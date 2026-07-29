Dear Republic,

Elle Woods, Lily Bart, and the tangled weeds of moral philosophy; this essay by Sara Cemin has it all.

-ROL

IS BEING GOOD A MATTER OF TASTE?

Let’s say you’re on a luxury vacation with your best friend and all her high society friends. She’s married to a rich man but having an affair with another, and you’re helping her cover it up. One evening at dinner, she falsely accuses you of sleeping with her husband and humiliates you in front of everyone. One thing she doesn’t know is that a few months back you came across emails that could expose her lies and clear your name in exchange of ruining her life. What would you do?

This is one of the central dilemmas Lily Bart, the heroine of Edith Wharton’s The House of Mirth, faces as she navigates the messy world of New York high society at the turn of the twentieth century. The dilemma — whether to accept her brutal loss of status or to ruin her friend to save herself — opens onto the larger question of whether it is right to tarnish the life of another in favor of your own. To ponder whether an action is just or not is at the core of ethical thought: morality is derived by a set of actions which are deemed either good or bad. But how do we define what is good or bad, and more largely what does a good or bad life look like? This all stems from Socrates’ original question ‘how should one live?’

Throughout history, virtuous characters have set an example for human behavior. Virtue, a term we now rarely use outside of philosophy, is a useful way of describing ‘good’ behavior, or rather, a disposition of character that accepts or rejects actions because they are of an ethically relevant kind. It is clear that Lily Bart, insofar as she does not act upon that revenge and sacrifices herself in favor of ‘doing the right thing,’ is a virtuous character. Yet she hardly resembles the typical virtuous hero — stoic, wise, and humble. In fact, she more closely resembles Elle Woods, the prim, flashy, pink protagonist of Legally Blonde. Although their stories are set a little over a hundred years apart — Elle Woods a pop culture icon, and Lily Bart, a Gilded Age tragic heroine — they are essentially the same type of girl: popular, pretty, and leading a life of aesthetic pleasure.

Elle and Lily are beautiful girls who love beautiful things. They both grew up thinking their beauty was their most essential quality and the key to living a good life. They are both the most popular girls in their respective social circles, always wearing the latest fashion and surrounded by hot, popular friends. Their main goal in life is to marry a man who can appreciate their qualities and finance their lavish lifestyles. It’s important to note that rather than belonging to top-ranking ‘aristocratic’ families, they are more of the upper middling sort who look up to material success and strive for it. Lily Bart grew up living far beyond her means, with her father becoming bankrupt because of her mother’s expensive tastes. Elle’s parents are a caricatural opposite of her East Coast country-club boyfriend Warner — going to law school for them is an an odd choice, to which she explains that “it’s a perfectly respectable place, daddy.” Materialism is the norm for these two protagonists, but their fate forces them to confront their purely aesthetic existence.

The House of Mirth and Legally Blonde tell the stories of young women defined by their physical appearance, conditioned by an essentially aesthetic perspective, who, in spite of this, become virtuous heroines. Yet their motivations are hardly virtuous. Their primary goal is getting married: Elle enrolls at Harvard Law School to be with the boyfriend who dumped her for ‘being a Marilyn and not a Jackie,’ and almost every good action Lily undertakes is with Laurence Selden’s opinion in mind. Both stories are romances, though one is a comedy and the other a tragedy of forbidden love. When Elle’s boyfriend rejects her again at Harvard, she ends up meeting Emmett, who is part of her legal team and will become her genuine love interest. In The House of Mirth, Laurence Selden is Lily Bart’s true love, with whom she should have been from the start but whom she rejects for not being wealthy or distinguished enough. Interestingly, Emmett and Selden are both lawyers and share similar characteristics, one of which is not basing their judgment on appearances. Emmett instantly sees Elle’s potential beyond her extravagant pinkness, and Selden has a sense of how Lily ‘looks when she’s alone’. Selden and Lily’s connection contrasts with the hollowness of the other men she is involved with in the novel. He’s the only one she can speak with truthfully and deeply:

‘My idea of success,’ he said, ‘is personal freedom.’ ‘Freedom? Freedom from worries?’ ‘From everything—from money, from poverty, from ease and anxiety, from all the material accidents. To keep a kind of republic of the spirit—that’s what I call success.’ [...] She blushed a little under his gaze. ‘You think me horribly sordid, don’t you? But perhaps it’s rather that I never had any choice. There was no one, I mean, to tell me about the republic of the spirit.’ ‘There never is—it’s a country one has to find the way to one’s self.’ ‘But I should never have found my way there if you hadn’t told me.’

This ‘republic of the spirit’ refers to being free-thinking and fully independent of social pressures, reflecting a typically Kantian standpoint, whereby moral actions are derived from from autonomous will. Rather than follow a social or legal standard, the truly virtuous person trusts their will and does what they individually think is right. This follows Socrates’ idea that the only true virtue is the virtue of good judgement. Selden’s importance lies less in prescribing a moral code than in exemplifying a way of perceiving the world independently, inviting Lily to cultivate the kind of judgement that makes virtuous action possible in the first place. The male love interests in both stories serve to represent this ‘republic of the spirit’ and offer an informed, theoretical basis for the virtuous actions that Elle and Lily intuitively enact.

Aside from being motivated by marriage, Lily Bart and Elle Woods are motivated by beauty. Beauty, after all, is their line of expertise. Elle Woods knows that ‘it’s impossible to use a half-loop stitching on low-viscosity rayon’ and Lily Bart is repeatedly praised for her ‘artistic intelligence’, which allows her to surpass her peers, notably in the tableau vivant scene at the Brys’ residence. Lily and Elle consistently uphold their special, dare-I-say feminine, expertise as well in their appearance as in their behavior. Elle Woods is offended by foul language, is always friendly and smiling, and she keeps a brave face when Vivian humiliates her at the party. Lily preserves her dignity in the same exact way when Bertha Dorset tarnishes her reputation with terrible rumors, and more crucially, she burns the letters that would have cleared her name. Lily and Elle behave this way because it is the classy, lady-like thing to do and any other behavior would diminish their graceful appearance.

The language surrounding Elle’s and Lily’s virtuous actions only serves to show how intimately linked virtue is to beauty. Vivian says Elle is classy for keeping her word to Brooke, an old member of her sorority and the defendant in her legal case. There is an aesthetic pleasure derived from morally good actions. Similarly, Lily Bart performs acts of charity at the ‘Girls Club’ to attract attention: ‘the admiration and interest her presence excited among the tired workers at the club ministered in a new form to her insatiable desire to please’. This desire to please derives from an aesthetic and also selfish concern: Lily’s purpose is to look good in every way possible.

In both stories, aesthetic pleasure and virtuous behavior are put on the same semantic level. In Legally Blonde, Elle Woods, is more beautiful and better dressed than Vivian and her East Coast friends, who have no sense of style and behave appallingly towards her. Similarly, the kindest characters in the film are all at the beauty parlor, a place that harbors both physical beauty and a sense of mutual help and camaraderie. In The House of Mirth, there is a recurrent juxtaposition of morally charged words like ‘mean’ or ‘disgrace’ with aesthetically angled words like ‘shabby’ or ‘dingy.’ In fact, ‘dingy’ and ‘base’ are the most prominent words in the novel, and the two things that Lily Bart despises the most. Because ‘dinginess is a quality which assumes all manner of disguises,’ it is fair to say that one of its many disguises is the baseness Lily Bart so heartily shuns. Lily Bart would rather suffer financial ruin, living in a boarding house, and working as a millinery, than to accept marrying George Dorset or Rosedale, both wealthy men who offer her this way out if she exposed Bertha. There is a pragmatic reason behind this: though marrying either of them would allow Lily to return to a comfortable bed, attend decadent dinners, and yacht trips in the Mediterranean, it would never erase the loss of status she endured and her name would always carry that history. But this pragmatic consideration is less important to Lily than the fact that such an arrangement would be exchanging ‘baseness for baseness’. Though her only other options make her physically ill, Lily cannot stomach the baseness of revenge.

The suffering that Lily endures once she loses her place in high society is precisely what brings her closer to that ‘republic of the spirit’. When, at the apex of her troubles, Lily crosses paths with Nettie Struther, one of the young working girls she had once helped at the charity and looked upon rather pitifully, she becomes aware of the beauty and ‘solidarity of life’:

The poor little working-girl who had found strength to gather up the fragments of her life, and build herself a shelter with them, seemed to Lily to have reached the central truth of existence. It was a meagre enough life […] but it had the frail audacious permanence of a bird’s nest built on the edge of a cliff—a mere wisp of leaves and straw, yet so put together that the lives entrusted to it may hang safely over the abyss.

The poetic resonance of this passage reveals the aesthetic dimension of a moral standpoint that transcends the material world. Beauty is not only found in the pleasures of fine dining and elegant clothes, as Lily had always conceived, but also in the simple fact of existence. This somewhat echoes Elle Woods’ friendship with Paulette, her nail technician. After arriving at Harvard, where she loses the status she enjoyed in LA, Elle befriends Paulette, who is of a very different social background, over their mutual interest for beauty, and learns how to withstand her difficulties in this new environment and practice her legal skills in a real life context which will later helps her become a brilliant lawyer. In this context, fashion and beauty is what bring diverse people together, rather than judge over appearances, class, and reputation, as Vivian and the rest of Elle’s Harvard cohort do. Though Elle and Lily are both wealthy, materially-minded girls, their aesthetically motivated behavior and their appreciation for beauty allows them to see beyond superficial existence and not judge people over class or status.

In Either/Or, Kierkegaard famously distinguished the aesthetic life, centered on immediate pleasure and inclination, from the ethical life, which demands commitment, responsibility, and self-discipline. His distinction is less a condemnation of beauty than a critique of a life governed solely by fleeting desires and external appearances, but Lily and Elle would fit under the aesthetic angle of this paradigm — they are not responsible, disciplined, or forbearing. And yet, their acceptance of others, their forgiveness, self-sacrifice, reliability, and endurance, are all examples of ethical virtues Kierkegaard praises. It is precisely their aesthetic sensibility, their ‘good taste’, that allows both Lily Bart and Elle Woods to be ethical agents.

This then begs the question of what good taste is and whether, in this case, ethics can only be interpreted relatively. Going back to the question, ‘how should one live’, one could imagine Lily Bart and Elle Woods agreeing with Selden’s concept of the ‘republic of spirit’ — a capacity to judge what is right or wrong independently and have strong sense of integrity — but this still remains vague in the practice of ethics. Yet, perhaps another clue may lie in the aesthetic experience of reading and watching these narratives. Both The House of Mirth and Legally Blonde are classics of their respective genres because of their well-crafted narratives, the poetic and poignant prose, witty dialogue, but most importantly their powerful protagonists. Though Elle Woods and Lily Bart may not be relatable to everyone, they do not leave their viewers or readers indifferent. Despite Elle’s daftness, we respect her courage, resourcefulness, generosity, and integrity. Despite Lily’s superficiality, we cry at her tragic fate. Aside from their outward attractiveness, Lily Bart and Elle Woods are virtuous characters who reflect some valuable ideas on right and wrong. These characters’ own ethical transformations might arouse ethical thought and, more specifically, set an example to their audience. Perhaps, then, our taste in art may inform our own behavior.

Sara Cemin is a writer based in New York. She holds an MA (Hons) in English Literature and History from the University of Edinburgh, where she also directed several stage plays, and an MA in screenwriting from the Sorbonne. After working in film production in Paris, she turned to fiction and essays on film and literature in her Substack newsletter Stories with Sara. She also works as a script consultant and is currently completing her first novel.