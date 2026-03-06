Dear Republic,

IN VINO VERITAS

Corporate America sucks. The job, whatever it is, could be accomplished by a high schooler with moderate emotional maturity. The conversations are endless and useless. Happy hours, pickleball games, traffic, restaurant reservations. Clock in. Starbucks coffee to-go. Extra long bathroom breaks to scroll Twitter, Substack, Hinge. Mobile-ordered sandwiches and salad bowls. Maybe, if you’re lucky, you disappear long enough to workout in a windowless basement lazily mutated into a gym “amenity.” Unimportant deadlines. Meetings about something you misheard, don’t understand, or else forgot, but either way it doesn’t matter because the meeting itself is pointless. Watch the daylight burn away through the window. Clock out. Metro rides and timelines. A day, a week, a month, a lifetime of waiting. For what?

When I graduated college a little over a year ago, a friend confronted me: Will, why are you taking a corporate job in the city? You love to write and you’ve got the skill. Why not just write? (Among the many great qualities of this friend, principal among them is that he knows the right ways to flatter me). I had good answers. They don’t matter here. The only thing that matters is that I thought I’d write either way, so I might as well work a bullshit day job and write in the evening. If I played things well, I could use corporate America to fund my revolt against corporate America (here, Rimbaud screams at me from the mists: I played good tricks on insanity...I will have gold, I will be lazy and brutal). I was right. I spent a year writing a lot, making my friends and parents read whatever manuscripts I could put in their hands. A novel, short stories, poetry. I was writing a lot, and I was writing good stuff, but I was writing for nothing, for no one. In one Borges story, a playwright is sentenced to death while he is still working on his masterpiece. He prays to god from his jailcell to let him live just so he can finish his work—all that matters to him is that he finishes the work. He spends weeks without a sign from god. One gray dawn he is awoken, taken outside, given his last cigarette. He prays to god again. He is lined up against the wall, the men raise their rifles. They fire. Time freezes in that instant, but his mind still works. The playwright realizes that he is able to finish the work exactly as he wishes, but only in his mind. He writes the work, his masterpiece, and he is satisfied. Then the bullet pierces his heart. All that matters is that he wrote the masterpiece, even if it was only in his head. Could that be me? Should that be me? After a year, I started having weird dreams. Aliens that conquer other races only to eat their brains. Bears that rampage pastoral schoolhouses. Insane men who come from the woods to attack me with scissors, with pens, with Raskolnikov’s own bloody ax. You get the gist. For a year, I scribbled poems in my notebook on the Metro, dreading the moment I’d arrive at my office. I agonized over these poems that I’d send to two or three people. I wrote short stories that were loved by audiences of a handful. Writing constantly, writing furiously, all of it meaning nothing. Something had to change.

One day, my friend, another writer, told me she’d seen absinthe on the shelves at a liquor store in Maryland; and for some reason, everything just clicked. Absinthe called to mind opium dens, seedy salons, and hotel rooms all filled with people discussing literature, presenting their own writing, developing unique styles. Poetry, fiction, essays. Absinthe also called to mind ancient rituals. A lamb slaughtered on an altar high upon a hill, its guts spooling out into an alphabet that spells the future. Masked figures playing out the dismemberment of the wine god. Out of those rituals, the first plays emerged. The masked figures became actors, the ritual dismemberment became tragedy as an art form. Suddenly, as if in a dream, I was at the liquor store. On the green absinthe bottles, these images played and took another shape. My own apartment, dark and smoky and full of people all gathered to present their own poetry. I grabbed as many bottles as I could carry. One of the benefits of being a cog in corporate America is that I can afford more liquor than is good for me.

Hail Bacchus!

Once every month for the past four months, I’ve gathered 15-20 people to read poetry at an event I jokingly call a bacchanal. Some of the people are writers like me, some are just people I thought were creative souls, some I only know because they were attracted to these poetry nights. Writing absurd letters of invitation about anything from Eleusinian mystery rituals to the meaning of winter, I coax my friends to come and drink all the wine and absinthe they want on the condition that they write a poem and read it. In Vino Veritas is our motto. Poetry is our rule.

Over four months, I’ve presented four sonnets, I’ve written four absurd letters, I’ve had four unbelievable hangovers. (It turns out that absinthe might not be great for your liver.) I’ve also listened to dozens of incredible poems from my friends, and we’ve spent hours discussing the poems read, how we wrote them, why, and what it means to write. Immediately our audiences multiplied from the handful of people we trusted, to a rotating crowd of 20 drunken and very enthusiastic peers who are also seeking refuge from the boredom of corporate America. I started to meet new people through this, and learn new ideas.

But why get together to read poetry? What’s the point of it? Shouldn’t the writer be like Borges’ playwright, and be satisfied with art for itself, an art that transcends the desire to be read? Does art transcend the need for an audience? I’ve always liked to think that the writer plays life with house money. If he gambles big in this life with his art, he could win in his lifetime. But if he gambles big in this life with his art, and he loses, he could still win because there is always the chance to be discovered after death. The moral I tell myself is that the writing is what matters, not the audience.

But something about that answer isn’t enough. What about the other end of the spectrum? I don’t want my writing to be sound and fury, signifying nothing, I don’t want to be the poor player, strutting and fretting his hour upon the stage, to be heard no more. I don’t want to just be some corporate cog, lost roaming between Metro rides and work happy hours.

In Vino Veritas!

The answer to these doubts can only be found in more absinthe, more wine, more poetry. Because of the monthly meetings, I am forced to innovate new ideas constantly. So do the other writers. We can’t just step up in front of 20 drunk freaks and recite the same old shit we did last time. They’ll remember, they’ll get bored. I write new ideas for the invitation letters, trying my best to write something fun, something interesting, something unique enough to make a twenty-something want to skip their other plans and come read poetry. Like before, I keep a notebook everywhere, writing lines when they come to me on the Metro, at the grocery store, in the office bathroom (where I hide to avoid doing whatever bullshit I’m supposed to do). I write ideas on napkins. If I can’t present something new each time I step up to read, what am I even doing? How can I ask my friends to come read their own stuff when my sonnet’s just a rehashed idea from three weeks ago?

Having an audience changes how I write. I no longer second guess, hedge, get confused. Knowing that I’ll be able to read something, even just a sonnet, in front of people, I take bigger risks on new ideas, I’m inspired to grow. I’m able to see my ideas more clearly through the conjunction of inspiration, writer, and audience. And while it’s not close to anything big or influential to be a “scene” (whatever that means), I’ve learned a lot from my friends at these poetry nights. I read new poets, I discover new ways to go after an idea, I feel my own writing grow stronger. And we all have an audience now, even if it only exists among 20ish 20-somethings for a couple hours a month.

I’ve never been one for groups. Ever since I was a kid, I could never understand the people around me. I’d spend summer days reading while my little brother played at the pool with the kids my age. In college, I joined a literary society for a little while, but got annoyed with it for no reason other than that I can’t really stand large groups. Like everyone else, I just can’t understand what’s going on, I return to what I do know, what I can control, what I love. A terrible sense of loneliness starts to suffocate me when I’m in a crowd, so I retreat to where I can be happily alone.

For me, this whole thing, these poetry nights with a large group of friends, isn’t to socialize, to network, to meet new people. I get sick of those ideas before they even leave my mouth. But after a lifetime of writing for no one at all, I needed to find a crowd who would actually read my stuff, and whose stuff I could read outside the isolation of an emailed word document. I knew they existed, but they were all lost in their own separate social circles and islands, impossible to really speak with as a group. What we needed was a little organization, even if I’ve always hated groups, organizations, and circles of any kind. Through these poetry nights, I’ve found that more people my age are serious about literature than the op-eds would have you believe. People came from all over the loose orbits I’m affiliated with in the city. Where once we would talk tepidly through half-misheard conversations at parties about whatever books we were reading at the time, we could now dive deeply into an idea. People have presented incredible poems, daring in subject or style, stuff that’s taken real skill, real confidence. And each month the poems get better, the style develops, the voice becomes stronger. With a real crowd waiting to hear what you have to say, why not be bold?

The only other option is to return to being a corporate cog, standing in the crowded Metro, iced coffee in hand, dreading another 9 hours of emptiness, another week of happy hour beers, another month of empty dreams, an entire lifetime wasted. Why not choose absinthe? Why not choose a crowded apartment of drunk poets, trying to make it big. Why not try to escape the oblivion that waits for us all?

Will Diana is a 24-year-old writer of fiction and poetry. He lives in Washington, D.C.