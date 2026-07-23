The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marissa's avatar
Marissa
33m

Grew up in Cleveland and one of the first short stories I wrote was a about a merman monster in Lake Erie hahaha🩷

Reply
Share
Thomas McGonigle's avatar
Thomas McGonigle
3h

Glenway Wescott The Grandmothers, Goodnye Wisconsin

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture