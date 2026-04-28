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Justin Patrick Moore's avatar
Justin Patrick Moore
5h

Thanks for this wonderful meditation on the style of Debord as a writer. Too often his politics overshadow the art of his prose. & a bit of De Sade and Lautreamont are like catnip on top.

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