Dear Republic,

The most recent “must-read” Scandanavian heptology takes place on a single day; the only surprise is that it does so in the style of Groundhog Day. Here is M.J. Hines, reporting from the 18th of November.

-ROL

IN SEARCH OF STOPPED TIME

Solvej Balle’s On The Calculation of Volume has become a sensation in Europe. For those of you living in a different timeline, Volume is a seven-volume novel cycle about Tara Selter, a woman trapped in the 18th of November. It reads like a literary take on Groundhog Day—and its nearest cinematic antecedent in terms of mood is Wim Wenders’ Perfect Day, which elevated ‘happy Japanese man cleans Tokyo public toilets’ into a treatise on finding meaning in the mundane.

Volume IV came out a month ago, and readers have now been trapped in the 18th of November with Tara for four volumes, eight hundred pages and two thousand days. With three volumes left, we’ve reached something near the cycle’s mid-point, and in a conventionally—structured work this might be the summit from which it begins a three-volume descent back into normal reality. Whilst its circular conceit would suggest that any such expectations might be a bit foolish, by the end of volume four key narrative pointers hint that Tara might be about to exit her endless spiral.

Before that though, we get The Debates. Spoiler: if you’ve already tried these novels and didn’t like them, volume four won’t change your mind.

It’s inevitable that a work like this must eventually deal with boredom—as a theme, as a trough in even the most engaged reader’s mood, and possibly even from the writer herself. But this volume is baggier than its predecessors, not least because Tara now has company: it centers around the growing band who share her plight, and whilst this allows a widening of perspectives, it’s also filled with discussion about themes earlier explored through character and action.

As the stories of the wider group unspool one after the other, we get short-form takes of all the other character arcs that Balle might have written if she hadn’t committed to Tara. Even those trapped in a single repeating day aren’t spared the big old questions —‘tell me, what it is you plan to do with your one wild and precious endlessly repeating day?’—and in this volume they argue about the right way to live, how to mark time’s passage, and what to call themselves:

Time-prisoners, in her opinion, was better than loopers or repeaters or returners – and to speak of tracers and erasers was to beat around the bush. Words like sporsettere and sporslettere were far too light and playful. The rhythm was off. We had to recognise what we were up against, she said. Imprisonment, walls, metal. Unhappiness and sorrow. (Volume IV)

It comes dangerously close to a parody of politics by committee: if being trapped in a single-day eternal return isn’t tedious enough, the characters resort to holding a fucking conference.

But even after four volumes Balle hasn’t exhausted her central themes to the point that we don’t get to examine them afresh from new angles.

Anyone writing a seven-volume cycle about time and memory must suffer comparison with Marcel Proust—and some readers will justifiably howl in derision at any attempt to mention Balle in the same breath. But whilst it can’t hope to compete—what can?—the way that Volume handles time is different. Proust’s work was a quest to recapture the retreating, ineffable past through art. Balle’s novels question what happens to memory and identity when time fails: how much of what we believe ourselves to be—at an individual, familial and societal level—is underpinned by these bonds, and what happens when they collapse?

Past volumes have offered moments of dislocation that will make your chest ache—the conversations between Tara and her loved ones unable to remember will draw nods of sad recognition from anyone who’s ever dealt with a family member suffering from Alzheimer’s or senile dementia—and Volume IV is no different. We feel what it is like to slip away from those you love:

She often thought of one particular moment just before she dropped the kids off at school. She came walking hand in hand with the youngest, a soft hand, she said, the eldest skipping ahead with a schoolbag on their back, an eager skip, with time to spare and oblivious to what was about to happen. She had thought about the moment time had come to a standstill. When did it happen, precisely? And what would have happened if she had been holding the little one’s hand when time broke apart?

By Volume IV, the scope of these questions has grown beyond the personal towards the collective: over and over again, it circles around the preciousness and fragility of human civilisation, and how contingent it is on the bonds of shared memory and knowledge. As you might expect of work that sees human life this way, Balle’s writing is meditatively attuned to the fine textures of everyday activity - gardening, cooking, sewing and repair - that stitch society together. It is these that move the world forward, or just stop it from collapsing: ‘Traditions don’t need to harmonize, they simply have to be there. They have to be there as a sort of safety net, to give one something to land on. When the world falls apart. When time fractures’ (Volume II).

Whatever happens, we must go on living anyway. And so individual actions matter far more, and far less, than people might imagine. Volume's tightly-governed time-travel logic provides an alarmingly concrete inversion of the way that modern society insulates us from the impact of our choices: the perishables characters consume vanish forever even when the day restarts, but the things that they care for and maintain endure into the next 18th of November. At one point a character repairs a car and sleeps in it overnight to stop it returning to its broken state, which, Balle reminds us constantly, is only temporarily delaying the ruin that time inflicts on everything eventually.

Things fall apart, yes, but in Balle’s view, much of human life amounts to futile but essential maintenance against the entropy that is the natural law of the universe. History isn’t a grand linear machine of progress, but a fragile web held together by collective memories and labour. Instead of The Great Man Theory of History, we’re offered history as a shared endeavour:

Don’t tell me that women didn’t take part in wars or that men never scrubbed floors. History is full of female spies and male housekeepers, I said. Women were hunters and farmers. How many animals did he suppose had been caught in traps contrived by a woman? How many animal necks had been wrung by women throughout history? Should snares and knives then be classified as women’s history or men’s history? How much grain did he think had been harvested by women? Should harvesting tools then be counted as men’s history? And who could say how many Roman glasses had been blown by women? Men were nurses in monasteries. Women were warriors, though their skeletons were often mistaken for those of men when weapons were found in their graves…As if one could separate Penelope’s woven cloth from Odysseus’s journey, as if one could even conceive of men’s history without women, the warp without the weft.

The cycle’s preoccupations are clear both in Tara’s fascination with the Roman Empire, and with the relationship between time and technology—in which anything written down on paper persists, but everything on digital devices vanishes when the 18th of November begins again: ‘When I got up this morning and went down to the lobby I found that, sure enough, there was nothing on the memory stick…as expected, the notebook was also still there, full of notes and jottings and with folded printouts of tables and graphs tucked in at the back’ (Volume II).

Balle has a writer’s faith in the analogue durability of pen and paper. In these novels, every bit of memory that we consign to a digital device is one technical glitch away from vanishing. How much of our identity – cultural, institutional, societal – is being surrendered to repositories that might be wiped far quicker than we could ever burn every printed book on earth? And the bad news is that vast swathes of what we call work – which dominates so much of our precious time – isn’t much more valuable or permanent, as one when one character realises that ‘the digital erasure… was a perfect parallel to the world he had lived in before…what he meant was that most of his work amounted to no more than a brief stop on the way to the wastepaper basket’ (Volume III).

We eventually come to see that all those circular debates in Volume IV have served as a question to the reader: is it more strange that those stuck in an eternally repeating day choose to spend it bickering, working at pointless tasks and to go on living in the face of such upheaval, or that humans have been doing this for centuries - or that we, the readers, are doing so even as we read?

Could we not simply inhabit time as it was? We had done so before. We had lived in progressive time, aware that each day was new and unpredictable, in a world of constant change, with death looming, with summers suddenly over, with inaccurate weather forecasts. All of this we had tolerated and grown used to. Back then, how many of us had attended conferences and group meetings about the ins and outs of time? Not many. So couldn’t we simply come to terms with living in an eighteenth of November that kept repeating? (Volume IV)

This might seem depressing, but Balle is fascinated by what Updike called ‘life’s gallant, battered on-goingness.’ The human ability to cope, to endure, to continue to maintain whatever might be called civilisation in the face of upheaval is either depressing—the paddling of a frog blissfully unaware that the water around it is about to boil—or inspiring.

Again and again, the retreat from the plight these novels inflicts on its characters is through the million rituals and small endeavours that sustain human life at scale. In this latest volume, one of the characters lays out a plan to change the world, and another counters that whilst they cannot hope to change the world, perhaps, ‘we can change the day.’ In the philosophical worldview of Volume, anyone who wishes to fight the entropy that is the natural order of the universe must get to gardening, cooking, minting coins and writing, and adopt the meditative level of attention to the beauty of life hidden in the mundane that literature sharpens.

As Phillip Larkin asked:

What are days for?

Days are where we live.

They come, they wake us

Time and time over.

They are to be happy in:

Where can we live but days?

The bad news is that perhaps we are all Tara Selter now, living out of time with one another, fighting to sustain cultural memory and failing to keep our world on the rails against the volatility of the present—all whilst arguing endlessly about the same old questions.

But the good news is that in this lengthy exploration of the bonds that hold human society together and the textures that make each day unique, we’re also being given a manual for how to handle it: the same way that humans have been doing for thousands of years. The world may not ever go back to normal, but then, it never has done.

There are three books left in the cycle, and if you haven’t started yet you’ve got time to join the growing wave of readers trapped in the eighteenth of November—many of whom, when they get to the final words of these novels, may just turn the page, and, like its main character, begin all over again.

∞