yardena Schwersky is a writer from Florida's Gulf Coast. She writes the Substack Letters on Being, a newsletter about finding hope in the darkness. Her poetry has appeared in Paper Brigade Daily. She often writes on her back porch, where her cat, Nyx, brings her lizard gifts.

Image by Gustav Klimt