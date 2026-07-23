Dear Republic,

Scene Week continues with a region that you don’t normally associate with scenes but is, on the other hand, apocalypse-ready.

-ROL

IF YOU WANT AN APOCALYPSE, HEAD TO THE GREAT LAKES

The Great Lakes region is vast, but with the exception of the Chicago metropolitan area, the imprint it has left on American literature is modest. Naturally, one can find some promontories on the literary landscape. One might cite the Cleveland chapters in Dreiser’s Jennie Gerhardt (a book that H.L. Mencken called “the best American novel I have ever read, with the lonesome but Himalayan exception of Huckleberry Finn”), and of course Hemingway’s Michigan stories. Last year, Thomas Pynchon made his own contribution with Shadow Ticket, which is largely set in Milwaukee in the 1930s. But despite such high points, it’s fair to say that the literature of our great inner coastal region lacks the fecundity of that of the South, or of California or New England.

Yet in the last decade or so, the Great Lakes have begun to leave a rather uncomfortable imprint on the literary world. Put briefly, this region has become a locus for stories about catastrophe, whether that catastrophe be actual or potential.

From the other side of the border (Toronto), a novel about a pandemic that wipes out over 90% of the world’s population (Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven) broke through into public consciousness, and gained still more attention after COVID-19 made the author look like a prophet. The book recounts the adventures of a theatrical troupe called the Traveling Symphony, which stages performances of Shakespeare in various locations around the Great Lakes as the depopulated world starts to pick up after the catastrophe. Under the slogan “survival is insufficient,” their aim is to reconstitute what can be saved of civilization.

More recently (2022), Jill Stukenberg’s novel News of the Air told the story of a middle-class couple from Chicago that relocates to rural Wisconsin because they fear a future of social disruption and climate disaster. Formally, the book is a mystery. Stukenberg uses this format as a way to explore contemporary concerns, but she undermines the impact of the story through a low-key, slow-moving narrative that is anything but gripping. The fact that she is stingy in providing background information contributes to the overall fuzziness. You get the impression that if a Great Lakes Apocalypse ever happens, few people will notice it.

Into this world comes Leif Enger’s novel I Cheerfully Refuse. Like Stukenberg, Enger uses a mystery to propel his story; while Enger manages to create more excitement and deploys a more engaging style, his narrative also suffers from a similarly low-key, parsimonious approach. The action starts in a remote community on the shores of Lake Superior, at some unspecified time in the near future. On the surface, Enger’s setting may sound like a peaceful refuge from a decaying and dangerous world. In reality, the decay and danger have already arrived and are working their corrosive effects.

Enger does some sensible futuristic world-building. The linguistic demands are satisfied by the invention of certain slang words. Forced laborers are referred to as “squelettes” (French for “skeletons” and a coinage originating in Quebec) due to their malnourished frames. The small coterie of super-rich families that control the economy are called “astronauts” because they’ve severed ties with the earth and everyone else.

The latter detail highlights his dystopian method, which is to take a current trend and push it a few steps further without overdoing it. Instead of a fentanyl or meth epidemic, we get a drug nicknamed “Willow,” which promises feelings of elevation and escape (users are said to “go in search of better”) but reliably induces suicide. In our world, lots of people have simply stopped reading; in Enger’s scenario, this has been replaced by an active, sometimes violent hostility to literacy on the part of much of the population. To ratchet up the tension, Enger introduces traditional signs and portents, such as comets, diseases, and storms.

Our heroes, a married couple with the bucolic monickers of Rainy and Lark, are marked for danger in this environment. Rainy plays bass guitar in a bar band, and Lark runs a bookstore. Her business survives because older readers are dying off: “The private libraries of the dead were the chief means by which Lark kept her shop in inventory.” Together, they hang on to a cozy, old-fashioned lifestyle of books, baked goods, and do-it-yourself entertainment, while the world slowly collapses.

Although Enger draws on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, a stronger narrative influence is that of Cervantes. Rainy likes to refer to himself and other free spirits as “quixotes,” who are “not always sensible. Open to the wondrous. Curious in the manner of those lucky so far.” What’s more, Rainy has committed Don Quixote’s fatal mistake: he has allowed reading to lead him astray. Classics with a high quotient of adventure, such as Beowulf and The Odyssey, have filled his mind with bold thoughts under Lark’s tutelage. Enger has thus assembled the anti-literacy hysteria of Fahrenheit 451, the pharmaceutical interventions of Brave New World and White Noise, and the social decay of A Clockwork Orange all in one convenient package.

With the elements successfully in place for a near-future dystopia, Enger gets off to a good start. The arrival of a mysterious stranger named Kellan, who is carrying a rare, unpublished book manuscript (entitled I Cheerfully Refuse) by a cult author who is a favorite of Lark’s, sets the main part of the story in motion. Kellan is a haunted figure, who calls himself a “lab rat” and mumbles about medical experiments. He is fleeing from a terrifying person named Werryck, who, he tells us:

[W]as an old man of drooping neck cords yet also an inescapable force. He had a skin condition called scala repugnia yet was irresistible and smelled lemony. He’d outgrown the need for rest and had not slept in seventeen years. In tones both fearful and fawning Kellan spoke of a chiseled specimen, eyes of icy blue and so forth, who’d been some sort of military specialist until an astronaut bought his bloodhound talents.

This early part of the story culminates in the murder of Lark. Rainy, fearing that Werryck is coming after him, decides to flee, and embarks on a journey across Lake Superior.

It’s when Rainy decides to take off that the story starts to wobble. His reaction to the murder of Lark exemplifies the problem. Somehow, Rainy gets it into his head that Lark might still be alive, and the goal of his journey is not just to escape Werryck but to reunite with her. But Lark’s death is indisputable: there’s a corpse, then a police investigation, and finally a funeral. In view of all this, it’s hard to believe that bereavement has deranged this level-headed man to the point where he breaks with reality. Having a dead body right there on the bedroom floor does tend to rule out certain narrative possibilities.

Enger muffs another important plot element: If you raise questions, you should eventually answer them. Several questions hover in the air for the duration of the story, unanswered. Please tell us more about the mysterious Molly Thorn, author of I Cheerfully Refuse. What is the truth about Werryck? And how did the world get into the state it’s in now?

Enger does a lot of things right. As a narrator, Rainy is engaging and provocative, a believable and endearing local character. The dystopian elements are appropriately relevant and sinister. Enger does a thorough and enjoyable job of conveying a sense of place. Some of the scenes of the book stand out in their clarity and drive. In particular, there is an episode involving a lift bridge, a toll that must be paid, and bureaucratic high-handedness that skillfully evokes the sense that the region has slid into the kind of everyday corruption that we associate with failed states. The scenes involving murder and suicide are presented with a chilling restraint that is artful.

Yet I Cheerfully Refuse feels like a novel written back to front, with the background interfering with and sometimes swallowing up the foreground. We get plenty of detailed information on such things as the challenges of sailing in Lake Superior and the various ways to play a bass guitar, plus a lot of meditation on local geography and weather. Meanwhile, Werryck remains just as mysterious a villain at the end as at the beginning, and we are left with no idea how we’re going to get the world out of its current condition.

The overall effect is like switching back and forth between two TV channels, with one of them showing a nature documentary and the other a detective story: each one undermines the other. This blurriness weakens the suspense. The book ends with a feeling of relief as things return to what passes for normal, but little in the way of enlightenment, of lessons learned or pointers for the future.

I Cheerfully Refuse is a book about facing down despair, even when it looks like you can’t win. But if the sources of the despair are both powerful and only hazily understood, how effectively can you fight it? Playing your own songs and baking your own bread, while good things in and of themselves, can only get you part of the way. Both Stukenberg’s and Enger’s books suggest that any forthcoming Great Lakes Apocalypse will be too insidious to overcome.

Scott Spires is the author of the novels Abandon All Hope and Social Distancing. He writes about literature, culture, and geography at Lakefront Review of Books.

Image by Carl Bretzke