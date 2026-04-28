Dear Republic,

Maybe we’ve been a little current events-y lately, a little of the people, but we’re back to belles lettres baby! — thanks to the ridiculously well-read, like James Tussing-ly well-read, Zane Perdue, and his intricately embroidered essay on Guy Debord and I think every other topic related to literary style.

-ROL

IRREVOCABLE BRILLIANCE

Abdication

It is true that, of the books that he loves best, the critic also prefers not to speak. —Blanchot

I have stopped myself often from trying to write anything about Guy Debord’s short autobiographical work, Panegyric, which, when I first read it, meant so much to me but out of which I could nevertheless remember almost nothing except the contours of a few names (Chateaubriand, Cravan, Clausewitz) and a few indistinct but powerful affects—flickers of temperament, traces of hatred, evidence of love and loves. These resonated with me so strongly as to efface any imagistic memory of the text, like an earthquake demolishing the sand castles and smoothing out the messages left on a beach, leaving something of an invisible seismic tremor, as if such a thing were possible, in the air.

I seldom reread books. And when I do, only after a long time has passed, those first pages are often like a beam shining down into a dark cave: I can see everything again in their light, and so I put the book down without having made it even half-way through.

But some writers—the very greatest—resist memorization. You shine your light down into the cave and see something both familiar and unrecognizable; it is much smaller or much larger than you remember; there’s a mustiness that you would swear you’d never before inhabited; you begin to doubt whether you’ve really been down there at all.

Asked in an interview about W. G. Sebald, Benjamín Labatut says:

I don’t think anyone, anywhere, writes like Sebald. I reread his books every year. His melancholy and humor, the density of information that they hold, the beauty of his prose—which has a deeply strange effect, somniferous and hallucinogenic, that prevents you from remembering everything you’ve read, no matter how much you try—make him a complete exception. His oeuvre is an unreachable monolith, a summit that exits our world. In my opinion, he’s the best writer of the 20th century.

Labatut is not merely describing the “subjective” experience of reading Sebald: he is making a correct aesthetic judgment of the quality of Sebald’s unmatched style.

Sebald’s Vertigo, for example, is one of the only books I have reread within four or five years of first reading it. On a late Summer day a few years from now, I will feel a pang somewhere in my chest and want nothing more than to sit in the heat, to hear the crickets, the cicadas, the wind, to go for a walk through whatever small town I find myself in along whatever body of water and to drink some fernet, followed by a coffee—and all of this will have occurred to me as though out of nowhere, and I will remember that it’s time to read Vertigo.

So, Sebald. And there is Marcel Proust, whose “case” —already I’m flirting with nonsense—is altogether different, but Proust nevertheless… and there is Guy Debord. These three writers of prose (composers of the “prose of prose,” as Schlegel or Novalis might have put it) not only resist memorization but are style itself. With these three, there is no longer any such thing as good style, bad style, “a certain style.” There remain only distances from style; from form-of-life.

But I would not be able to describe Debord (which is the numerator-name in the complex fraction hovering above the denominator, Debord/“Debord’s style”). Nor would I care to. “The distance required for the description as such of a form-of-life is, precisely, the distance of enmity” (Tiqqun). Early in Panegyric, Debord puts the other side of the issue thus: “The people I respected more than anyone in the world were Arthur Cravan and Lautréamont, and I knew perfectly well that all their friends, if I had consented to pursue university studies, would have despised me as much as if I had resigned myself to exercising an artistic activity.” He was aware that only the sphere of Cravan and Lautréamont would be able to threaten him with the force of description.

I’m sure we could knock our heads together and find a few more names, other than this Sebald–Proust–Debord triad—but there would be no point.

And yet, on a negative tack, I can’t help but speculate: Given 200 more years of life (whether imprisoned or freed, I don’t know whether to say), the Marquis de Sade might have honed his voluminous prose—I’m thinking, tonally, of the letters of his that I’ve read, written mostly in prison—down to that, nearly, of Debord’s in Panegyric:

The leopard dies with its spots, and I have never intended to improve myself or believed myself capable of doing so. I have never really aspired to any sort of virtue, except perhaps to that of having thought that only a few crimes of a new type, which could certainly not have been cited in the past, might not be unworthy of me.

This sounds so much like Sade, and yet Sade could never have said it with such cool-headed economy. If you’d care to compare:

My manner of thinking, so you say, cannot be approved. Do you suppose I care? A poor fool indeed is he who adopts a manner of thinking for others! My manner of thinking stems straight from my considered reflections; it holds with my existence, with the way I am made. It is not in my power to alter it; and were it, I’d not do so. This manner of thinking you find fault with is my sole consolation in life; it alleviates all my sufferings in prison, it composes all my pleasures in the world outside, it is dearer to me than life itself. Not my manner of thinking but the manner of thinking of others has been the source of my unhappiness. The reasoning man who scorns the prejudices of simpletons necessarily becomes the enemy of simpletons; he must expect as much, and laugh at the inevitable. A traveler journeys along a fine road. It has been strewn with traps. He falls into one. Do you say it is the traveler’s fault, or that of the scoundrel who lays the traps? If then, as you tell me, they are willing to restore my liberty if I am willing to pay for it by the sacrifice of my principles or my tastes, we may bid one another an eternal adieu, for rather than part with those, I would sacrifice a thousand lives and a thousand liberties, if I had them. These principles and these tastes, I am their fanatic adherent; and fanaticism in me is the product of the persecutions I have endured from my tyrants. The longer they continue their vexations, the deeper they root my principles in my heart, and I openly declare that no one need ever talk to me of liberty if it is offered to me only in return for their destruction.

My friend Idris Robinson said to me once that the best prose style is that of a poet writing a preface or introduction. Sebald, Proust, Debord; these come readily to hand, these writers whose poetic action was self-reflected all but entirely into prose.

But with Debord, there is an immensely heavy lack outside of his prose, a nothingness with all the weight of the foundation of a cathedral of the high middle ages, built as deeply into the earth as its structure stands high. This foundation carries the weight of an entire atmosphere, a whole world. Debord’s style is this cathedral’s foundation without the cathedral. A deep solidity holding up a great openness.

When a man builds a foundation such as this and then commits suicide only a few years later (the first volume of Panegyric was published by Gallimard in 1989; Debord shot himself in 1994), in what sense is this really even anything like a suicide? A man has laid the foundation of his being, he has, as Unamuno says, created not merely “the legend wherein he must bury himself” but the very ground over and beyond which his life will continue to live, beyond vulgar death, as entelechy. What has he killed by enacting his corporeal demise? He has put an already dead world out of its misery, with all the anger and passion of one who kills his great enemy by killing himself, becoming, like Kirilov, God—which is to say, vanishing himself entirely, abdicating his being into the world, not out of it. Such a man skirts death. He makes vulgar death into a fool; makes “she who makes us serious in her embrace” a dupe.

The end of the book is projected outside itself.

Apprenticeship of Signs

The form-of-life is not beyond bare life, it is its intimate polarization. — Tiqqun

Can style be said to be both elliptical and hard? There is no argument to be made. The few books are here— “have come down to us,” so to say. Read The Society of the Spectacle. Read Comments on the Society of the Spectacle. Read Panegyric.

Debord was aware of what I am calling this “outer lack.”

I have always made a point of giving the vague impression that I had great intellectual, even artistic, qualities of which I preferred to deprive my era, which did not seem to deserve to use them. There have always been people to regret this absence and, paradoxically, to help me maintain it. If this has turned out well, it is only because I have never sought out anyone, anywhere.

Manners retain their importance. There must be some things which we do not say precisely because we can say them. Only the most hopeless kind of idiot will see this as a cop-out.

“I should also note, to cite all the favourable influences met with in my youth, the obvious fact that I had the opportunity to read several good books, from which it is always possible to find by oneself all the others, or even write those that are still lacking. This quite complete account will break off here.” This is etiquette that, like good humor, cannot be taught. It is what Deleuze, in his book on Proust, means by apprenticeship: “Proust’s work is based not on the exposition of memory, but on the apprenticeship of signs.”

Debord is a master because he knows when to not-do, when to not-read, when to leave off; he reads the signs, understands them and moves on. This is what is meant when people talk about “reading life.” He embodies what Agamben calls, after Aristotle, “inoperativity,” which is not the same, and I hope this doesn’t need to be said, as inability. The downfall of an artist, as Agamben says, later in life, i.e., into Mannerism, happens when they cannot stop themselves, cannot stop their own artistic powers, from adding, doing, creating. The real master is able to deactivate his own powers of poetic creation in the act itself, imbuing the work with an absent positivity of the highest order.

At first, we might suspect that drinking was the only thing Guy Debord did not know how to rightly leave off doing. “Among the small number of things that I have liked and known how to do well, what I have assuredly known how to do best is drink. Although I have read a lot, I have drunk even more. I have written much less than most people who write, but I have drunk much more than most people who drink.” But, as with anyone who truly gives themselves over to excess—not in the hyper-hygienic, obsessive, life-fearing way that is basically the rule of any excess today, which is only a flat excess of images—otherwise occluded signs arise, which educate one further in their apprenticeship. From this real excess Debord distilled a concise, elegant ethic of drinking which also certainly had a hand in that of writing:

There is what is drunk with meals, and in the afternoons that stretch out between them. At night, there is wine, along with spirits; later on, beer is welcome again, for then beer makes you thirsty. There is what one drinks at the end of the night, at the moment when the day begins anew. One can imagine that all this has left me very little time for writing, and that is exactly as it should be: writing should remain a rare thing, since one must have drunk for a long time before finding excellence.

It is no mere penchant for juxtaposition that makes me mention Proust’s main subject, the apprenticeship of signs, here alongside Debord.

At the very end of both extant volumes of Panegyric (others were burned after his death, according to his wishes), Debord makes explicit in a note called “The difficulties of translating Panégyrique” what will already have been clear to a sensitive reader, that “Different types of vocabulary (military, legal) are used conventionally according to the particular subjects touched upon,” that is, in the respective sections of Volume 1, there are reigning “regimes of signs” for each chapter, and each chapter is a stage in a greater development of that foundational apprenticeship of signs, common to Proust, and, although this is a subject for another essay, Sebald.

If, as in Proust and Signs, Deleuze identifies Proust (or really, Proust’s narrator) as the apprentice of different levels of discourse, he identifies Charlus, the Sodom-et-Gommoraic eccentric, as the master of the discourse. Debord’s stylistic-semiotic feat is that he is master and apprentice simultaneously. With Debord—as in Proust and Sebald and, why not bring back our negative example, Sade—form-of-life and bare life (βίος and ζωή), undergo their “intimate polarization.”

Debord paces along this foundation of his projected-several-volume work under the vast, old sky of Champot, the “land of storms”; then he walks; then he keeps walking.

Debord’s Key to Panegyric

[T]he question of language is dealt with through strategy (chapter I); the passions of love through criminality (chapter II); the passing of time through alcoholism (chapter III); the attraction to places through their destruction (chapter IV); the fondness for subversion through the police backlash that it continually incurs (chapter V); growing old through the sphere of war (chapter VI); decay through economic development (chapter VII).

Coda

I was going to a bar in town with my girlfriend the other night. The lighting there is nice, and it’s easy to sit in the corner by the window and read, so we brought our books.

While we were still walking, I held my white notebook and my white edition of Panegyric. Standing at a corner waiting for a car to pass, I looked down at the pair and was reminded of one of my favorite paintings, Malevich’s White on White.

The first paragraph I read, sitting there at the bar a few minutes later, ends with Debord’s description of the beauty of a nearby lightning strike.

Just once, at night, I saw lightning strike near me outside: you could not even see where it had struck; the whole landscape was equally illuminated for one startling instant. Nothing in art has ever given me this impression of an irrevocable brilliance, except for the prose that Lautréamont employed in the programmatic exposition that he called Poésies. But nothing else: neither Mallarmé’s blank page, nor Malevich’s white square on a white background, nor even Goya’s last pictures, where black takes over everything, as Saturn devours his children.

Regarding prose that resists memorization: the whole passage from which this was taken, from pages 42 to 44, is one of the only passages I remembered very clearly from my first reading—except I had totally forgotten where it was from, persisting in my mind only as an authorless extract. These (barely three) pages are imprinted on me not unlike the instantaneous chiaroscuro of a lightning strike—or the prose of Lautréamont. They evoke Debord’s long nights spent in Champot in the midst of great thunderstorms, but also something else, something far stranger which I cannot pretend here to be able to evoke myself, something that brings one very close to the feeling of being stuck in a storm as a child—the smell of dust, a vast rumbling in the distance, a feeling of expansion and compression, of being indoors but at the edge of an abyssal force, protected and in danger at the same time: something that brings one very close to pre-spectacular life.

Zane Perdue writes COM-POSIT, a newsletter of speculative-critical prose, essays and fictions. His work has appeared in The Decadent Review (RIP), The Hong Kong Review, SORTES, Romanticon, and elsewhere.