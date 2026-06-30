Dear Republic,

In honor of the World Cup, which is humanity at its best, and in protest against it—for it is also, obviously, our absolute worst—this week we will be running pieces on various non-football sports. We begin with J.W. Yablonsky's apology for golf, a sport which this editor (to the surprise of everyone who knows him) has never played.

-ROL

IN DEFENSE OF GOLF

I engage in a number of pastimes which I consider misunderstood by the public. Generally speaking, I try to be an ambassador for things I enjoy. Not, I stress, an evangelist. You are entitled to your taste and I will never make you apologize for it or try to reshape yours to better-resemble mine, so long as you extend the same considerations to me. People have given me and continue to give me grace for being an adult man who enjoys anime, video games, pro-wrestling, comics, genre fiction (writing it and reading it), anime, and violent or sexually explicit films. But I find certain people, for reasons I don’t think even they fully understand, react viscerally when you tell them you play golf.

I do play golf. I think more people should. Frankly, the sport needs people that, when asked to close their eyes and imagine golf, picture a hellscape of fat rich white men waddling across a pristine landscape tamed for their private and exclusive use, smoking, spitting, drinking, dipping, cussing, pissing, abusing the help and neglecting their families. The converted haters keep the sport honest. Keep its institutions from moving backwards, from being captured by the growing caucus of Barstool Sports/DraftKings Americans, who would in fact like to capture and reforge the sport as a kind of all-ages frathouse.

But I get ahead of myself. Let me tell you about my golfing life.

I’m something of a cheapskate about it. My clubs are secondhand, and I’ve never had a new set. I got my shoes on clearance, and they’re the first dedicated pair I’ve ever owned. I don’t think I’m good enough to splurge, and that’s actually something you learn pretty quickly; almost everyone who plays that isn’t insufferable thinks they’re bad, regardless of the actual quality of their play. Nobody cares if you’re bad. Playing well isn’t the point unless you insist on it.

I play most often at a nine-hole municipal course crammed into a public park adjacent to the Capital Beltway. Tee times are about twenty five to thirty dollars depending on when you want to get out. I never pay extra to rent a cart, I want the exercise I’ll get carrying my bag. Besides, it’s a short course. I walk the circuit, get a tan and a sweat going, and treat myself to a cheap beer and an even cheaper hot dog at the clubhouse. The course is well-maintained for a cheap muni. The atmosphere is casual, I once played with a guy wearing a Rick and Morty t-shirt. I felt overdressed. The regulars and employees are friendly. The starter mocks my gaudy Pittsburgh Pirates cap. The retirees tell me fables about Sam Snead’s ball-striking Tao and recommend places to play down in the Shenandoah. I meet newlyweds learning the game together. Father/son duos from Potomac. New federal interns playing like they’ve got dinner reservations. Municipal golf draws you into face to face contact with your community. On Friday afternoons during the summer they close early and turn the first fairway into a picnic ground. A live band

plays, they serve food and drinks, kids chase each other around. It’s cute. It’s a good scene to take in as you tee off on eight, watching them through the bushes.

If I want practice I drive further into central Maryland to visit my local public driving range. A bucket of 150 range balls is $15. I can spend all afternoon out there, just feeling the zen of it, searching for that perfect shot, perfect form. You can’t rush the process or you end up with blistered, bleeding hands. You gotta focus, feel, linger over a Doctor Pepper and a bag of Andy Capp’s Hot Fries and listen to the Chinese uncs and aunties making dinner plans in Cantonese six bays down from my own. In another half hour or forty five minutes I’ll have drained the bucket and earned a beer and a cheesesteak at a place I really like a little further down the road. I never would have gone there at all if I wasn’t in the area to play golf.

Then I get back out on the course and I play like garbage. It’s not unlike writing in that sense. You need to focus, in opposition to all the distractions pulling your attention elsewhere. You need time and dedication to the craft. Even after all the work, your results are still probably below where you’d like them to be. Do you get discouraged? Make excuses? Or do you get back to work?

I choose to keep working even though I’ve long since passed the only reasonable goal anyone should set for themselves as a golfer; to play well enough that you can play with your friends without fear of embarrassment. I feel I get something from the labor. You may feel that way too.

Golf experienced something of a renaissance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as courses could operate even with social distancing requirements in place. This drew in the beneficiaries of the fast money Biden years and the sport, always wary of growing too old or stodgy, was happy to accommodate them. The standard clientele of even a private country club in 2026 is much less the snobbish WASP’s of the immortal golf comedy Caddyshack and more the STEM/Finance striver set. You’re less likely to find yourself shunned by Leslie, Theodore, and Windham as they discuss the latest dramas at the Yale Club than you are to be offered a Zyn by Brayden, Akshay, and Jiang as they try to work out the overhead on their new data-cleaning side hustle. Whether that sounds better or worse is up to you.

It’s a remarkably successful project of entryism. Golf now markets itself as a sport for the young, vital, tech-savvy, and fun-loving, with a merchandising arm to cater to what they used to call Yuppies among the Millennial and Gen Z set. Driver covers with quotes from Judd Apatow comedies stitched on. Trendy Instagram streetwear brands. An infinity of apps and gadgets claiming to improve your game through the magic of technology. This is of course to say nothing of the growing golf simulator industrial complex or beginner-friendly amusements like TopGolf or Swingers. COVID accelerated the generational changing of the guard industry-wide, leaving the old timers with little recourse but to grumble about how you used to have to tuck in your shirt and take off your hat in the clubhouse as the boys share the latest viral Pat McAfee clip around on Judson’s massive Android.

I’m of two minds about it, I must confess. It’s a bit of a monkey’s paw situation. When I was a kid on the father/son charity golf tournament circuit I had to deal with the old timers telling me to tuck my shirt in and stop horsing around in the cart. I would have appreciated a more vigorous lobby of slobs against the snobs back then. Now I wonder if I’ve found myself on the side of the snobs by default, simply by virtue of having been here before the COVID Boom. If you held a gun to my head and asked if I’d rather play with three Nu-Golfers or three Boomer Golfers I’m taking the new guys in a heartbeat. They’re friendlier for one thing. The old heads always seem a little annoyed that I’m there at all. The younger players come to party. Wafting off their LIV Golf team apparel and their direct to consumer hand-ground Japanese irons that they can’t hit worth a damn is an atmosphere of collegial mischief and fun-loving. Buzzballs and vape pen in the bag, I won’t tell the staff if you don’t, boss. Nah, none for me, thanks, I gotta drive. Oh, it’s 167 yards exactly to the pin? I appreciate your telling me, Xander. Only $235 on Amazon for that range finder, you say? A bargain at twice the price, I bet.

Suppose it was inevitable that “Gear Guys” would eventually become a key demographic for the industry. Hell,ll, it could be argued that golfers are mostly “gear guys.” Boys do love their toys. Shame they’re less enthusiastic about etiquette but that’s hardly a new observation. Fix your damn divots, the groundskeepers work hard on that playing surface. No need to go charging after every hit ball. That’s how people get hurt. Inevitably we return to pace, the central animating principle of the sport. Don’t play too slow, don’t play too fast. Stay grounded in the moment, that is where we derive pleasure from this maddening game.

Whenever I encounter a dedicated golf hater I find they don’t so much hate golf as they hate the version of it that exists in their heads. “Oh it’s a rich man’s sport.” Nonsense, you can get a full bag of clubs at a thrift store or on Facebook marketplace for almost nothing. Tee times and range times cost less than DoorDash. “Oh it’s so white.” Not in my experience. Granted, I live in a highly multicultural area but the game is getting younger and more diverse with each passing year. “That land could be better used.” For what, exactly? Are there not enough high-rises and five-over-ones going up each day? What’s the vendetta against green space? It’s public land. “We should bulldoze the golf courses and turn them into public sex forests!” You people wouldn’t use the public sex forest even if it existed. You hate the public, you’re terrified of sex, and going to the forest means you’ll lose internet and won’t be able to doomscroll while you’re there.

I’m told all of these things; a sense of alienation from our communities, a lack of focus on things that aren’t our smartphones, a sedentary lifestyle, a lack of self-discipline and drive to improve, are tragic ailments of our times, symptoms of a deep rot. When I tell people that golf gives me some relief from all of these symptoms, some assume I must be speaking in bad faith. I have to ask; are these people actually interested in getting some relief from the human condition if people are doing so in a way that doesn’t align perfectly with your value system? Do they want things to be better or do they just want the “right” people to suffer, as they suffer? I’m certainly an addict, in the polite way we all are these days. Golf makes me put my phone away. I sit eight hours a day at a desk. Golf lets me take a walk in the sun, alongside my neighbors. I like it. It’s certainly not beyond criticism. Golf is certainly subject to the growing inequality which defines our times. This makes it all the more necessary for people like myself to demonstrate that the sport can be reclaimed from grabby elites and preserved, sustainably as a true community pastime. Something which exercises the body, reinvigorates the spirit, and focuses the mind. Walk the course. Compete with yourself. Chat with your foursome. Tip your fry cook and your bartender. See if your mood doesn’t improve. It always works for me.

Lotta golf to be played this summer. I hope to see you on the links.

J.W. Yablonsky essays regularly on his Substack, Genius of Loathe, and has published short fiction in Apocalypse Confidential, Muleskinner Journal, and Orpheus. He is an editor and contributor for the literary magazine Kindness Report. J.W. lives in Washington, D.C. with his fiancée and a large, needy cat.